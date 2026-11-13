MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST
MARTHA'S QUEST
Chapter 6 - The Giant Virus Connection
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-11:39

Chapter 6 - The Giant Virus Connection

Auditing John’s microbiome finds the “ghost” from our trip to Australia
Martha Carlin's avatar
Martha Carlin

Martha reads the beginning of Chapter 6 where John becomes very sick after returning from a trip to Australia. The chapter discusses antibiotics, genetic engineering and microbiome analysis.

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