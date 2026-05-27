When John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he was only 44 years old.

That may not sound young to a twenty-year-old, but it is far younger than most people imagine when they think about Parkinson’s. At the time, we still largely thought of it as an “old person’s disease.” Something that simply happened with aging. Bad luck. Genetics. Degeneration. One more example of the body wearing out.

But almost immediately, I began noticing cracks in that explanation.

Why were so many people being diagnosed younger? The number of people under the age of 40 has more than doubled over the last two decades.

Why were rates of chronic disease rising across the board, not just Parkinson’s, but autoimmune disease, diabetes, autism, inflammatory bowel disease, infertility, Alzheimer’s, anxiety, depression, obesity, and chronic fatigue?

Why did so many of these conditions overlap?

Why did people with completely different diagnoses often share the same underlying problems — constipation, sleep disorders, inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, immune dysregulation, anxiety, chemical sensitivities, and gut issues that doctors often dismissed as unrelated?

And perhaps most importantly, why did medicine treat every disease as though it existed in isolation? A person might see six to eight DIFFERENT doctors for these symptoms with none of them pulling the entire picture together or every asking the question WHY?

The deeper I went into Parkinson’s research, the more I realized that many doctors weren’t actually trying to explain where these diseases were coming from. Their job, understandably, was to diagnose, prescribe, and manage symptoms. But very few people were asking the larger systems-level questions.

What changed in our environment?

What changed in our food?

What changed in our microbial world?

What changed in the chemicals we use, the antibiotics we take, the stress we live under, the way we sleep, the way we eat, the way we interact with nature, soil, animals, and each other?

And what if these things were not separate?

Over the last 24 years, my search for answers led me into places I never expected to go. The microbiome I didn’t even learn about until 12 years into the journey. Environmental toxins, glyphosate, industrial agriculture came early in the process. I’ve learned about the nervous system and the immune system and how they are connected. Mitochondria and stress physiology and how they are connected. The gut-brain connection. The glycocalyx. Endotoxins. Food systems. Air quality. Water quality. The role of microbes not just in digestion, but in signaling, metabolism, immunity, and neurological function. It’s a lot, especially for someone who didn’t start out to be a scientist.

What I found was not a single smoking gun.

It was a web.

A dense, interconnected network where small disruptions in one area ripple outward into countless others.

That realization changed the way I see disease entirely.

I no longer believe most chronic diseases can be understood by looking at one organ, one pathway, one specialty, or one gene at a time. The body is not organized that way. Nature is not organized that way.

And yet our medical system largely still is.

My upcoming book CONNECTED is not a book claiming to have all the answers to Parkinson’s disease. It is the story of a search. A search driven by love, frustration, observation, and a growing realization that many of the frameworks we rely on to understand chronic disease are incomplete and some are just plain wrong.

It is also the story of how an ordinary person — not trained as a scientist — ended up spending decades trying to connect dots that many disciplines still keep separated and ultimately became a scientist.

I wrote this book because I believe many people sense that something deeper is happening beneath the explosion of chronic disease around us. They may not have the scientific language for it, but they feel and see it. Families experience it more every day. Increasingly, even physicians feel it.

The old frameworks are no longer sufficient for the complexity of what we are facing.

And until we are willing to look at the body as an interconnected system — connected to microbes, food, environment, stress, and each other — I don’t believe we will fully understand why so many people are getting sick.

Especially the young ones.

My Book Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease will be released June 23, 2026. It’s available in print presale at your favorite bookstore or on Barnes & Noble online and in Kindle pre-order on Amazon. It will be available on both Kindle and Print on Amazon, June 23.