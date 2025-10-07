MARTHA'S QUEST

September 2025

August 2025

How Plants Capture Sunlight and What It Means for Our Food
Nutrition debates often focus on protein, fat, and carbs, or on diet labels like keto and paleo.
  
Martha Carlin
Environmental Exposures Affecting Gut Health and Chronic Disease
Trace-level contaminants permeate nearly every environment we occupy, including agricultural residues in produce, microplastics in air, solvent residues…
  
Martha Carlin
Back-to-School Gut Health Tips
As summer ends and school routines return, many families face early mornings, packed lunches, and more time indoors under artificial light.
  
Martha Carlin
What Fecal Transplants Are Teaching Us About Parkinson’s
Fecal microbiota transplants (FMTs) have gained growing attention in Parkinson’s research, though current evidence is limited to small pilot studies and…
  
Martha Carlin
July 2025

