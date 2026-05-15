MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Martha Carlin
May 15

My friend Helen, whom I mentioned in this article read it and sent me this note

“The fascia in the bottom of the feet attach to the back of the tongue. I believe there is an intimate connection to the feet and the vestibular system in the inner ear. When we start to shuffle it effects the inner ear and therefore our balance or lack there of. So interesting!” That’s a zinger for me because in my upcoming book Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease I write about my husband John’s early signs of Parkinson’s which was a quivering tongue!

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S. Johnson
May 15

Many pharmaceuticals cause feet to ache and cramp, especially the antibiotics. And toxic substances often accumulate in feet, it's why we recommend self foot massage & reflexology.

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