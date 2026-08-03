I am behind on this series because this is a difficult lipid to write about. When I first brought it up to Barry, in the context of John’s elevated cardiolipin antibodies and my connection to bacterial cardiolipin, he said “it’s just another phospholipid.” Well yes, it is, but it also falls under the category of “strange lipids” in the book Life As a Matter of Fat.

There are thousands of lipid species in a human cell, and most of them show up in more than one membrane. Phosphatidylcholine, for example, is a common lipid found in the plasma membrane (the outer boundary of the cell), the endoplasmic reticulum, the Golgi apparatus, and the mitochondria. Cardiolipin is different. In a human or animal cell, cardiolipin is found almost entirely in one organelle: the mitochondrion, the structure that generates most of the cell’s energy. And within the mitochondrion, cardiolipin is concentrated almost entirely on the inner of its two membranes. It’s not a minor component of the plasma membrane or the endoplasmic reticulum — it’s essentially absent from them.

That’s unusual. So why is that? Part of the answer is in the molecule’s shape. Part of it is in the demands of the membrane it lives in. And part of it is in where the raw materials for building it actually come from.

A Different Architecture

This is the part that makes my head hurt, but stick with me. Most phospholipids follow a simple plan: one backbone made of glycerol (a small three-carbon molecule), two fatty acid chains attached to that backbone, and one phosphate group at the head. Cardiolipin doesn’t follow that blueprint at all. It’s built from three glycerol backbones, not one: two outer glycerols, each carrying two fatty acid chains, joined together by a third, central glycerol that carries two phosphate groups instead of one. The finished molecule ends up with four fatty acid chains and two phosphate groups — roughly double the size of an ordinary phospholipid, but with a head that stays relatively small and compact compared to the bulk of its other components.

A small head sitting on top of four fat tails. That curiosity is really what I’m going to attempt to explain here.

Built for the Sharpest Curves in the Mitochondrion

The lipids in a membrane aren’t scattered randomly — their shape needs to fit the curve of the membrane they’re sitting in, in something like the way a wedge-shaped block fits into a corner better than a square brick does. Most phospholipids are shaped roughly like a cylinder: two fatty acid chains balanced evenly under one head. Cylinders pack well into membrane that’s flat or only gently curved, which describes most of the membrane surface in a cell.

Mitochondria have folds in their inner membrane called cristae (pronounced KRIS-tee), and these folds are some of the most tightly curved membrane surfaces found anywhere in the cell — far tighter than a plasma membrane or an ER membrane ever needs to be. Cardiolipin’s mismatched proportions — a narrow head over a wide base of four chains — give it a cone shape rather than a cylinder shape, and a cone is a much better fit for a tight curve than a cylinder is. Other curvature-sensitive lipids exist in smaller amounts elsewhere in the cell, but cristae are curved severely and constantly shape shift so that cardiolipin is needed there in significant quantities .

This also helps explain why cardiolipin is important wherever cristae are actively changing shape. A protein called OPA1, which regulates the structural integrity and reshapes cristae as the mitochondrion’s energy demands change, depends on cardiolipin to do its job. A cone-shaped lipid is easier to bend and rearrange than a cylinder-shaped one, which makes it a natural partner for a membrane that has to keep changing its folds rather than hold one fixed shape. (more on the cubic phases of mitochondria in a future post)/