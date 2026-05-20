MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Teri Sanor's avatar
Teri Sanor
May 21

Sweet...meant to be!

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
May 20

Lovely story. Brings back memories of my official visit to Dallas, many moons ago.

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