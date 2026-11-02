MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST
MARTHA'S QUEST
Chapter 2
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Chapter 2

The Day the World Changed
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Martha Carlin
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Martha shares the chapter on her experience on September 11, 2001 where she was just a few blocks from the White House and escaped across the 14th Street Bridge viewing the smoke from the Pentagon. She continues sharing the fall of 2002 and the day that John was officially diagnosed. Two days that changed their world.

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