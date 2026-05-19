In yesterday’s post, I walked through a new paper in Nature showing that what we call the blood–brain barrier is not failing at the level we’ve traditionally focused on. It is failing earlier, at the level of the glycocalyx—the structured, carbohydrate-rich layer that lines the inside of the brain’s vasculature.

What the authors demonstrated is both simple and profound. With aging, that glycocalyx becomes thinner and structurally altered. More importantly, specific components within it—mucin-type O-glycans—are reduced. When those structures are experimentally disrupted, the barrier becomes permeable. Proteins that should remain in the blood begin to leak into the brain, inflammation follows, and cognitive function declines. When those same glycan structures are restored, function improves.

The direction this paper takes is predictable. It moves toward gene therapy as the solution—restore the enzymes, restore the glycans, restore the barrier.

But that framing misses something important.

This system did not break because of a missing gene.

It broke because the conditions required to maintain the glycocalyx were lost.

And that means it is, at least in part, reversible.

The glycocalyx is continuously built and rebuilt. It depends on:

available sugars

microbial metabolism

mineral cofactors

structural substrates

and the absence of ongoing disruption

If those inputs are restored, the structure can be restored.

Not overnight. But biologically, this is not a one-way decline. And that is good news!

What this looks like in the diet

Rather than thinking in terms of nutrients, it’s more useful to think in terms of functions. The foods that support the glycocalyx tend to fall into a few overlapping roles: they provide the right sugars, they support microbial balance, and they contribute to the physical structure of hydrated tissues.

If I distill that down to the most practical level, these are the foods I would prioritize.

The top foods that support the glycocalyx and O-glycans

Fermented dairy (yogurt, kefir) – provides galactose for glycoprotein structure Bone broth and connective tissue – supplies glycosaminoglycans and hyaluronic acid Cooked and cooled potatoes or rice – resistant starch for microbial support Green bananas or plantains – prebiotic starch feeding mucin-supportive microbes Oats and beta-glucan-rich grains – support microbial polysaccharide production- be mindful about where these are sourced. They must be organic and free of glyphosate residues which can damage the glycocalyx. Legumes – provide diverse fibers for microbiome stability, the same holds trued here. Many legumes are now dried at the end of harvest with glyphosate and those residues remain high at the end of harvest with little time for breakdown. Pomegranate, grapes and berries – polyphenols that protect the mucosal interface Extra virgin olive oil – also high in polyphenols, supports microbial balance and reduces inflammation at surfaces Eggs – a great source of phosphatidylcholine for membranes, provide sulfur and support glycan sulfation pathways Seaweed – contributes unique polysaccharides and supports fucosylation-related pathways

Taken together, these foods support both the construction and the maintenance of the glycocalyx. As I men tioned above. Oats, legumes and beta-glucan-rich grains very often contain glyphosate which can damage the gut microbiome. You can hedge your bets my soaking them overnight with our Sugar Shift probiotic that has been shown to breakdown glyphosate and AMPA at 1,000 the limits allowed in food ingredients.

Just as important: what damages your endothelial surface layer - glycocalyx

You cannot rebuild this structure while it is actively being stripped.

These are the foods and exposures that consistently work against glycocalyx integrity.

The top foods and inputs that damage the barrier

Ultra-processed foods with emulsifiers – disrupt surface layers directly Fast food and industrial oils – alter membrane structure and microbial balance Artificial sweeteners – shift microbiome toward dysbiosis Refined sugar excess – feeds unstable microbial patterns Seed oil-heavy processed foods – promote inflammatory surface conditions Chemical surfactants (including quats) – strip glycocalyx structure [laundry and dish soaps, makeup, disinfectants] Glyphosate exposure – disrupts microbial metabolism and amino acid pathways important to polyphenols and amino acids. Low-fiber, high-protein diets [ long term Keto/Carnivore ]– drive microbes to consume mucin. They can be beneficial for breaking the cycle of inflammation but over the long term they will damage this delicate layer. Energy drinks and additive-heavy beverages – chemical load without structural support Packaged snack foods – combine multiple disruptive elements in one input

This is not about perfection. It’s about reducing the cumulative pressure that degrades the interface faster than it can be rebuilt.

The microbiome is not optional

One of the most important points in all of this is that you cannot maintain the glycocalyx without a functional microbiome.

The microbes in the gut:

recycle glycans

regulate mucin turnover

produce exopolysaccharides that reinforce barrier layers

and determine whether the system is in a building or degrading state

Without that ecosystem, even a well-designed diet will fall short.

This is where targeted microbial support becomes relevant.

Where Sugar Shift fits

This is also where something like Sugar Shift comes in—not as a replacement for diet, but as a way to restore missing metabolic functions.

The strains in Sugar Shift were selected for their ability to:

process carbohydrates without volatility

produce metabolites like mannitol that stabilize the interface

support Bifidobacteria and glycan-related pathways

reduce endotoxin pressure over time

degrade glyphosate

In other words, they help reestablish the microbial conditions that support the glycocalyx.

This is not about adding bacteria for the sake of diversity. It’s about restoring metabolic capacity—the ability of the system to handle sugars in a way that supports structure rather than disruption.

The bigger point

The paper I discussed in yesterday’s post shows that restoring a single glycosylation pathway can improve barrier function and even cognitive outcomes in an aging model. That is an important proof of concept, but it should not be interpreted as evidence that the only path forward is gene therapy.

What it really demonstrates is that the system is responsive—that when the structural components of the glycocalyx are restored, function follows. And that can best be done with diet.

The glycocalyx is not a static barrier; it is a living, continuously renewed interface that depends on diet, microbial metabolism, mineral availability, and environmental exposures. When those inputs are degraded or missing, the structure deteriorates. When they are restored, the system has the capacity to rebuild. This shifts the conversation in a meaningful way.

Rather than viewing neurodegeneration as an inevitable consequence of aging or a fixed genetic problem, it becomes possible to see it, at least in part, as a failure of a maintainable biological surface. That does not make the problem trivial, but it does make it actionable, and it brings the focus back to the conditions that support or erode that interface over time.

And that shifts the conversation from intervention to restoration.

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With gratitude,

Martha

www.biotiquest.com