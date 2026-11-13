Martha reads the beginning of Chapter 6 where John becomes very sick after returning from a trip to Australia. The chapter discusses antibiotics, genetic engineering and microbiome analysis.
Chapter 6 - The Giant Virus Connection
Auditing John’s microbiome finds the “ghost” from our trip to Australia
MARTHA'S QUEST
Uncovering the links between Parkinson’s and the microbiome to drive meaningful, science-backed solutions.Uncovering the links between Parkinson’s and the microbiome to drive meaningful, science-backed solutions.