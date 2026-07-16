Two comments arrived on the feet piece, days apart, from two people who had no reason to be talking to each other. First a reader looked at the diagram and said it resembled an acupuncture meridian — the kind used by Taoist monks. Then another reader asked a more clinical question: what does tongue tie do to all of this?

Neither was responding to the other. But the two questions turn out to describe the same structure from opposite ends — one from a five-thousand-year-old contemplative practice, one from a surgical clinic. And the structure itself, once you trace it, starts exactly where this newsletter started: the sole of the foot.

What the monks were actually doing

Let’s start with the Toaist monks.

The practice the first reader recognized is the Microcosmic Orbit, Xiao Zhou Tian — the Small Heavenly Circulation. It’s built from two of the Eight Extraordinary Meridians: the Governing Vessel, running up the spine from the base to the crown, and the Conception Vessel, running back down the front of the body. Together they form a closed loop. Techniques for it are traced to the Taoist patriarch Lü Dongbin, born in 798 AD, one of the Eight Immortals of Taoist legend, and the practice was passed down for a millennium after him through Neidan — internal alchemy — lineages.

The goal was not stress relief. Neidan practitioners were attempting something considerably stranger: to refine jing (physical essence) into qi (energy) into shen (spirit), and in doing so cultivate what the texts call the immortal embryo — a refined energy body meant to survive the death of the physical one. This was decades of work, transmitted master to disciple, often in mountain monasteries, often encoded in language deliberately opaque to outsiders so the technique couldn’t leak to the uninitiated. The Microcosmic Orbit was a core rung on that ladder — not a relaxation technique borrowed from wellness culture, but a piece of what these men considered the actual mechanics of transcending death.

There’s a physical artifact of this is the image posted at the top of the article: the Neijing Tu, the Chart of the Inner Landscape. It’s carved in stone at the White Cloud Temple in Beijing, dated 1886 and copied from an earlier silk scroll. It doesn’t look like an anatomy chart. It looks like a landscape painting — mountains where the spine should be, a farmer driving an ox where the lower abdomen should be, a weaving girl at the chest, a river of stars running up the back of the neck. The monks who made it were drawing their own bodies as a country to be cultivated, field by field. The spine, in that image, is the road the farmer’s produce travels to market. It is, among other things, one of the strangest and most beautiful pieces of body-mapping ever made. Maybe I will dig deeper in to this inner landscape in a future post.

Whether or not you take any of the metaphysics literally, something about this loop was important enough to retain across an unbroken chain of teachers and students, for longer than most civilizations have existed. That’s part of what interests me because, frankly, not that much that is written has lasted this long.

The root (sole) you already know

Here’s the part that connects this directly to the feet series.