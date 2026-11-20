Martha tells a bit of the background of starting The BioCollective and the difficulty of raising money in a new market. The photo on the cover of this post is outside The BioCollective’s lab on Washington Street on the day we closed the lab facility. Dr. Ed Chan painted a picture of me in front of the lab as a give. He knew how much it meant to me.
MARTHA'S QUEST
Uncovering the links between Parkinson’s and the microbiome to drive meaningful, science-backed solutions.Uncovering the links between Parkinson’s and the microbiome to drive meaningful, science-backed solutions.
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