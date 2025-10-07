MARTHA'S QUEST
The Fallout Generation
We think about Chernobyl and Fukushima as cautionary tales of nuclear fallout, which they certainly are.
September 2025
Gluten, Glyphosate, and Gut Health
Over the past two decades, “gluten-free” has become a household phrase.
The Microbiome’s Message
What we eat affects both our own physiology and the microbial ecosystem living in our bodies.
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Trace-level contaminants permeate nearly every environment we occupy.
August 2025
How Plants Capture Sunlight and What It Means for Our Food
Nutrition debates often focus on protein, fat, and carbs, or on diet labels like keto and paleo.
Environmental Exposures Affecting Gut Health and Chronic Disease
Trace-level contaminants permeate nearly every environment we occupy, including agricultural residues in produce, microplastics in air, solvent residues…
Back-to-School Gut Health Tips
As summer ends and school routines return, many families face early mornings, packed lunches, and more time indoors under artificial light.
What Fecal Transplants Are Teaching Us About Parkinson’s
Fecal microbiota transplants (FMTs) have gained growing attention in Parkinson’s research, though current evidence is limited to small pilot studies and…
July 2025
How Butyrate Tunes the Brain’s Immune Response
In Parkinson’s, constipation, inflammation, and microbial imbalance can precede motor symptoms by years.
Flavonoids and Parkinson’s
The Dietary Link to Longevity
Let’s Talk About Poop
Most people avoid the topic entirely.
Nanoplastic Impact on the Gut
Plastic waste is widely recognized as an environmental issue.
