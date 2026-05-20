A brief introduction from my upcoming book Connected.

July 28, 1994

The air in Dallas was thick with more than just Texas heat. It was electric.

Inside the bars on Knox-Henderson, people were glued to the glowing television screens as Kenny Rogers stood on the mound for the Texas Rangers, moving closer with every pitch to a perfect game - a feat so rare that it had only happened 13 times in the history of baseball.

I walked into the Yegua Creek brewery for a Friday happy hour with a group of single guy friend, completely unaware that history was unfolding on the screens above us. I hadn’t even made it to the bar for a drink with the crowd erupted over another strike out.

In the middle of that shared tension and excitement, a handsome man came walking across the room directly toward me. His har was dark. His smile was wide. He had a twinkle in his eye that immediately drew me in to his orbit. He looked a little like Clark Kent without the glasses.

He didn’t hesitate.

“Hi, aren’t you Martha Rodgers from Kentucky? Remember me? I’m John Carlin.”

He stuck out his hand to shake mine. We had dated briefly in college thirteen years earlier.

I recognized his face instantly, though if he hadn’t said his name, I’m not sure I could have retrieved it from thirteen years of memory. But the moment he spoke, something shifted. The room turned on its axis.

Even my group of guy friends - who normally would have spent the evening teasing me relentlessly if a stranger approached - simply disappeared. Poof. Gone. They sensed it too. The space between John and me suddenly felt occupied by something larger than either of us.

The incredible synchronicity of that night wasn’t lost on me.

While the city celebrated a perfect game where everything had to go exactly right for 27 outs, our meeting felt even more improbable.

What made it even stranger was this: John had already been at the bar earlier that evening. He had gone home. But something nudged him to come back to watch the end of the game with the crowd. Not long after he returned, I walked through the door.

The odds of two people briefly dating in college, moving to different states, and reconnecting thirteen years later because of a last-minute decision during a historic baseball game are hard to comprehend. Somewhere along the way, we calculated it roughly a one in 15 million chance.

But that night was only the beginning.

At the time, I had no idea this chance reunion would become the center of my life story. I didn’t know that the man standing in front of me would later face Parkinson’s disease, or that our journey together would send me into the worlds of chronic illness, the microbiome, inflammation, environmental exposures, and the hidden networks that connect the human body in ways that modern medicine still struggles to fully understand.

None of that existed yet.

There was on the perfect game.

And the beginning of us.

Connected is, in many ways, the story of much of what happened after that night.

My Book Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease will be released June 23, 2026. It’s available in print presale at your favorite bookstore or on Barnes & Noble online and in Kindle pre-order on Amazon. It will be available on both Kindle and Print on Amazon, June 23.

If you are attending Dave Asprey’s BEYOND Conference in Austin next week, I will be doing a book signing of advance copies. Stop by the BiotiQuest booth and see me.