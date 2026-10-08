This 3 minute segment from Chapter 1 tells the the magnet moment where John and Martha met “again” after 13 years beginning the journey of a lifetime on the night that Kenny Rogers pitched a perfect game for the Texas Rangers. A night of improbable odds!
Connected - Chapter 1
Martha’s audio of the opening chapter of Connected - The Perfect Game
MARTHA'S QUEST
Uncovering the links between Parkinson’s and the microbiome to drive meaningful, science-backed solutions.Uncovering the links between Parkinson’s and the microbiome to drive meaningful, science-backed solutions.