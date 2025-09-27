MARTHA'S QUEST

Lorene Sauro
Sep 27

Hi. It's important to note that gluten cannot trigger zonulin if the mucus lining protects the gut lining. Gliadin, which can lock onto gut receptors, can pass into the colon and feed bacteria, which in turn, provide nitrogen for other bacteria to produce SCFAs. Gluten is not the problem - it's the person's gut that can cause issues. The same is true for glyphosate - it should not be able to get anywhere near the gut lining. And microbes can detox it out - not that I'm saying I want glyphosate on my wheat. Just as you suggest, I buy organic, and I like einkorn and spelt flour.

