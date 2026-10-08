MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST
MARTHA'S QUEST
Connected - Chapter 1
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-3:22

Connected - Chapter 1

Martha’s audio of the opening chapter of Connected - The Perfect Game
Martha Carlin's avatar
Martha Carlin

This 3 minute segment from Chapter 1 tells the the magnet moment where John and Martha met “again” after 13 years beginning the journey of a lifetime on the night that Kenny Rogers pitched a perfect game for the Texas Rangers. A night of improbable odds!

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