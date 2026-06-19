A recent article by Dr. Mercola caught my attention because it addressed a piece of biochemistry that most people, including many health practitioners, have never encountered.

The article discussed work by Enrique Meléndez-Hevia and colleagues suggesting that humans may not be capable of producing enough glycine to fully meet the body’s needs. The limitation is not caused by disease, aging, or poor nutrition. It appears to be built into the chemistry of the pathway itself.

Most glycine is produced from serine through an enzyme called serine hydroxymethyltransferase. During that reaction, serine is converted into glycine while a one-carbon unit is transferred onto tetrahydrofolate (THF), the active form of folate. The result is glycine plus a molecule called 5,10-methylene-THF, one of the primary carriers used in one-carbon metabolism.

The important point is that glycine production and one-carbon metabolism are tightly linked. The pathway can only run as fast as the body’s ability to utilize those one-carbon units.

The paper’s conclusion was straightforward: even under ideal circumstances, the body’s capacity to manufacture glycine may not fully meet the demand for collagen synthesis.

That immediately led to recommendations for collagen, gelatin, bone broth, and glycine supplementation.

All of that makes sense.

What interested me, however, was a different aspect of the discussion. The paper focused almost entirely on supply. I found myself thinking about demand.

The Economics of Repair

Most conversations about glycine quickly move to collagen because glycine occupies every third position in the collagen triple helix. Collagen is certainly important — it is the most abundant protein in the human body and provides structure to skin, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels, bones, and connective tissues.

But collagen is only one component of a much larger repair system.

Every day the body is replacing intestinal cells, repairing proteins damaged by oxidation, rebuilding connective tissue, maintaining blood vessels, renewing immune cells, and remodeling structures that most of us never think about.

Over the last several years I have become increasingly interested in one of those structures: the glycocalyx.

The glycocalyx is a complex layer of proteins and sugars that coats cells throughout the body. It lines blood vessels, the intestinal tract, the lungs, the kidneys, and the blood-brain barrier. It plays important roles in nutrient exchange, fluid balance, immune signaling, and cellular communication. And it is not static. Components are continuously being lost and replaced.

The same is true of the intestinal mucus layer. The same is true of the extracellular matrix. The same is true of collagen itself.

Repair is not something the body does occasionally. It is one of the body’s primary occupations.

Once I started thinking about glycine through that lens, the question changed. Perhaps the issue is not simply whether we can manufacture enough glycine. Perhaps we should also ask how much repair the body is being asked to perform.

The Microbiome’s Role

That question leads directly to the microbiome.

Humans evolved as part of an ecosystem. Our microbial partners participate in folate metabolism, amino acid metabolism, glycan metabolism, immune regulation, and maintenance of the intestinal barrier. Many microbes produce folate compounds that participate in one-carbon metabolism. Others help maintain the mucus layer that protects the intestinal lining. Others produce metabolites that influence inflammation, energy production, and tissue repair.

A healthy microbiome does not eliminate the biochemical constraints described by Meléndez-Hevia. It may, however, influence how efficiently the entire repair system operates.

When the microbiome becomes disrupted, several things tend to occur simultaneously: barrier function declines, endotoxin levels rise, inflammatory signaling increases, and oxidative stress increases. The need for repair goes up. At the same time, some of the microbial functions that support repair may be going down.

Demand increases while support systems become less effective. Both sides of the equation move in the wrong direction at once.

Revisiting Glyphosate

As I was working through the glycine literature, I thought about one of my favorite topics, glyphosate.

Most readers know glyphosate as an herbicide. What receives less attention is its impact on microbial metabolism. One of its primary targets is the shikimate pathway, used by plants and many microbes to produce aromatic amino acids. Over the years I have written extensively about glyphosate’s potential effects on microbial ecology. More recently I have become interested in its potential relationship to one-carbon metabolism.

The glycine story begins with serine, glycine, folate, and THF. Glyphosate may influence several parts of that system indirectly — through its effects on microbial communities, microbial folate production, microbial diversity, and ultimately on barrier integrity.

Our Wisconsin sauerkraut work added another layer. We observed evidence suggesting glyphosate exposure was associated with disruption of multiple minerals, including boron, copper, iron, manganese, and zinc — minerals that participate in countless enzymatic reactions involved in energy production, antioxidant defense, tissue maintenance, and repair.

Again, both sides of the equation appear to be affected. Repair demands increase while repair capacity becomes more constrained.

Where the Raw Materials Come From

Around this time I began learning more about endogenous stem cell mobilization through conversations with Ryan Riley at StemRegen. The research on stem cells and regeneration is genuinely exciting. But as I listened, I have a more practical question.

Stem cells can help coordinate repair. They can replace damaged cells and contribute to tissue renewal. What they cannot do is conjure raw materials from nothing.

A blood vessel cannot be rebuilt from signaling molecules alone. A glycocalyx cannot be rebuilt from signaling molecules alone. Collagen synthesis requires amino acids. Membrane reconstruction requires minerals and lipids. Every repair process in the body draws from the same pool of resources.

The body manages this with remarkable sophistication. It recycles damaged proteins through autophagy. It mobilizes minerals from storage sites. It breaks down lower-priority tissues to support urgent needs elsewhere. In that sense the body behaves less like a machine and more like an economy — one that is continuously negotiating between competing demands with a constrained budget.

What concerns me about the current moment is what happens to that economy under sustained pressure. When glyphosate disrupts microbial communities, when barrier function erodes, when inflammatory load climbs, when mineral status is quietly depleted — the budget shrinks while the expenditures grow. Sounds like our National Debt! Adding stem cell support, peptides, or supplements without addressing those pressures is a bit like trying to rebuild a house while the foundation is still subsiding.

The Larger Constraint

The glycine paper asked a specific question: can the body produce enough glycine?

That remains worth asking. But the answer may be inseparable from questions the paper did not ask.

How much repair is the body being asked to perform? What microbial functions are supporting — or no longer supporting — that repair? What is the mineral status of the person doing the synthesizing? What is their inflammatory load? What does their barrier look like?

Glycine is not operating in isolation. It is one node in a system that evolved under very different conditions than the ones most people now live in — conditions that included intact microbial diversity, mineral-dense food, far lower exposures to compounds that disrupt the shikimate pathway, and biological rhythms that gave repair processes time to run.

The glycine bottleneck may be real. But it may also be a signal. Not just a supply problem to be supplemented around, but an indication of how much pressure the entire repair infrastructure is under — and how many of the systems designed to support it have quietly been compromised