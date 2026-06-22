MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Kate Peace's avatar
Kate Peace
2d

I’ve bought the Kindle version;

I’m an Ayurvedic Nutrition and Lifestyle Coach and my husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's earlier this year.

I recognised the symptoms some time before and began using the many suggested protocols ( Ashwagandha oil massage, Sauna, Intermittent fasting, MIND diet, Gotu Kola tea, Magnesium, Omega 3 oil, Brahmi and Mucuna Pruriens etc)

I am very eager to find out everything I can about PD and am so thrilled to have found your book!

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