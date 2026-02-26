A recent Executive Order positioned glyphosate within the framework of protected national infrastructure, citing its role in agricultural productivity and food security.

Food production is a legitimate national concern. But when a chemical input becomes embedded at the level of infrastructure, public health questions cannot be sidelined.

I have been researching the effects of glyphosate in the food supply since 2002 when my 44 year old husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. At that time he was consuming a significant about of soy milk and soy protein shakes. In 1997 over 90% of the soy was GMO/glyphosate resistant soy. The course of my life changed dramatically by what I learned. I owe much gratitude to Dr. Don Huber and Dr. Stephanie Seneff for their work in helping me to understand the many mechanisms of action from this unique chemical.

I have worked in microbiome science for more than a decade as the founder of The BioCollective and have multiple peer reviewed publications in microbiome science. I hold a patent with Dr. Raúl Cano (CA3159245A1) for microbial remediation of glyphosate in soil. I have funded laboratory research examining microbial degradation of glyphosate and AMPA. I have written and spoken extensively about the health implications of glyphosate exposure.

Glyphosate Is Now Environmentally Ubiquitous

USGS high estimate for agricultural glyphosate applied in 2019 is approximately 280–300 million pounds in the United States. At these significant application levels Glyphosate and its primary metabolite AMPA have been detected in:

When a compound is measurable in rain, exposure is no longer limited to agricultural workers or consumers of conventionally grown food. It becomes part of the hydrological cycle.

Eating organic remains important. It significantly reduces direct dietary residues. But organic production does not occur in isolation from atmospheric deposition, water contamination, or manure streams that may carry significant residues.

Environmental persistence changes the exposure equation. You no longer get the choice to avoid it.

Health Signals That Require Serious Consideration

Regulatory assessments often evaluate glyphosate as a single molecule under controlled toxicology parameters. The broader literature presents a more complex picture.

Endocrine Disruption

Endocrine disruption occurs when environmental chemicals interfere with the body’s hormone signaling system — not by acting as classic poisons, but by altering timing, receptor sensitivity, hormone synthesis, or transport at extremely low doses. Because hormones coordinate development, metabolism, reproduction, brain function, and immune balance, disruption during sensitive windows like fetal life and puberty can permanently shift biological “set points.” Effects have been linked to infertility, early puberty, altered sperm counts, metabolic dysfunction, thyroid imbalance, neurodevelopmental changes, hormone-sensitive cancers, and immune dysregulation. Importantly, sex development itself can be affected.

Research by Tyrone Hayes demonstrated that low levels of another herbicide, atrazine, caused male frogs to develop female characteristics and even functional ovaries, highlighting how endocrine disruptors can alter sex organ development and hormonal identity in wildlife. These findings raise broader concerns about how chronic, low-dose chemical exposures may influence reproductive biology and gender-related development in humans, especially during early life when hormonal signaling is exquisitely sensitive.

Microbiome Disruption

A healthy microbiome is essential for human health, as well as, soil health. Glyphosate targets the shikimate pathway, present in plants and many bacteria. This pathway is critical for the production of the essential amino acids tyrosine, tryptophan and phenylalanine which we much get through our food or through microbiome production.

Shehata et al., 2012 (Current Microbiology) — beneficial gut bacteria more susceptible than certain pathogenic strains

Krüger et al., 2013, 2014 — residues in livestock with associated microbial shifts

If you want a deeper discussion of the microbiome angle, I’ve hosted two longer-form sessions for our community that lay out some of these issues:

Correlations With Chronic Disease Trends

The 2014 analysis by Swanson, Leu, Abrahamson, and Wallet (Journal of Organic Systems) examined U.S. epidemiological data alongside glyphosate application trends and GE crop expansion.

The authors reported strong correlations between glyphosate use and multiple chronic diseases, including diabetes, obesity, kidney disease, thyroid cancer, autism and neurological disorders

Correlation does not establish causation. But strong, repeated correlations across systems warrant investigation rather than dismissal.

Mineral Chelation and Nutrient Dynamics

Glyphosate is a metal chelator, meaning it binds key trace minerals and makes them unavailable for use in plants, animals and humans resulting poorer nutritional content in the food chain.

Key references:

Regulatory toxicology assessments focus on acute toxicity thresholds. They do not evaluate long-term mineral flux disruption across soil–plant–human systems.

Mineral dynamics are foundational to plant, animal and human nutrition. Three key amino acids, tyrosine, tryptophan and phenylalanine require cobalt, manganese, and copper for synthesis.

Retraction of a Widely Cited Safety Study

RETRACTED: Safety Evaluation and Risk Assessment of the Herbicide Roundup and Its Active Ingredient, Glyphosate, for Humans

Gary M. Williams a, Robert Kroes b, Ian C. Munro c 2

published in Regulatory Pharmacology and Toxicology, concluded that glyphosate was unlikely to pose carcinogenic risk at human-relevant exposures.

In 2024, that paper was retracted. There has been significant media coverage regarding this retraction.

The retraction cited undisclosed conflicts of interest and concerns regarding transparency and methodology. Several authors had affiliations with litigation consulting related to glyphosate defense that were not fully disclosed at publication.

That study had been repeatedly cited to support claims that carcinogenic risk had been conclusively resolved.

At the same time, IARC (2015) classified glyphosate as a Group 2A probable human carcinogen. Multiple U.S. jury verdicts have found that glyphosate-based herbicides contributed to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In response to expanding health related lawsuits, Bayer has undertaken an effort to convince state legislatures to provide immunity from prosecution. The executive order is an attempt to over reach and provide protections from the harms being done by this chemical.

Litigation disclosures revealed internal company communications regarding ghostwriting and influence on scientific narratives. Including specific plans for targeted attacks on groups like Moms Across America.

Significant efforts have been made to obfuscate the truth and block research regarding the safety of these herbicides unless controlled and managed by the company.

Whether one agrees with every regulatory or legal conclusion, the claim that glyphosate safety is settled science is not accurate.

Soil Biology and Ancient Organics Bioscience

At Ancient Organics Bioscience, Dr. Raúl D. Cano’s work has focused on glyphosate’s effects on soil microbial diversity, nutrient cycling.

His 2025 ACRES presentation, Effects of Glyphosate on Microbial Diversity and Soil Health: Pathways to Restoration Through Microbial Catalysis and Ecological Rebalancing, outlines how glyphosate alters microbial ecosystems and phosphonate metabolism. You can watch the replay of his talk and the entire 2 day symposium on glyphosate here at no cost.



Ancient Organics has developed a remediation strategy that is ecological and microbial: restore function rather than escalate chemical dependence.

This work informs Paleo Power, a soil-focused microbial restoration platform.

Microbiome Support and Glyphosate Degradation (Sugar Shift)

The BioCollective did significant work looking at probiotic organisms and glyphosate resistance. Most lactic acid bacteria are killed by glyphosate. They are critical players in the gut ecosystem. We searched for strains that could survive glyphosate. Ultimately we found two of the strains we now use in our Sugar Shift probiotic formula. Our Lactobacillus plantarum LP036 and our Leuconostoc mesenteroides LM037 are both glyphosate resistant.

Independent laboratory analysis (November 2025) evaluated glyphosate degradation capacity in defined bacterial systems of the Sugar Shift, patented, formula. The consortium degraded 28% of glyphosate in 24 hours.

This does not mean glyphosate exposure is solved by a probiotic alone. It means microbiome integrity and function is critical to our ability to detoxify this chemical and ongoing vigilance is critical.

Glyphosate targets bacterial pathways. Supporting microbial diversity and metabolic capacity is a rational resilience strategy in a landscape of unavoidable exposure.

Where This Leaves Us

Food security is important. So is biological and health security. Food that poisons us is not making us more secure. A poisoned nation is not capable of defending itself.

Making a transition from crop systems that rely on glyphosate cannot be done with the flip of a switch without significant consequences. However, it must become a top priority of our nation if we are to be “secure”.

If glyphosate remains central to agricultural systems, then active and ongoing remediation, monitoring, and biological countermeasures must be equally central. A plan of action to restore the health of our soils and our people must become the top security priority.

