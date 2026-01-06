MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
17h

This breakdown on QUATs is incredibly well-sourced. What really clarifies things for me is how you trace back to Ninham's 1984 findings showing immune supression at concentrations way below toxicity levels. I worked in a hospital for a bit and we went through gallons of disinfectant wipes after 2020, nobody thinking about chronic exposure. The part about these compounds persisting for up to 9 months and potentially bioaccumulating reframes the whole "clean is safe" assumption we've been running on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martha Carlin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture