Thank you for following me and my work. Just a reminder that my book Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease launches on Wednesday, June 24th. If you decide to purchase the book you can access bonus materials here including an Ask Me Anything call, a Simple Place to start guide and a discount code for BiotiQuest probiotics. I have been doing podcast interviews about the book for several weeks now and many of those interviews will be releasing over the next month. I will do a post with some of those links for anyone interested in listening.

I appreciate your support. Please share the book links with anyone you feel might benefit from my story.

More information on my work:

My Search for the Perfect Poop my book on the importance of bowel regularity

Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease

Book bonus material

www.marthasquest.com Parkinson’s Blog

www.biotiquest.com