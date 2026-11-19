King George’s Speech December 12, 1826, 200 years ago. The passage below is reproduced in English translation from Barry’s text. Pernkopf’s words appear in italics; Barry’s in quotations. Here you will be educated as scientists, that is as Germans, as German National Socialist scientists. I believe it is entirely in order to explain to you how deeply the idea of National Socialism must permeate our education and our science in order to arrive at our goal. But you may well begin by asking me: What in fact does National Socialism have to do with science at all? And I can only answer in the following manner: National Socialism is not just a bare idea, not a bare theory in the service of a politically motivated mobilisation of strength. For us it is a world view and as such every expression of our spiritual life, all our will and our striving, thinking and acting. National Socialism permeates and fertilises those not only in a general sense, but also in the particular “Then he gets down to brass tacks.” Some will say, yes, but our science must be free, free from every external and internal influence. Freedom, students, in the liberal sense that leads to chaos, the freedom that foreign powers parade on their flags — but really only wish to exploit — this sort of freedom cannot be and will not be permitted for science. Here we must have direction, planning and goals. Here we have planned order in science, exactly as in art and economics. The idea of art for art’s sake which has set our heads spinning in our time has its parallels in science as well: For many it’s been science for the sake of doing science, pursuit of knowledge; indeed for many it was the only sense of their work. I must tell these people quite openly: Such conceptions of our intellectual life strike me actually not as a selfless endeavour, but rather the expression of a self-seeking narcissism of intellectual underachievers who wish to hide their vanity in the cloak of altruism. “THE ONLY USEFUL GOAL OF ART AND SCIENCE IS SERVICE TO THE NATION.” Barry’s summary of the speach. “It sounds familiar. And more than a little to worry about.” What follows is really Barry’s intellectual autobiography, a critique of the scientific establishment, and an introduction to the revolution in physical chemistry that he believes is underway. For a revolution to take place others must begin to understand and join the revolution. When we were discussing this piece last night (morning for Barry) I asked how long it took for the revolution from Copernicus and Galileo to take hold we had to look it up. It took about 150 years. But now we live in a time where information moves at light speed and that makes it possible for this revolution to take place much faster! What follows is a continuation from Barry’s work and our discussions, along with our collaborator Matt Battye on how to nuture this revolution. So first, Barry sets the stage from a historical perspective that only he can share. From Barry: Pernkopf gets you thinking about research and teaching. No messing around in the Vienna Medical School before the war. His great anatomy work was assisted by access to the bodies of executed “criminals”. Theology , Medicine and Law were always seen as higher faculties, in Universities and apart from Theology, remain so. Of the core, lower faculties of the old quadruvium, taught in Latin, Astronomy (Space research ) retains prestige and massive funding, traces of classical music linger on vestigially in Cathedral Schools. Rhetoric , with religious intolerance, remain central preoccupations of students along with the content- free disciplines. Palestine protests turned into attacks on Jewish students in America. From the River to the Sea etc. But mathematics , arithmetic and geometry, and Aristotle’s Science have gone. Of my 7 grandchildren 6 managed to go through High School with no mathematics or science. Medical students least in the USA, have to pay lip service to science by doing some undergraduate units, but by and large it is not important. Vestiges of an older system of teaching and research do survive: My grand children’s Uncle, Gerald O’Collins S.J was a lovely man, and a friend who died a few years ago . Gerald was Head of the Department of Theology of the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. The Gregorian University trains all the Jesuits in the world. Gerald wrote many books, maybe a hundred. They are all on the Trinity. My daughter, not schooled in religion, interviewed all the Black African Cardinals and two in Rome out of interest. A mother of five chasing Cardinals around Africa was quite a feat. She got a letter from the Pope thanking her for her book. Not much science there with the Cardinals. But medicine of course has their interest because of endemic diseases to which prayer is ineffective. We can ask what a University was in older times. Here is the view from my friend John Molony , Historian and ex Dominican Priest. He wrote this when the Australian Government was dismantling the University/ College system and wanted to destroy our Australian National University our Research only Institute of Advanced Studies, a Center of Excellence, and my place . To understand where are now, in teaching and research it might be of interest to explore The Meaning and Purpose of a University. Here is the view of my friend John Molony Historian and former Dominican priest : Since the rise of the medieval universities at Paris and at Bologna over 900 years ago, the universities have always been a vital segment of every civilized society. A university has always been recognised as a community of scholars with a common purpose. That purpose is the cultivation of the intellect through the pursuit of knowledge.



Universities have never willingly relinquished their right to function without hindrance. Civilised societies have granted them their freedom to so act in recognition of their unique contribution to society including the functional. Societies in which that freedom is not respected have witnessed their own degeneration into totalitarianism, as well as the debasement of universities into institutions manipulated for the narrow, and temporary, purposes of the state.



Because the members of a university see knowledge, they regard the theoretical and applied facets of knowledge as interdependent. The very nature of theoretical research makes it unaccountable because to demand its immediate application is to stifle its vitality. Pure research always strives to understand the nature of things.



Within a university, research and teaching are intertwined in that the richness flowing from their blending involves collegiality at the core of its endeavours and thereby imparts a professional education for the service of the wider community. Thus, no university can stand apart from the community upon which it depends for its existence. It discounts that accountability by the fruits of its research, by its mental formation of the professionals it sends forth to serve the community.



To demand relevance of a university is to ask that it be true to its essence because fundamental research, scholarship at the highest level and teaching based on equality of opportunity are parts of that essence. The wider community expects that of a university. A prudent government will ask no more. The administrative arm of a university has as its admirable purpose the high aim of assisting the staff and students to fulfil their own responsibilities.



Together with the value of a professional education, the students carry away from their university the ideals of freedom, truth, justice, toleration, calmness, moderation, wisdom and respect for the rule of law as the basis of a genuinely human community. To maintain and foster those ideals a university insists on the governance of its own internal affairs, while recognising its responsibility to society. It is impossible to divorce human labour in its intellectual expression from the person and to make it merely another part of the process of productivity. To attempt to do so is to debase the intrinsic nature of a university and thereby negate its value.



Thus a university refuses to be governed and controlled in the manner of a corporation or a factory where productivity is the norm. John Henry Newman said that a university is an Alma Mater, knowing her children one by one, not a foundry, a mint or a treadmill. The shoddy and the second rate have no place in an institution that strives always to gain an insight into the truth about things.



The pursuit of the quick return is contrary to the painstaking pursuit of truth. The catch cry of equality echoes hollowly in halls where the only equality recognised is that of the opportunity to achieve the highest goals. The reduction of persons to numbers whose purpose is productivity has no place in a community where the interaction of individuals based on respect is the basis for the communication of truth.



These are the truths held by university. They cannot be gainsaid because they are at the core of humanity. No one can place barriers to the pursuit of knowledge or evaluate it in purely quantitative terms. To do so is to spell the death knoll of the striving of the human race and to debase the intangible, the refined and the beautiful. The university is a human institution with all the failings that the possession of humanity implies. Nevertheless, its ideals, its meaning and its purpose will remain cherished in any society in which the higher things of the spirit retain their primacy of value.



John Neylon Molony

Formerly Head of the Department of History, ANU, where he is an Emeritus Professor and a Visiting Fellow of the Department of Applied Mathematics. His 15 books range across European and Australian history.



Professor, Australian Catholic University;

Visiting Fellow, Department of Applied Mathematics, ANU;

14/06/18 Earlier version (19/1/93)





This nicely sheds light on some of the mess we’re in https://johnmenadue.com/james-guthrie-its-time-for-a-royal-commission-into-the-governance-of-australias-public-universities/ We can note that one point of difference between present and past was that the Church was very much in control. A major aim was always conservative, to teach the faith, and the values of civilisation by continual reaffirmation by the mass and prayer . Research there was and much of it was altruistic. It was supported by Kings and Princes and Bishops. And crucially there was freedom to work, untrammeled by students. Newton needed no funding to change the world. One of the greatest physicists of the 19th century was James Clerk Maxwell. His duties at Cambridge required him to give a couple of lectures in each of three terms. He had three students turn up . Research in the University Paris Medical School. This was funded by the King or the Church. An example was the report comissined by King Louis the Umpteeth into the origins of the great plague of 1348. Half the population died. The report unanimously identified the cause. It was due to a conjunction of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn that took place a year before. A perfect exemplar of applied interdisciplinary research, not least because the next conjunction was due in 700 years. This was well invested grant money by the King who was well pleased! Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. The tradition continues. It might be that Covid really is due to climate change. Galileo could do what he liked, supported by the Medici. For example, there was a debate in Florence fostered by Cosimo 2 Medici on the topic “Why Ice Floats on Water.” Even the Pope, Julius 2nd, a fan of Galileo’s came. Not exactly apparently a topic of immediate commercial interest. Galileo got into trouble not because of his espousal of the heliocentrism --of course the Jesuits knew the Earth went around the sun -but because he criticised Catholic core beliefs. Anyway Galileo LOST the debate to an Aristotelian Professor in his own Department. [ I and my colleague Pierandrea Lo Nostro celebrated this event 400 years later , October 2011 with a meeting in Florence and published the proceedings. We were guests of a nunnery from that time with original frescos on the walls . Actually Sten Andersson and I had solved the problem See REF but nobody would have believed us if we told them.] This esoteric subject is actually at the core of our own revolution in physiology and the origin of nanobubbles. For 200 years a village caled Wenham outside of Boston was the source of the third largest industry in Massachusetts. A small pristine lake fed by a brook gradualy froze in winter. There were no bubbles in the ice that looked blue like Antarctic ice. They sawed it up into big blocks and put it on he decks of sailing ships covered by hessian cloth and shipped it around the British Empire at its apogee. At that time no self respecting Engishman would drink his gin and tonic without Wenham ice, even as far as the Hoogly river Club in Calcutta. Teaching, Research and Usefulness, Industry, Technology the rise and rise of the Bureausaurs and how we lost the farm. Now despite all the ideals about education and teaching students as being important, the reality is that students really just want a job, or a good time. Universities just want their money. Professors delegate teaching to graduate students so they can get on with research. Students from overseas and out of state have to pay a crippling debt for what they know is unimpressive. They, and the State would do better to learn a trade like the German Hochschules. The situation is best outlined in Joe Mayer’s Redbirds Bluebirds piece that I append below. It was written in the 1950s. (SEE BELOW) Nothing changed meantime, except that hardly any student does any (academic) maths or science in preparation, unless he or she is in China. Any serious University Professor knows a serious research student needs no boring undergraduate or graduate lectures before he or she starts collaborating . So if we have got rid of that red herring, we can come to the nitty gritty of research. After the World War 2, America’s generosity, its belief in its exceptionalism, and in God, and the Cold War, led it to the belief that that all things were possible. All you needed was American know how, MONEY, the collaboration and the guidance of American Industry, and Defence, and Government agencies led by a new class of Bureausaurs. Shades of Pernkopf here ? This was the new scene that Eisenhower warned about on the military-industrial complex . The first test was Nixon’s war on Cancer. Well, let’s forget that one. You can’t win them all, Space worked, and nuclear submarines worked, only due to the advocacy of Admiral Rickhover. The Club of Rome of the 60’s , the world Food catastrophe “worked” in principle with new pesticides? Take your pick. Good or bad . Many millions with some horrible famines getting worse, but that’s not science. Same as Vietnam and Afghanistan and Iran. The shortage of oil problem got solved, with science or without it . It turned out there is an infinite amount of gas and oil anyway that we did not know about. The nuclear waste problem did not get solved because President Reagan’s ranch and that of the CEO of the company that made bombs adjoined and some poor decisions might have got made on horseback rides together . DNA and Computers Most prestige Universities have highly respected medical research institutes. Most are associated with Hospitals. So they should. They are different from mainstream research. After DNA in 1958 the world of biology and medicine changed . The definition of hubris took on new meaning. Now it was HUBRIS. The physical and biological sciences diverged. They had no contact anyway, except through a myriad of extraordinarily effective diagnostic tools like X rays and MRI. The science could all be assumed to be done . So, Cancer, heart disease, diabetes, obesity here we come . The genes have it all, and we have your measure . We have new technologies for vaccines although we don’t know a lot about them at all. Besides, our very own and overseas big Pharmas and FDA have got the measure of things and can design a drug for all seasons.For a fee. A big fee. No problems about research funding here. Too bad about medicine for the masses or Parkinson’s or Alzheimers. Another day, another drug.

And Then it all Went to Shit!

It went like this:

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall

Humpty Dumpty had a big fall.

All the President’s horses and

All the President men,

Could not put Humpty Dumpty back together again .

Ozymandias sums it up :

PERCY BYSSHE SHELLEY

I met a traveller from an antique land

Who said: Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them and the heart that fed:

And on the pedestal these words appear:

“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.

SO WHAT WENT WRONG ? AND HOW TO FIX IT .

What went wrong we have explained in many publications. It happened gradually dating back to the 1980s. It is all in the first 20 references and appendices of our recent paper Gut, Brain and Glycocalyx: A portrait of Parkinsons disease

Bear with me. I have to back track a bit to try to explain :

The enabling sciences that underpin cell biology and physiology are physical, colloid and surface chemistry. Biochemistry and Medicine depend on them.

I was appointed Head of a pure Research Department at the Australian National University Institute of Advanced Studies called Applied Mathematics—a silly name - from 1971. My duties and that of my colleagues I appointed were to do as we pleased . No teaching. No grant applications.

It was unusual to have such freedom. We pioneered progress in colloid and surface chemistry, in molecular forces, theory and measurement . The Surface Forces Apparatus built by my post doc and colleague Jacob Israelachvili in our lab for direct measurement of molecular forces, and the elucidating of theory began by myself and Adrian Parsegian was a great leap forward. Our theory of self assembly of surfactants and lipids into membranes and vesicles and other nanostructures was a bid deal, still hugely cited. We produced over 120 full Professors from our constant flow of international research fellows, including 4 Chairs of the Nobel Committee in Chemistry.

Jacob jumped the gun and wrote a book about all our progress in colloid and surface chemistry . It was a big success with 7 printings so far, pedagogically excellent and convincing, all credit to Bertil Halle a visiting Swedish post doc.

The trouble was it is all premature and was and is misleading and so caused and causes immense confusion .

Because it turned out that :

After 5 decades of great progress, and hubris in spades, it emerged that the foundations were in a terrible mess, due to sins of commission and omission.

We in the physical sciences had let the side down! We messed up on molecular forces that drive function in biology. And a bigger thing we, everybody left out of consideration dissolved gas that formed nanobubbles that controlled everything.

Descartes famously said I think , therefore I am . Wrong He should have said I breathe therefore I am !

D’Arcy Thompson in his famous Book , On Growth and Form had urged on the cell biologists and physiologists the idea that progress in their sciences would depend on colloid surface chemistry. But Kant presciently and earlier had famously remarked of the Chemistry of his day and age that it was scientia, nicht Scientia, in that the criterion for true Science lay in its reliance on Mathematics.

And to make it worse the biochemists, cell biologists and physiologists had done the same. They knew nothing of the existence of , let alone structure and function of the overwhelming dominance and connectedness of the endothelial surface layer -glycocalyx complex , of the structure of lung surfactant . These things change everything.

The mess seemed irredeemable!

BUT IT IS NOT SO BAD ! When you fix it up it’s great!

That is in fact as it should be. As Martin Luther King said in his most famous speech :

Arh have seeeen the Promised Land .

The new science and synthesis with biophysics , structure and function that is emerged is breaking barriers, and revolutionary and liberating.

This story has been told in our paper on Parkinsons and papers therein. It will wait another day for the telling of it.

For the moment let me remind you that these fabulous , in the the sense of fabled claims, are not so unusual in science. When I went to University in 1953 in Western Australia, the Professor of Geology assessed with confidence that there was no way oil or gas could ever be found in that State. The fact is that exports of gas from there now is the largest in the world. The geologist Samual Carey was such derided for his advocacy of now accepted plate tectonics. Maurice Wilkins Departmental Head who saved the Nobel prize for DNA with Watson and Crick, when informed that Rosalind Franklin’s X rays showed its DNA was 4 stranded not 2 said :Why abandon a good theory because of an experiment !

Like the Loch Ness monster, some virologists imagined a virulent bat came out of a cave in Wuhan bearing Covid. Truly !

The world was running out of oil in the 1980s. It was not.

The correlations with sunspot activity and terrible climate changes in the middle kingdom in Egypt —the NiIe dried up for 4 years and in Mesopotamia may or may not be true as for the plague and the planetary conjunction of the French Doctors .

Mathematicans lost their Mojo when Godel discovered his theorem and we have not heard from them since. So it goes on and on.

New Zealand was under the pacific ocean only ten million years ago part of an underwater continent.

Nobody knew.

ON FUNDING

This is where I started. Uleg Beg , the youngest Timurlames multitude of grandsons was the man who gave haven to the Jewish Scholars of Spain, pioneers in Medicine and who kept the vestiges of what we have on classical civilisation alive. I have been to their rooms in Samarkand.

Gradually, via Istambul, various Italian Cities enticed some back and so the Renaissance began.

Uleg was an astronomer himself. He had catalogue of 3000 stars listed in book behind a glass cage in a neglected museum next to his Astrolabe . This was dug up by the Russians in 1941. It is huge, 50 yards and more across. By comparison, Tycho Brahe’s 30 yard instrument on the Island of Ven is like Walton’s Christmas gift. It as tough for him get money even as a Danish Nobleman.

Uleg was a King . So money was no problem.

In my case I have had no need for funding. There is more than enough unexplained to do that does not need money.

Water, Nanobubbles Bubbles and Biology and Forces and the changing world will have to wait .

Redbirds, Bluebirds and the Principle of Unknowability

by Professor Joe Mayer, Distinguished Theoretical Physicist, University of Chicago, Early 1950’s

The principle of Unknowability, now frequently known as “Wandheim’s Principle”, has been the subject of so much discussion and is of such general importance that a brief resume of the historical events which lead to its discovery may be o interest to those who were not themselves present at these events.

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At ten pm on Friday, 10 June it was clear that a vote on whether the redbird or the bluebird should be chosen as the state bird would, in any event be close, if not a tie. Representative Stanislaus of Albernathy County then moved that $50,000 of state money be appropriated to make a contract with the “Albuquerque Poll” or some equally competent private business, the purpose of the contract being to ascertain the wishes of the general population of this great state as to which of the two birds should become the state emblem. Representative O’Brien of Brownsville asked Representative Stanislaus if, in the absence of a seconder, he would admit an amendment to the motion resolving that the Legislators would abide by the result of the poll. After some discussion and rephrasing of the motion the Legislature appropriated $100,000 for this purpose and adjourned for the summer recess at 10.45pm.

The representative of Albuquerque Poll Inc. was, at that time intensely interested in a new form of Poll contract by which the company undertook to furnish a result with fixed statistical reliability rather than one in which a fixed number of persons were to be polled. A contract was finally signed by the company guaranteeing a redbird-bluebird answer at the 97% confidence level, a contract which promised, under favorable circumstances to be highly lucrative to the company, since this reliability might be attained by polling as few as several thousand properly selected individuals, and could hardly be expected to require more than several tens of thousands of responses.

Unfortunately the circumstances were unpropitious. At the end of the summer “Albuquerque Poll Inc” filed bankruptcy papers after reporting that with responses from 50% of the state’s inhabitants the results were:

Redbird 36.93%

Bluebird 36.92%

Graybird 10.07%

Undecided 16.08%

which gave redbird the edge but with zero confidence level.

It is, incidentally, of interest that the results of this poll formed the basis of no less than three PhD. dissertations in Psychology which have been published in the three years since it was taken. All three of these have concerned themselves with the relation so of the 10.07% Graybird response to the percent of color blindness in the state population. In one of these dissertations it is asserted that the figure 10.07% represents the most precise measurement of the fraction of colorblind persons ever made in a large population samples. In one of the other dissertations a correction for a “conformity response” is applied, whereas the third both “conformity response” and “unconformity response” corrections are applied.

At the Fall session of the legislature it was decided to submit the bluebird-redbird question to the state University. Upon receiving the formal request from the legislature the Chancellor of the University referred the documents to the Dean of the Graduate Division who, in turn sent them to the Chairman of the Educational Policy Committee. The Educational Policy committee returned them to the Dean with the statement that the question came under the purview of the Chancellor’s Executive Committee. The Executive Committee decided that the matter should be laid before the full Senate of the University, and a special meeting of the Senate was called for the afternoon of 21 November. There follows an excerpt form the minutes for this first meeting

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Professor Lund (Biochemistry) explained that the color of the redbird feathers was due to a derivative of carotene, (the formula of the pigment was given on the blackboard), which in turn was synthesized by the bird with the aid of an enzyme now knows as carotene-cardinalaze. This enzyme had been first isolated in the biochemistry laboratories of the University. In view of this, and the fact that bluebird feathers contained no pigment but were merely the result of some interesting physical phenomena, he pleaded that the redbird should be chosen as state bird.

Professor Heath (Physics) recalled the phenomena of the blue color of bluebird feathers had interested that late Professor Jones (Optics), and that far from being an uninteresting phenomenon, it was due to reinforced reflection in the blue region of the spectrum from an ingenious layering of air bubbles in the feather material. He believed that Professor Jones had succeeded in measuring the refractive index of the feather material and had developed the mathematical theory of the clue colour.

Professor Braunstein (Physics), Petrowsku (Physics) and Brewer (Physics) spoke supporting Professor Heath and called for adoption of the bluebird as state emblem.

Professor Wining (Organic chemistry) recalled that the feathers on which Professor Jones had made the index of refraction measurements had been immersed in propionic alcohol for the measurement. This had dissolved several essential interstitial compounds in the feather protein, and that the feathers were no longer blue after the measurement was made.

There followed some heated discussion on the floor unrecognized by the chair, between Professors Heath, Braunstein, Lund, Wining and James (Organic Chemistry). Order was restored and Professor Ornstein (Economics) was given the floor.

Professor Ornstein spoke as an amateur gardener and bird watcher. It was his impression that redbird diet was entirely of seed, whereas bluebirds were insect eaters. As a gardener he favoured bluebirds.

Professor Sandranatharin (Social Ethics) spoke on the relation between the ethics of a society and the symbols chosen to represent the society. At the end of fifteen minutes the chairman reminded Professor Sandranatharin of the time and requested him to complete his argument within five minutes. Professor Sandranatharin immediately sat down.

Professor Winfield Scott (History) rose to ask Professor Sandranatharin whether he preferred red to blue.

Professor Sandranatharin replied that he would unhappily serve a state that chose a carnivorous animal as its emblem.

Professor von Bohlen (Geology) averred that he preferred a more virile carnivore to a vegetarian.

There followed some unregocognized discussion on the floor.

Professor Mary Osgood (Home Economics) asked to be informed of the mating habits and nest care customs of the two birds. She understood that among some birds paring was for life, whereas among other species a new mate was chosen each year.

Professor Perkus (Animal Psychology) pointed out that Conrad Lorenz had suggested the generalization that within species conflict among carnivores was largely formalized and seldom lethal. On the other hand similar conflicts between members of the same species of herbivores frequently ended in the death of one of the participants. He gave several known examples among fishes, mammals and amphibians.

Professor Estermann (Agricultural Economics) stated that the diet of both redbirds and bluebirds had been extensively studied; that although redbirds were indeed principally seed eaters their seed diet was 98% weed seeds, in addition to which they consumed a considerable number of aphids, but that the chief constituent of the bluebird diet was the beneficial regulus beetle that destroyed many plant pests.

Professor Ornstein rose to state that he had changed his position and would prefer redbirds.

Professor Johnson (Ornithology) averred that the dietary studies were misleading since the studies on redbird diet had been confined to the month of September when the only seed available was weed seed, whereas the bluebird studies had been made in a district and year for which the regulus beetle had been uncommonly ubiquitous.

Professor Sandstein (Graphic Arts) suggested that he preferred the rarer yellow bird to either.

Professor Winsome (Physical Chemistry) supported Professor Sandstein by saying that the yellow bird coloration was due to a combination of the pigmentation in redbird and the physical diffraction effects present in bluebird.

There followed more unrecognized arguments on the floor between members of the Physics, Chemistry and Biochemistry Departments. Order was restored and Professor Jameson (Abstract Art) was recognized.

Professor Jameson moved that a green bird be selected.

Professor Johnson objected that no green bird existed in the state.

Professor Jameson found this immaterial.

Professor van Bohlen remarked that the cocktail hour had approached and made a motion for adjournment.

The chair commented that although he motion was not debatable he would be forced to call a second special meeting to consider the question on the following Monday if the motion carried.

The motion carried unanimously and the meeting was adjourned.

---------------------------------

At the fifth special meeting Professor Wandheim, the brilliant young appointee to the recently-created chair of Psycho-Physics, was the first to ask for the floor. He asked the indulgence of the Senate, but announced that he had discovered a new principle which he felt was pertinent to the discussion, and requested that he be permitted to expound the principle. Several of the biology division, which division had originally opposed the establishment of the chair of Psycho-Physics, were noticed to move restlessly in their seats. Without waiting for permission from the chair, Professor Wandheim launched into an exposition of the principle of Unknowability.

Briefly the theorem can be described as follows. Suppose that N scholars are asked a single question which appears on the surface to have a yes-no answer. Each of these scholars by virtue of the fact that they are according to the initial assumption, scholars, will have (at least) one other question which must be answered in conjunction with the first. This creates N+1 questions each with a possible yes-no answer, or, in all 2N+1 possible answers. There are only N scholars to give answers. The probability that two or more answers will be identical is then approximately N2/2N+2. Now for sufficiently large N this probability approached zero in value, indeed for N = 100 it is of order 10-26. Since, however, no answer can be judged correct (except by the man giving the answer) unless it is concurred in by at least one other scholar it follows that , in principle, no answer can be obtained to any question by asking a large assembly of scholars. Since, further, only scholars can be trusted to give a correct answer, and since from them no answer can be obtained, it follows that no reliable answer to any question can ever be found. This theorem, Professor Wandheim modestly proposed should be called the ‘Principle of Unknowability”. In view of the mathematical vigor with which it can be derived Professor Wandheim then moved that the question of the redbirds versus bluebirds should be returned to the state legislature with a brief statement of the principle.

This brilliant speech was ended by overwhelming applause from the assembled Senate. Evan many members of the division of biology joined in the acclaim. The motion was passed unanimously.

Sequel

On 14 February the state legislature adopted the daisy as the state flower, and on the same day, rejected the proposal of the Trustees to increase by 15% the appropriation for the state university.