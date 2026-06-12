MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Gipsyspirit
Jun 12

Thanks for sharing this info. I just did a deep dive on Deanna's Block Therapy You Tube.

It seems like this might help with different body issues that have accumulated over a long life and trauma. It makes sense. Seeing the before and after pictures made an impression

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JP_Talk_ITA
Jun 14

Two perfect feet!

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