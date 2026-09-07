MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Tom OBryan's avatar
Tom OBryan
Sep 11

Excellent Overview Martha. Should be required reading for every Clinician and Medical student.

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SteveBC's avatar
SteveBC
Sep 8

Martha, I have a few points to add:

1) My mother (died recently at 101) had persistently high total cholesterol for a couple decades to 2010. Doctors could not get it below 300 no matter what they did. When I started advising her on her health, I got her off her cholesterol drug and replaced it with Vitamin D3 supplementation and anti-oxidants, on the theory that the body produces more cholesterol when the body's store of Vitamin D3 is too low and when inflammation is high. Within 3 months her TC dropped to 230, very close to the optimal minimum-mortality level of 222. (Also, when she started to "wander" in her very late 90s, people said there was nothing I could do about it, but I gave her Gaia Herbs Adrenal Support to tamp down anxiety, and she immediately stopped wandering, and her Sundowner issues also dropped away - nobody ever seemed interested, alas.) (And when her blood pressure spiked in her late 90s, I said no to drugs and gave her Garlic and Olive Leaf Extracts, and her BP came way back down over the next 2-3 months - and again, nobody was interested, alas.)

2) APOE is very interesting. We all think those who have one or two E4 variants are doomed to Alzheimer's. It turns out that the E3 and E2 variants developed after the agricultural revolution began, as health plummeted as shown in archeology digs. E4 is the original. I recently read the results of a study that showed that when E4-based people ate a pre-ag rev diet with meat, fruits and occasional tubers, their risk of AD was no higher than anyone else's. The E3 and E2 variants protect people against the modern diet.

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