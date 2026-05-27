MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Barry Ninham's avatar
Barry Ninham
5d

During Britain's darkest hour in World War 2 the Foreign Office received a telegram.

It said: Carry on Britain. Grenada is behind you !.

In the medical world you describe I say carry on Martha. ! I'm behind you

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SteveBC's avatar
SteveBC
3d

Martha, you did not mention vaccines. I would like to suggest that you look into Extracellular Vesicles as carriers of toxins expelled by cells and which find their way to the vagus nerve and then upward into the brain. The Covid-19 modRNA vaccines are the worst, but flu vaccines have had mercury in them, all vaccines since the explosion of vaccines on the childhood list have various toxic materials like aluminum and more. This toxic brew combines with endotoxins/LPS from the gut, gets loaded into EVs, and it all goes up the vagus nerve. The earlier onset dates are likely to be occurring because of the immense numbers of toxins children now are given in their vaccinations and the poor quality of their food (and water). One introduces toxins, the other wrecks the gut, all in childhood years, where 50 years ago, those breaches in the child's health did not occur but only began in later adulthood. I suspect these factors explain much of the earlier onset timings, but I could be off-base. I just think this is worth looking into further. Thank you for your work. It's quite enlightening.

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