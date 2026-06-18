A few weeks ago I wrote a post called Death Starts in the Feet. I wasn’t entirely sure how people would respond, but it quickly became one of the most popular pieces I have written. I still get comments daily from that post. It has taken on a life of its own.

Recently I was talking with my friend Alan about the post. He smiled and pulled off his sock and showed me his foot. (That’s not us in the image)

His baby toe was gone. He had showed it to me a couple of years ago when it happened but I had forgotten about it.

Gout had damaged the joint so severely that the bone had essentially dissolved. It was inflamed and painful. The doctor said he might as well have it removed. So it was removed.

“See,” he said. “Death starts in the feet.”

We laughed, but only because there was truth in it.

The feet are easy to ignore until they stop working properly. They are the foundation beneath everything else. Every step, every shift in balance, every walk across a room depends on structures we rarely think about until something goes wrong. I covered some of this in the three related posts on the fascia, walking and solutions.

From our laugh about the missing baby toe, the conversation wandered, as a conversation with an old friend often does.

We started talking about feet and grounding. Alan had become very interested in grounding and the fact that we are rarely in “touch” with the earth anymore. He tries to ground in bare feet every day now.

Then Alan brought up the story of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples.

Most people know the story as a lesson in humility and service. Alan suggested there may be more to it than that. Feet occupy a curious place in human life. They connect us to the earth. They carry us through the world. They are exposed to everything we encounter along the way. Whether viewed through a spiritual lens, a practical one, or both, there is something profound about the act of caring for another person’s feet. I touch on this in my upcoming book Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease.

Then our conversation took another turn.

We started making a list of foot-related expressions woven into our language. We kind of turned it in to a game. There are so many!

Many of these expressions have little to do with feet themselves. Instead, they are about balance, independence, direction, strength, weakness, resilience, and our relationship with the world around us.

Here are a few that made our list.

Standing on Your Own Two Feet

Perhaps the most familiar expression of all. It represents independence, self-reliance, and the ability to support yourself without depending on others.

Getting Your Footing

Before moving forward, we need stable ground beneath us. We use this phrase when entering unfamiliar territory, learning something new, or trying to make sense of a changing situation.

Keeping Your Feet on the Ground

A reminder to remain connected to reality. Ambition is important. So is staying anchored.

Putting Your Best Foot Forward

Showing up with intention. Making an effort. Leading with your strongest self.

Starting Off on the Right Foot

Beginnings matter. Whether in relationships, business, or life, the way we start often shapes what follows.

Following in Someone’s Footsteps

Learning from those who came before us. Sometimes honoring a path that has already been walked. Sometimes using it as a guide while creating something new.

Walking in Someone Else’s Moccasins

One of the most powerful expressions on our list.

True understanding requires more than observation. It requires perspective. This phrase reminds us that seeing the world through another person’s experience is different from simply judging it from the outside.

Finding Your Path

Life is frequently described as a road, trail, or path. We don’t simply arrive. We navigate.

Digging in Your Heels

Refusing to move.

Sometimes this reflects conviction. Sometimes it reflects stubbornness. The phrase itself leaves room for both interpretations.

Putting Your Foot Down

Drawing a boundary. Making a decision. Refusing to allow something to continue.

Losing Your Footing

Moments when the ground beneath us feels uncertain. Illness, loss, change, failure, or simply entering unfamiliar territory.

Flat-Footed

Caught unprepared. Surprised by events. Unable to react quickly enough to changing circumstances.

Back on Your Feet

Recovery. Resilience. The ability to rise again after illness, injury, hardship, or defeat.

One Foot in Front of the Other

Perhaps the most honest metaphor of all.

When the destination is uncertain and the road ahead is unclear, sometimes the only thing we can do is focus on the next step.

Feet of Clay

This expression comes from the Book of Daniel.

In the story, King Nebuchadnezzar dreams of a great statue with a head of gold, chest of silver, belly of bronze, and legs of iron. Yet its feet are made of iron mixed with clay.

The statue appears powerful, but it ultimately fails at its foundation.

The weakness is not in the gold, silver, bronze, or iron. The weakness lies in the place where things come together.

That image has survived for thousands of years because it speaks to a universal truth. Great strength can rest upon a fragile foundation.

Alan and I spent far longer on this conversation than either of us expected. Every time we thought we had reached the end of the list, another expression surfaced.

I haven’t included all of them here.

Instead, I’d like to invite you to help us grow the list.

What foot-related sayings, metaphors, expressions, stories, or traditions come to mind?

I would be especially interested in examples from other cultures and languages. Many of our most common expressions are so familiar that we no longer notice them. Looking at how other cultures talk about feet, walking, standing, balance, grounding, and movement may reveal entirely different ways of thinking about our relationship with the world.

What did Alan and I miss?