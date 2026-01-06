Back in 2014, before I ever imagined founding The BioCollective, I read a book that quietly changed everything.

It was Missing Microbes by Dr. Martin Blaser. I talk about this book often.

His message was simple but profound: the microbial world inside us, the human microbiome, is disappearing. Through antibiotics, antiseptics, processed food, C-sections, and industrial agriculture, we’re eroding the beneficial bacteria that co-evolved with us to support immunity, digestion, and overall health.

At the time, I was already exploring the connections between chemicals used in agriculture and my husband John’s Parkinson’s diagnosis. But I had no idea we are more microbial than we are human in terms of DNA and number of cells. Blaser’s book gave me a framework that has shaped my search for answers over the past decade. Maybe health is more about restoring what has been quietly lost that throwing new things in the mix.

Then Came COVID and a New Kind of Fear

During the pandemic, the world went into disinfectant overdrive. Hand sanitizer at every door. Grocery carts sprayed between uses. Advertisements proudly declaring “Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses!” Much of this fear was driven by constant media focus and advertising of these products. My husband, John, had already been an excessive sanitizer and Clorox wipe devotee long before Covid.

So the obsession was understandable. Mass communications made it so by raising doubts and fueling fears about everything microbial.

The obsession back then was bad enough. But what is even more concerning to me is that the obsession hasn’t stopped.

Many environments - schools, hospitals, homes - still rely on aggressive cleaning protocols that became more so during and after Covid. There’s comfort in wiping things down. But few people ask: what is this stuff we actually putting on these surfaces? And where does it go once it’s sprayed? When I touch the surface will I absorb it? Is it really “safe”?

Let’s Talk About QUATs: What They Are and Why It Matters

Most of those disinfecting wipes and sprays contain quaternary ammonium compounds, or QUATs. These synthetic chemicals (soaps) are designed to kill microbes by punching holes in their outer membranes. They’re powerful — and they’re everywhere.

QUATs are positively charged and this attracts to them to the negatively charged cell membranes of bacteria. This disrupts the cell wall and causes the bacteria to spill the contents from inside the cell, damaging important cellular functions like solute influx (sodium, calcium, potassium, etc. ), respiration (oxygen/CO2 exchange) and maintenance of the cell wall.

Well, our own cells and all the structures of the body are coated with a glycocalyx that is also negatively charged. Think about that for a minute.

What most people don’t realize is that QUATs, short for “quaternary ammonium surfactants”, artificial soaps have been with us since the 1950s, not just in disinfectants, but in everyday items like cough mixtures, tooth pastes, dish soap, conditioners, lotions, hand wipes, and laundry products, and more We’re not just touching them; we’re breathing them in, absorbing them through our skin, and unknowingly layering them onto our bodies day after day. They appeared to be a gift to mankind because of their effectiveness in keeping bacteria under control, sterilising bugs, in food and milk and hospitals. But as I noted above, OUR CELLS and the bacteria are coated by a similar negatively charged glycocalyx.

Back in 1984, Australian chemist Barry Ninham and American Chemical Engineer D Fennell Evans at U Minnesota used Quats for fundamental studies in Physical Chemistry. Later with Bob Blanden and Bob Ashman in Australia they studied their effects on cells of the immune system .( Blanden’s post docs Peter Dougerty and Rolf Zinkernagel later shared the Nobel Prize for immunology for work they had just done then ) The 1984 findings were startling: these agents didn’t just kill microbes - they could suppress immune function, particularly in T-cells —at much lower concentrations than those required for toxicity !. And the effects weren’t fleeting; they could persist for up to nine months after exposure.

So what happens when we’re exposed daily? These compounds, especially those most effective in immunosuppression accumulate in our cells and tissues and don’t degrade.

Surprisingly they may be sort of “almost forever” chemicals

And as recent studies show, QUATs are now being detected in human blood samples, at rates nearly double the level before Covid, especially among healthcare workers and people who clean professionally. There are numerous papers emerging that include suggestions of effects in all kinds of diseases. I’ve included a few references below.

I have had the benefit of learning all of this directly from Dr. Ninham as we were working on a publication about Parkinson’s. By the way, back in 1984 just after head spent a year in the lab with his hands in quat solutions every day in Minnesota, Dr. Ninham had a major resection for bowel cancer. Coincidence?

During the last year I was also working on a docuseries “Voices of Parkinson’s” interviewing people with Parkinson’s to let them tell their personal stories. One interview in particular really resonated with me. It was a young pediatric orthopedic surgeon in his forties. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about a year and a half in to the Covid scare. I asked him about any history of chemical exposures. He mentioned that during Covid the hospital had change the cleaning product and the protocol for how they were cleaning his operating theatre. Cleaners were coming in suited up in protective gear and spraying every surface with a Quat. I’m not saying that was the primary cause of his Parkinson’s but there is certainly the potential for a connection between this heavy duty exposure.

This is serious stuff. But before we get too excited, there is something important I want to add that I have also learned from Dr. Ninham. It turns out that the classical theories of physical chemistry about why quats interact with cells are not right and led to complacency. If you get the fundamental science right you begin to open new insights into other problems that rightly or wrongly we are worrying about, like vaccines. It’s a case for more basic research in science not less, as the Chinese have recognised.

🧴 QUATs 101: A Beginner’s Guide

What Are QUATs?

Quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) are antimicrobial chemicals used in disinfectants, personal care products, and cleaners.

Where Are They Found?

Wipes, sprays, dish soap, fabric softeners, lotions, conditioners, air fresheners, sunscreen, cosmetics. Some of the most common names are Benzalkonium chloride BAC, Didecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride DDAC or DADMAC, Benzethonium chloride, Cetrimonium chloride, Cetylpyridinium chloride (common in mouthwashes), Quaternium -15, -26, -31, -60 but this list is long and names have been changed to obscure what they are.

What Do They Do?

Disrupt microbial membranes to kill bacteria and viruses. Adsorb to cell membranes and flip to the inside disrupting cell communication and immunity.

What’s the Concern?

Bioaccumulation, immune suppression, respiratory and neurological effects.

Can They Leave the Body?

Very slowly — up to 9 months, per early studies. Chronic daily exposure = accumulation.

Any Alternatives?

Yes — alcohol-based sanitizers, soap and water, hydrogen peroxide, essential oil cleaners.

New Research Raises Old Alarms

A 2023 study published in Toxicological Environmental Health Sciences looked at chronic QUAT exposure during COVID and found potential effects on immunity, inflammation, and more.

Then in 2024, a paper in Nature Neuroscience surveyed nearly 1,800 environmental chemicals. Only two were found to disrupt the brain’s development of oligodendrocytes, the cells that insulate our nerves. One of them was a QUAT.

These studies are red flags in high-impact journals.

And they echo what Barry Ninham warned about nearly 40 years ago: membrane-active agents can have long-term, systemic effects — not just on bacteria, but on us.

