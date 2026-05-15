Sometime this past year I had a conversation with my longtime friend Helen Brunner, who is a neuromuscular therapist and has been doing a lot of work with Block Therapy. The conversation was about the feet.

At one point Helen said, “Death starts in the feet.”

It’s an interesting statement, and the more I’ve thought about it, the more I think there’s probably a lot of truth in it.

The feet are incredibly sophisticated structures. Each foot contains 26 bones, 33 joints, and more than 100 muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Roughly a quarter of all the bones in the human body are in the feet. They are not just passive structures we stand on. They are sensory organs, shock absorbers, balance regulators, circulatory pumps, and part of a continuous fascial and connective tissue network that extends throughout the body.

In yoga there is often a great deal of focus on the feet. Spreading the toes. Weight distribution. Grounding evenly through the foot to maintain balance and proper alignment through the entire body.

A few weeks ago I was at a retreat in Mexico and the yoga instructor devoted an entire class to the feet. The architecture of the foot, toe mobility, balance, posture, grounding. It was actually incredible. My feet were sore afterward, which probably says something important considering how little attention most of us give them.

Helen’s work with Block Therapy approaches the feet from another angle. One of the foundational exercises involves standing with the arch of the foot on a block that approximates the density of fascia. Initially it can be surprisingly painful. But over time the fascia begins to soften and release against the pressure of the block.

What’s important is that this is not just about the foot itself.

The body compensates in patterns. Restrictions and tension travel upward through the fascia, connective tissue, posture, and gait. A problem in the foot may eventually influence the knees, hips, pelvis, diaphragm, neck, or jaw. The body is constantly redistributing force.

Last week at the Consumer Health Summit I met Mark Sisson, who many people know from Primal Kitchen. He now has a shoe company called Peluva that makes five-toe shoes designed to allow the foot to function more naturally and allow the toes to spread properly.

My Peluvas arrived this afternoon, and I put them on and walked the mile and a half up the gravel road from the mailbox to the house.

What immediately struck me was that I could feel a major difference between my two feet.

I expected my left foot to be more problematic because I usually notice more discomfort around the ball of the left foot during yoga. But it was actually my right foot that felt more unstable and structurally off as I walked on the gravel.

Then I remembered something I honestly don’t think about very often anymore.

In my twenties I was in a pretty serious car accident that injured my right foot and affected much of the right side of my body. Over time your body adapts to injuries and compensation patterns become normal. You stop noticing them because your nervous system incorporates them into your default movement patterns.

But walking on uneven gravel in shoes that allowed my toes to spread apart changed the sensory input enough that I could suddenly feel the asymmetry much more clearly.

That experience made me think again about what Helen said.

If you look at elderly people’s feet, you often see the signs of declining systemic health there first. Loss of balance. Collapsed arches. Weakness. Poor circulation. Toenail fungus. Neuropathy. Gait instability.

In diabetics especially, the feet often become a visible map of metabolic dysfunction. Reduced circulation, nerve damage, impaired healing, inflammation, infections, and in severe cases amputations.

The feet are not separate from the rest of the body. They are our interface with gravity, terrain, circulation, balance, fascia, and sensory signaling.

And they are constantly communicating with the nervous system.

The soles of the feet contain enormous numbers of mechanoreceptors that continuously send information to the brain about pressure, movement, texture, and position. When those signaling systems deteriorate, balance deteriorates with them.

Modern life has disconnected us from much of this. Narrow shoes compress the toes. Cushioned soles reduce sensory input. Flat artificial surfaces remove terrain variability. We stop climbing, squatting, balancing, and walking barefoot on uneven ground.

The feet become weaker, less mobile, and less intelligent.

What struck me walking up the gravel road today is that many of the systems we associate with aging may begin much earlier and much lower in the body than we typically think.

Maybe one of the most overlooked aspects of maintaining health as we age is simply maintaining the structural and sensory intelligence of the feet themselves. I think that may oddly tie in to my next post about the NTS, a part of the brain I just learned about.