Over the past two decades, “gluten-free” has become a household phrase. Grocery store shelves are lined with gluten-free breads, pastas, and cookies. Restaurants proudly mark gluten-free items on their menus. And millions of people swear they feel better when they cut wheat out of their diets.

But the discussion about gluten often misses important details. The issue goes beyond gluten proteins. It includes how our food system has changed and how those changes interact with our gut.

The wheat we eat today is not the same wheat our grandparents or great-grandparents ate. And the chemicals sprayed on that wheat, especially glyphosate, the world’s most widely used herbicide, may be just as important to our health story as gluten itself.

Bread, pasta, and beer now trigger reactions in many people. This article explores the connections between gluten, glyphosate, and gut health, and offers steps you can take to protect yourself and your family.

What Is Glyphosate?

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, the best-selling weed killer on the planet. Introduced in the 1970s, it is now sprayed on over 400 million acres every year in the U.S. alone, and globally on hundreds of millions more.

Most people think glyphosate is just used on genetically modified (GMO) corn and soy. In fact, glyphosate is applied to a wide range of crops, including wheat, oats, beans, peas, and even sugar. Farmers spray it not only to kill weeds during the growing season but also as a “dry-down” agent right before harvest. This means glyphosate residues often end up directly in food.

What makes glyphosate especially concerning for gut health is that it’s not only a weed killer. It’s also patented as an antibiotic. That means it can harm or inhibit the beneficial microbes in your gut that are essential for digestion, immunity, and long-term health.

How Wheat Has Changed

When people say they “can’t eat wheat anymore,” they’re not imagining things.

The wheat grown and consumed in the United States today has undergone decades of hybridization and selective breeding to increase yield, make it easier to process, and fit modern industrial agriculture. These changes have resulted in wheat that contains higher levels of gluten and gliadin proteins than older varieties.

Gliadin, in particular, is problematic because it can stimulate the release of zonulin, a molecule that loosens the “tight junctions” in your gut lining.

Modern farming practices amplify the problem. Non-organic wheat is often sprayed with glyphosate to dry the crop before harvest. This creates a chemical burden our ancestors never encountered.

For comparison, Einkorn wheat, one of the earliest domesticated grains, has not been hybridized or genetically modified. It is naturally lower in gluten and often better tolerated, especially once the gut is repaired.

Gluten, Zonulin, and Leaky Gut

Your gut lining is the largest interface between your body and the outside world. Every bite of food you eat is technically “outside” of you until it crosses the gut barrier into your bloodstream.

That barrier is built from a single layer of cells sealed by tight junctions. When these junctions work properly, the gut acts like a fine-mesh sieve: nutrients pass through, but larger particles, toxins, and microbes stay out.

Here’s the problem:

The gliadin in gluten triggers zonulin, which “unlocks” those tight junctions.

Glyphosate further weakens the barrier by disrupting gut microbes and binding minerals needed for repair.

This leads to leaky gut, a condition where food proteins, toxins, and microbes seep into the bloodstream, activating the immune system and fueling chronic inflammation.

Clinical Signs of Glyphosate Toxicity

Because the gut is connected to every system in the body, glyphosate exposure can appear in many ways:

Digestive issues: bloating, indigestion, food sensitivities.

Immune problems: frequent illness, asthma, weak immunity.

Skin issues: eczema, rashes, ulcers that won’t heal.

Hormonal effects: infertility, low sperm counts, irregular cycles.

Energy challenges: chronic fatigue, gout, iron deficiency.

Neurological: hyperactivity, brain fog, encephalitis-like symptoms.

Musculoskeletal: stiff ligaments, joint pain.

Detox overload: low glutathione, poor tolerance for toxins.

The presentation of these symptoms varies, but practitioners in integrative and functional medicine are seeing these patterns more frequently.

Why Gluten Intolerance and Celiac Are Rising

Celiac disease used to be rare. Today, it’s one of the most common autoimmune conditions worldwide. Millions more have non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

Why the rise? The evidence points not just to gluten itself, but to gluten plus glyphosate.

Dr. Stephanie Seneff has argued that glyphosate disrupts enzymes and microbes in ways that magnify gluten’s harm. Dr. Zach Bush has highlighted glyphosate’s direct impact on tight junctions. More on that here.

What You Can Do to Heal

1. Remove Exposures

Choose organic grains and legumes to avoid glyphosate residues.

Cut out processed, non-organic wheat, oats, and soy.

Favor ancient grains like organic Einkorn once gut repair is underway.

2. Repair the Gut Lining

Follow gut-healing diets like GAPS, emphasizing amino acids and collagen.

Eat bone broth, organic beef collagen, and sulfur-rich foods like onions and garlic.

3. Support the Microbiome

Consume fermented foods daily (sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt, kimchi).

Take a high-quality probiotic formula.

4. Restore Minerals and Antioxidants

Remember: glyphosate binds a broad spectrum of minerals, not just zinc or magnesium.

Replenish with full-spectrum sources like humic and fulvic minerals, SierraSil, or mineral-rich salts (Redmond, Baja, Celtic).

Add fat-soluble vitamin C from rose hips and hibiscus.

5. Digestive Enzymes

Use a mix of betaine hydrochloride, pancreatin, and pepsin to support protein digestion.

Include enzymes like catalase and superoxide dismutase (SOD) for oxidative stress.

Make high-fat homemade yogurt, which naturally contains lipase to help break down fats.

6. Detox and Support the Liver

Herbs like milk thistle nourish liver function.

Regular sauna sweating supports detox.

Bitters, teas, and lymphatic massage stimulate natural cleansing.

7. Avoid Additional Stressors

Minimize unnecessary antibiotics.

Avoid acetaminophen (Tylenol, paracetamol), which depletes glutathione.

Ancient Grains and Healing

Recovery is possible. Many people find that once their gut is repaired and the microbiome balanced, they can enjoy small amounts of ancient grains like organic Einkorn wheat without trouble.

The gut lining can regenerate, the microbiome can rebound, and the body can recover. It takes time and consistency, but it is achievable.

Moving Forward with Awareness and Action

Gluten and glyphosate create a combined burden on gut health. Gluten loosens the gut barrier through zonulin, and glyphosate compounds the damage by disrupting microbes and tying up essential minerals.

The result? Leaky gut, inflammation, autoimmunity, and chronic disease.

Practical knowledge and consistent action make the difference. By reducing exposure, repairing the gut, and restoring minerals and enzymes, you can build resilience.

This isn’t just about avoiding bread forever. It’s about strengthening your gut and supporting long-term health for yourself and your family.

With gratitude,

Martha

