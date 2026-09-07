Cholesterol Is a Structural Molecule

I’ve been in Australia for just over two weeks now working with Dr. Barry Ninham. Lipids are something I continue to learn a lot about from Barry. As I said at the beginning of the series — life IS a matter of Fat, playing off the title of the book where I started to see all of the pieces fitting together.

My father died almost twenty years ago at a fairly young age. He wasn’t yet seventy. He was diagnosed with diabetes in his late fifties and began a decline, in part, I believe, due to the various drugs he was prescribed — first for diabetes, and then later for a clot-initiated heart attack that was related to the drug Avandia he’d already been given. The connection was strong enough that my brother and I received a settlement from a drug company after our father’s death.

My father had low total cholesterol. His HDL ratio was excellent. By every number on the standard panel, he did not look like a man at risk.

Then a blood clot triggered a heart attack.

He was put on statins in the hospital, before he’d even gone home. It’s the “standard of care” protocol in cardiology. There was no discussion of his actual cholesterol numbers, no question of whether a cholesterol-lowering drug made sense for a man whose cholesterol wasn’t elevated in the first place. His total cholesterol was below 100, and after starting statins it was in the 70s. He was treated as a category through law-of-averages medicine, not as himself.

He developed leg pain. Muscle weakness. The classic complaints of statin-associated myopathy — and no one connected them back to the prescription, because the prescription wasn’t up for reconsideration. It was protocol. I remember raising the question at the dinner table one night while visiting. This was before I had gotten so deep into the science through John’s Parkinson’s.

William Davis has a version of this story too, and it’s the reason he stopped being the kind of cardiologist he’d trained to be. His mother died of sudden cardiac death despite receiving standard treatment. That failure — treatment given, protocol followed, and a death anyway — is what sent him back through the research to ask what a coronary calcium scan and a cholesterol panel actually tell you, and what they don’t.

Both stories point at the same gap: “standard-of-care” treatment that doesn’t consider the individual, and — more than anything — doesn’t consider the overall importance of cholesterol to the structures of the body, including the brain. How can something so critical to our brain be the villain?

It’s only through working with Barry and trying to understand lipids better that I’ve come back to this question. Cholesterol is not just some number on a lab report that needs to be moved in a downward direction. Even the recommendations of medicine for healthy levels were much higher decades ago.

It’s a structural molecule — built into every membrane in the body, precursor to several hormone systems, and, as it turns out, part of the immune system’s own defenses. For a molecule this central, suppressing its synthesis was never going to be a decision with only one kind of consequence.

Let’s talk about this important lipid: what it actually does, what statins actually block, and where the clinical argument over whether cholesterol is even the right target stands today.

What Cholesterol Actually Does in a Membrane

Every cell membrane is built from phospholipids (see previous lipid posts) — fat molecules with a water-loving head and two water-repelling tails, arranged in a double layer, tails pointing inward, heads facing the watery environment on both sides. Phospholipid membranes are asymmetrical. Cholesterol sits inside that layer, wedged in among the phospholipid tails, oriented the same direction they are: a rigid, flat ring structure with a short branched tail and a single hydroxyl (–OH) group anchored up near the phospholipid heads.

That shape does two different jobs depending on what the membrane needs.

In a fluid membrane — where phospholipid tails are loose and mobile — cholesterol’s rigid rings restrict that motion. It orders the membrane, tightens the packing, and reduces how much passes through it.

In a membrane that’s gone the other way — packed tight and starting to gel, the way saturated phospholipids do at lower temperatures — cholesterol does the opposite. It wedges into the gaps and keeps the tails from locking into a crystalline, solid arrangement.

Same molecule, opposite effects, depending on the starting condition. It’s less a builder pushing membranes toward one state and more a buffer keeping them inside a livable range between too rigid and too loose.

Cholesterol also concentrates, together with a class of lipids called sphingolipids, into denser patches within the membrane called lipid rafts. These patches are more tightly packed than the surrounding membrane and serve as organizing platforms.

Where Cholesterol Is Found in the Body

The brain is disproportionately built from cholesterol. It holds roughly a fifth to a quarter of the body’s total cholesterol despite being about two percent of body mass. Cholesterol is a major building material for brain cell membranes. It’s especially important for myelin, the fatty insulation around nerves, and for forming and maintaining connections between neurons.

Almost none of that crosses in from the blood — the brain makes its own. That means the brain has to manufacture, move, recycle, and dispose of cholesterol locally. It does this mostly through a support-cell type called astrocytes, which shuttle it to neurons via a carrier protein called ApoE. Inflammation in the brain can disrupt this cholesterol economy.

How does that economy work?

The process starts with basic fuel. When brain cells break down glucose, fats, and some amino acids, they produce a small molecule called acetyl-CoA. Much of that processing begins in the mitochondria. Fats appear to be particularly good fuels for this process compared to glucose, which might explain some of the benefits of a ketogenic diets.

Acetyl-CoA can’t simply move out of the mitochondria to where cholesterol is made, so the cell converts it into citrate, which can leave the mitochondria and enter the cytosol. There, citrate is converted back into acetyl-CoA, which becomes the starting material for cholesterol production.

From there, the cell takes it through a long series of chemical steps. One key step is controlled by an enzyme called HMG-CoA reductase — the same enzyme targeted by statin drugs. The pathway then produces mevalonate, followed by other compounds, eventually producing squalene, lanosterol, and finally cholesterol. There’s a lot more going on in this process than I think is necessary to include here — I’ll probably spend hours over the next few days discussing it with Barry.

Making cholesterol is metabolically expensive. It requires ATP, reducing power in the form of NADPH, oxygen, and many enzymes. So cholesterol production is closely tied to the cell’s energy production, redox balance, and overall metabolism — something we’ve been discussing for most of the sixteen days I’ve been in Australia. More to come on that.

Much of the later part of the process takes place in and around the endoplasmic reticulum, or ER, an extensive membrane system inside the cell. That is important to remember because cholesterol is itself a membrane molecule, and the ER is a factory with an essential role in producing membrane repair materials. Cholesterol’s production and movement are closely tied to the ER.

The brain also divides the work among different cell types. Astrocytes, as noted above, package cholesterol into particles containing ApoE and deliver it to neurons. ApoE genetics have been associated with Alzheimer’s risk.

Oligodendrocytes have an especially large need for cholesterol because they make myelin. In our model, myelin is better understood not simply as layers of tightly packed membrane, but as a highly organized lipid structure with cubic-phase characteristics, in which cholesterol helps stabilize membrane curvature, packing, and the three-dimensional architecture of the system.

The brain also has a feedback system that tells cells when they need to make more cholesterol and when they have enough. One of the main regulators is called SREBP2. When cholesterol in the ER membranes gets too low, SREBP2 helps switch on the genes needed to make more. When enough cholesterol is present, that signal turns down.

The brain also has to carefully manage cholesterol once it’s made. Because cholesterol is so important to membranes, neurons can’t simply let it accumulate unchecked. One way the brain handles excess cholesterol is by converting some of it into a related molecule called 24S-hydroxycholesterol. That small chemical modification changes its properties enough that it can leave the brain, enter circulation, travel to the liver, and eventually be eliminated.

So the brain not only makes and distributes its own cholesterol, it also has a specific system for controlling how much remains. It manufactures cholesterol from basic metabolic fuel. It moves cholesterol between cells. It uses enormous amounts to build membranes and myelin. It carefully senses how much is present. And when cholesterol needs to leave, it chemically modifies it so it can cross the blood-brain barrier and be moved out.

This is why the idea that cholesterol is simply something that comes from food or circulates in the blood misses a huge part of the story. Cholesterol is not merely something to be lowered, and it is obviously very important to the brain. It’s an essential structural material that the brain spends considerable energy making, moving, recycling, and regulating.

Only a small fraction of total-body cholesterol is ever in the bloodstream at a given moment; the great majority is embedded in membranes throughout the body. And membranes aren’t uniform in how much they hold: the plasma membrane — the outer boundary of the cell — runs cholesterol-rich, sometimes 30 to 40 percent of its total lipid, while internal organelle membranes like the endoplasmic reticulum and Golgi run comparatively cholesterol-poor. That gradient is itself functional — part of how a cell keeps its internal compartments distinct from one another and directs traffic between them correctly.

LDL, HDL, and VLDL are not different kinds of cholesterol. They are different particles that carry cholesterol and other fats through the bloodstream. The particle is the carrier. Cholesterol is the cargo. They differ in size, density, protein content, and the mix of fats they carry, differences that determine where they travel, what they deliver, and which tissues can take them up.

Beyond the Brain: What the Body Builds From It

Cholesterol is also a starting material. Several major biosynthetic pathways run through it:

Steroid hormones. Cholesterol converts to pregnenolone, the branch point that leads to progesterone, cortisol, aldosterone, testosterone, and the estrogens — built mostly in the adrenal glands and gonads.

Bile acids. The liver converts cholesterol into bile acids, which emulsify dietary fat for absorption. This is also the body’s main route for eliminating excess cholesterol.

Vitamin D3. A cholesterol-synthesis intermediate called 7-dehydrocholesterol sits in the skin and converts to cholecalciferol on exposure to UV-B light, which the liver and kidney then convert further into the active hormone form.

Oxysterols. Oxidized derivatives of cholesterol that act as signaling molecules in their own right, regulating cholesterol production itself through the feedback system described above.

The Series, and Where Cholesterol Fits Differently

The thesis running through this series has been that you are, at the membrane level, made of the fats you eat and the lipid molecules you can make endogenously. Cholesterol fits, but it fills a different half of that thesis than the phospholipids covered in earlier installments.

Phospholipid acyl chains, the fatty-acid tails that make up most of a membrane’s fluid character, track dietary fat intake fairly directly. What you eat shows up in the membrane. Cholesterol’s structural pool is buffered differently: it’s synthesis-dominant, with diet layered on top rather than driving it. Seems like the people who told us not to eat eggs must have known that or should have.

The buffering mechanism is the same feedback loop described above. SREBP2 senses how much cholesterol is available inside the cell. When cholesterol runs low, it moves to the cell’s DNA and turns up production of HMG-CoA reductase, the enzyme that controls the speed of the body’s own cholesterol-manufacturing pathway. When cholesterol is plentiful, the same system dials that enzyme back down. It works like a thermostat, responding to cholesterol levels the way a thermostat responds to temperature. This is a large part of why eating more or less dietary cholesterol tends to move blood cholesterol less than people expect. The body compensates by adjusting its own output.

Cholesterol is still structural in the same sense the phospholipids are: built into every membrane, essential for function. It just has a different supply architecture: one where synthesis, not diet, carries most of the load, and where an entire drug class works by interrupting that synthesis directly. Think about that.

LDL as a Defender, Not Just a Transporter

One role rarely mentioned in the standard framing: LDL particles bind and neutralize LPS — lipopolysaccharide, the endotoxin embedded in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria. That puts LDL in the category of innate immune defense, not only lipid transport.

The clinical picture backs this up in an unexpected direction. In sepsis, LDL cholesterol often drops precipitously, and a low LDL level in that setting is associated with worse outcomes — the opposite of the “lower is always better” assumption applied to LDL in cardiovascular risk management. A molecule the body appears to deploy defensively during acute infection is the same one that gets suppressed by design, over the long term, by a drug taken daily for years.

What Statins Actually Block

Statins inhibit the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase. This enzyme controls the speed of the mevalonate pathway — the chain of chemical steps every cell uses to build cholesterol from scratch. HMG-CoA reductase is the bottleneck step in that chain, which is why blocking it is an effective way to slow cholesterol production.

But the mevalonate pathway branches before it ever reaches cholesterol. Several other essential molecules come off those earlier branch points:

CoQ10 (coenzyme Q10) — required for the mitochondria’s electron transport chain, the process that generates most of the cell’s usable energy.

Dolichols — required to correctly attach sugar chains to certain proteins.

Heme A — required for a separate step in that same mitochondrial energy-production chain.

Isoprenoids — used to activate a family of proteins (Ras, Rho, Rac) that control cell shape, internal signaling, and vesicle movement.

Block the bottleneck enzyme, and every one of these branches gets less raw material, not just the cholesterol branch.

The clearest, most established consequence of this is CoQ10 depletion as the leading explanation for statin-associated muscle pain and weakness, the same complaints my father developed. Muscle tissue is heavily dependent on mitochondrial energy output, and less CoQ10 available for the electron transport chain is a direct, mechanistically coherent path to muscle symptoms.

Other effects are argued but not settled: how much isoprenoid/GTPase disruption contributes to broader tissue-level effects, how much of statin-associated muscle pain is explained by CoQ10 depletion specifically versus other mechanisms — including effects on the cholesterol content of the muscle cell membrane itself, since muscle membranes are cholesterol-dependent structures too — and the degree and clinical significance of cognitive effects some patients report. These remain areas of ongoing debate in the pharmacology literature rather than closed questions.

The downstream effects on the pathways above follow the same logic. Less cholesterol synthesized means less substrate for bile acid production and less 7-dehydrocholesterol available means less raw material for vitamin D3 synthesis in skin. Oxysterols are themselves cholesterol-derived signals that regulate the cholesterol-production feedback loop, suppressing the cholesterol pool available for oxysterol formation means interfering with the body’s own sensing mechanism for how much cholesterol it needs to make in the first place. Disrupting all these chains just seems like madness to me.

Cholesterol on Trial

Set the mechanism of statins aside for a moment — there’s a separate, live disagreement in cardiology over whether cholesterol is even the right thing to be treating.

William Davis argues the standard cholesterol panel is measuring the wrong thing. His position, built from research after his mother’s death, is that heart disease is triggered by elevated LDL particle number rather than total LDL cholesterol as usually measured, that statins haven’t been shown to be effective at lowering that particle-driven risk, and that grains and sugar — not dietary fat — are what drives the small, dense LDL particles he considers the actual problem. His argument for measurement is NMR lipoprotein testing over a standard lipid panel.

Philip Ovadia, a cardiac surgeon, argues from a different angle: metabolic health, not cholesterol, is the more common root cause. His stated data point is that roughly half of the patients he operates on for coronary heart disease have low or normal LDL — a population a cholesterol-first model doesn’t account for. His framework runs through insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia as the upstream drivers, with cholesterol numbers functioning as a downstream marker rather than the cause.

Malcolm Kendrick, in The Clot Thickens, makes a more structural break with the standard model. His argument is that LDL is not what causes arterial plaque to form in the first place, and that damage to the endothelium — the thin cell layer lining blood vessels — followed by localized clotting and imperfect repair, is the actual mechanism behind atherosclerosis. In his framing, a wide range of unrelated-looking risk factors — infection, inflammation, clotting disorders — unify under a thrombogenic model in a way they don’t under a lipid-first one.

Nick Norwitz and Dave Feldman, working through Feldman’s Citizen Science Foundation, come at the question from individual variation rather than a competing mechanism for atherosclerosis itself. They’ve documented what they call the “lean mass hyper-responder” phenotype: lean people with low triglycerides and high HDL who develop sharply elevated LDL when they restrict carbohydrates, while every other metabolic marker looks optimal or improves. It’s the same shape of problem my father’s case represents, just from the other direction — a lab number moving in the “wrong” direction for reasons that don’t fit the standard risk model, in someone who is otherwise clearly metabolically healthy. Their work is the subject of the documentary The Cholesterol Code, now streaming on Amazon, which follows Feldman’s own hyper-responder experience into the research it prompted.

None of these represent a settled consensus position. They represent a live disagreement inside cardiology about where the causal arrow actually points, argued from clinical experience and reanalysis of existing data rather than from a new large trial that’s overturned the standard model.

I’m in the court of logic here. When you look at how necessary cholesterol is to membrane health and brain health, from my systems-based perspective, it can’t possibly be a good idea to attack this one molecule as the demon.

Back to My Father

Could I have changed the course of things for my dad if I’d known what I know now? Probably. But even without that, the general idea of treating patients with a “standard of care” based on the law of averages is a terrible idea. Each of us is unique, and average doesn’t mean optimal, or even good. It just means average. Nobody I grew up with ever wanted to be “average.”