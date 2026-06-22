Connected Launches June 24th
Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease
Thank you for following me and my work. Just a reminder that my book Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease launches on Wednesday, June 24th. If you decide to purchase the book you can access bonus materials here including an Ask Me Anything call, a Simple Place to start guide and a discount code for BiotiQuest probiotics. I have been doing podcast interviews about the book for several weeks now and many of those interviews will be releasing over the next month. I will do a post with some of those links for anyone interested in listening.
I appreciate your support. Please share the book links with anyone you feel might benefit from my story.
More information on my work:
My Search for the Perfect Poop my book on the importance of bowel regularity
Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease
www.marthasquest.com Parkinson’s Blog
I’ve bought the Kindle version;
I’m an Ayurvedic Nutrition and Lifestyle Coach and my husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's earlier this year.
I recognised the symptoms some time before and began using the many suggested protocols ( Ashwagandha oil massage, Sauna, Intermittent fasting, MIND diet, Gotu Kola tea, Magnesium, Omega 3 oil, Brahmi and Mucuna Pruriens etc)
I am very eager to find out everything I can about PD and am so thrilled to have found your book!