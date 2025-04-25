Hi, I’m Martha Carlin

Welcome to Martha's Quest, where science and hope meet to explore the hidden connections shaping health. After my husband John's Parkinson’s diagnosis, I set out on a journey to uncover answers. A journey that led me to the powerful role of the microbiome in chronic disease.

I share insights from microbiome research, the gut-brain connection, and innovative approaches to Parkinson’s care. Together, we’ll dive into science-driven solutions, empowering tools, and thoughtful perspectives to inspire progress and healing.

Join me as we piece together the puzzle of Parkinson’s and uncover paths toward better health for all.

