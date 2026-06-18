MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Paul's avatar
Paul
6d

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

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1 reply by Martha Carlin
Ian's avatar
Ian
15h

These posts on the feet are extremely helpful especially for someone like myself dealing with Morton’s Neuroma. The topic of the feet is something that is not talked about, or ignored, in health care. Our feet are our foundation and when the foundation crumbles so do we. Thanks for the helpful posts and keep them coming.

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1 reply by Martha Carlin
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