On June 25, 2026, the Supreme Court closed a legal door that tens of thousands of cancer patients had been walking through. In Monsanto v. Durnell (No. 24-1068), the Court ruled 7-2 that federal pesticide law — the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act — preempts state-level failure-to-warn claims against Roundup’s maker. John Durnell, a Missouri man who attributed his cancer to years of glyphosate exposure and had won more than a million dollars from a state jury, saw that verdict reversed. About 200,000 similar claims now face the same fate. The majority rested its decision on the EPA’s repeated determination that glyphosate is unlikely to cause cancer — a determination that itself remains scientifically contested, and which the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer directly contradicts with its 2015 classification of glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen.

The legal story is being covered extensively. But there is another story underneath it that isn’t being told because not that many people understand it.

Glyphosate is not only a potential carcinogen. It is a molecular disruptor of one of the oldest and most consequential biochemical pathways on Earth. It is the pathway by which life converts sunlight into some of its most sophisticated and electronically active molecules.

That is the story I want to tell you about because I’ve been looking at glyphosate since 2002 after my husband, John, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He had been drinking soy protein shakes every day for breakfast for two years prior to his diagnosis. So I’ve spent a lot of time looking at how soy is genetically engineered and what glyphosate actually does in the “system”.

What Barry Ninham taught me about molecules and fields

Before we talk about glyphosate, we need to talk about how molecules actually interact with each other — because the conventional picture is incomplete, and the incomplete picture is part of why glyphosate’s deeper effects have been so hard to see.

Most people learn that molecules interact through chemistry: bonds form, bonds break, atoms exchange electrons in discrete reactions. That picture is accurate to some degree, but it is not the whole picture.

Barry Ninham — is one of the most important thinkers in modern physical chemistry — has spent decades proving and arguing that biology cannot be understood through chemistry alone. His work, extending and correcting the foundational theories of van der Waals, Lifshitz, and Casimir, shows that molecules interact through electromagnetic fields. Not just when they touch. At a distance. Through water. Across membranes. Through the fluctuating quantum fields that every polarizable molecule both generates and responds to.

What makes a molecule polarizable? Its electrons. Specifically, how easily those electrons can shift and redistribute in response to an incoming field.

This physics determines which molecules bind to which receptors. It determines how energy moves through proteins. It determines the structure of water at biological interfaces — membranes, the glycocalyx, the surfaces where life’s most important transactions happen. In Barry’s framework, the specific electronic character of each molecule is foundational.

Which brings us to a class of molecules whose electronic character is unlike almost anything else in biology.

Aromatic molecules and the electrons that move as clouds

Most chemical bonds hold electrons tightly between two atoms. The electrons stay put. They do their structural job and that is that.

Aromatic molecules are different. Although some aromatic molecules have fragrance, the name has nothing to do with smell. They are molecules with extremely high resonance energy.

An aromatic molecule contains a ring of carbon atoms — the classic example is benzene, six carbons in a hexagon — where some electrons are not locked between pairs of atoms. Instead, they are shared across the entire ring. They exist as a cloud, delocalized, free to shift and respond.

These are called π electrons. And their mobility is what makes aromatic molecules so unusual.

Because these electrons are not fixed between atom pairs, aromatic molecules are highly polarizable. We often reach for the image of an “electron cloud” — and it is a useful entry point, though not quite literal. What it actually describes is a quantum field: a delocalized distribution of electron density spread across the entire ring, with no fixed location for any individual electron. It is a field of charge, not a physical object. And it is that field that makes aromatic molecules respond to light.

That response is measurable and specific. Tryptophan and tyrosine are the primary reason proteins absorb ultraviolet light around 280 nanometers. The absorption happens because the delocalized electron field in those rings resonates with photons at that wavelength — as a direct physical transaction between a quantum field and electromagnetic radiation.

Food rich in aromatic molecules is, in this precise sense, electronically active. It carries organized, responsive quantum fields that were built by biosynthesis and continue to participate in electromagnetic transactions inside the organisms that eat them.

So when we say that aromatic molecules “interact with light,” we are describing a physical reality: these molecules carry organized, responsive electron structures that were shaped by electromagnetic forces and continue to participate in electromagnetic transactions.

Food that is rich in aromatic molecules is not just nutritionally dense. It is, in a precise physical sense, electronically active.

And this is exactly what the farmers in the documentary Farmacy of Light are reaching toward when they talk about nutrient-dense food grown in microbially active soil having “more light” and more flavor. They are right. They are observing something real. The flavor compounds in food — the aromatics that give an heirloom tomato its complexity, a fresh herb its character, a glass of wine its depth — are overwhelmingly members of this class of molecules. This light language has a precise physical explanation.

That explanation runs straight through a pathway that glyphosate destroys.

The shikimate pathway: life’s aromatic assembly line

Glyphosate works by inhibiting an enzyme called EPSPS — 5-enolpyruvylshikimate-3-phosphate synthase — which is a critical step in the shikimate pathway.

The shikimate pathway is the biochemical route by which plants, bacteria, and fungi build the aromatic amino acids: phenylalanine, tyrosine, and tryptophan. Human cells do not have this pathway, which is why glyphosate was originally considered safe for humans ( a classic mistake of reductionist science). We cannot make these amino acids ourselves; we must obtain them from food and from our gut microbiome. Glyphosate cannot directly inhibit a pathway we do not have.

But this argument has a profound and underappreciated flaw.

Our gut microbiome has the shikimate pathway. And so does the soil microbiome. And so do the plants that make up our food supply.

The shikimate pathway is not a minor metabolic side road. It is one of life’s primary manufacturing systems for aromatic molecules. Between 20 and 30 percent of all carbon fixed by plants flows through this pathway. What comes out the other end is not merely three amino acids.

What comes out is:

Phenylalanine, which becomes the backbone of lignin — the structural polymer that makes wood hard and plant stems strong — and the precursor to thousands of plant phenolics, flavonoids, tannins, and anthocyanins. The deep red of a pomegranate. The astringency of green tea. The anti-inflammatory compounds in olive oil. All aromatic. All descended from phenylalanine.

Tyrosine, which in plants contributes to additional phenolic pathways and defense chemistry. In animals and humans, tyrosine is the precursor to dopamine, norepinephrine, epinephrine, and thyroid hormones. Every catecholamine in your body begins with tyrosine. And we have an epidemic of thyroid issues and rising incidence of young onset Parkinson’s.

Tryptophan, which in plants becomes indole compounds and additional defense molecules. In animals and humans, tryptophan becomes serotonin, melatonin, and — through a longer metabolic route — NAD, one of the central molecules of cellular energy metabolism. And we have an epidemic of anxiety, depression and sleep disorders.

All three aromatic amino acids. All downstream of the pathway glyphosate blocks. All either π-electron-containing molecules themselves, or precursors to cascading families of π-electron-containing molecules.

The Parkinson’s connection

I have spent two decades studying Parkinson’s disease. My book Connected, published this month, chronicles that investigation. And I want to be direct about what the shikimate pathway means in this context.

Parkinson’s disease is defined, at its core, by the progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra — the cells that produce dopamine. The disease’s cardinal symptoms emerge when dopamine production falls below the threshold the motor system requires to function.

Dopamine is made from tyrosine.

Tyrosine is made, in plants and microbes, through the shikimate pathway.

Glyphosate suppresses that pathway throughout our food supply and our soil microbiome. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to connect some dots here.

This does not mean glyphosate causes Parkinson’s disease in a simple, direct, one-to-one sense. Biology is not that clean. But the question deserves to be asked directly: has the systematic chemical suppression of the shikimate pathway — running now across billions of acres of agricultural land for more than four decades — contributed to a reduction in the dietary and microbial availability of tyrosine and its downstream aromatic metabolites? And does that reduction matter for a disease defined by the failure of a dopamine-producing system?

The epidemiological overlap is not subtle. Glyphosate use expanded dramatically in the United States beginning in the mid-1990s, with the introduction of Roundup Ready crops. Parkinson’s disease rates have risen steadily across the same period. Rural agricultural communities — where glyphosate exposure is highest — show elevated Parkinson’s incidence. The Central Valley of California where nearly 50% of Americas produce is grown is known as Parkinson’s Alley. These are associations, not proofs. But they are not nothing.

Swanson, Leu, Abrahamson & Wallet, Journal of Organic Systems, 9(2), 2014 - this data has not been updated in over a decade.

The deeper question I am raising here is not about direct toxicity alone. It is about chronic, systemic, low-level depletion of a class of molecules that living systems depend on — beginning in the soil, moving through the plant, arriving diminished at the human gut, and from there failing to supply the downstream chemistry that neurons require.

The deuterium problem

There is a second important mechanism to discuss here, one that compounds the first.

Organisms do not treat all hydrogen atoms equally. The hydrogen in water and in biological molecules comes in two stable forms: ordinary hydrogen, and deuterium — a heavier isotope with an extra neutron. The difference in mass is small but biologically quite significant. Living systems have evolved precise mechanisms for managing the ratio between them, a process called deuterium fractionation. Enzymes selectively exclude deuterium from certain reactions. Cells maintain deuterium-depleted water in specific compartments. This matters enormously at the level of energy production because deuterium slows down metabolic processes.

The reason this is important is mitochondrial ATP synthase — the process at the core of cellular energy metabolism, producing ATP. This process is exquisitely sensitive to deuterium substitution. Heavier hydrogen slows it down and it has a significant impact on the glycocalyx which we will discuss in future posts. When deuterium loads into the system — when the cell’s capacity to fractionate and exclude it is impaired — energy production declines at the most fundamental mechanical level.

Glyphosate disrupts this. By inhibiting enzymatic pathways involved in deuterium fractionation, glyphosate contributes to deuterium loading in tissues. The result is not a single acute failure but a chronic drag on the cell’s ability to do its most basic work: convert food into energy. Stephanie Seneff has published on these connections. She is well known for her work on Glyphosate and you can find her Substack here.

This connects directly to the essay’s central argument. The shikimate disruption reduces the aromatic, electron-rich molecular density of food coming in. The deuterium disruption impairs the cellular machinery that processes energy once it arrives. Two mechanisms. One compound, glyphosate, turning off the lights in two ways.

What we may have lost

Has glyphosate reduced the aromatic and photochemical density of our food supply?

Not through a single poisoning event. Not through acute toxicity. But through four decades of suppression of the biochemical pathway that builds the electron-rich, light-responsive, polarizable molecules that plants produce as defense compounds, signaling molecules, flavor compounds, pigments, and structural materials — and that animals and humans depend on as precursors to neurotransmitters, hormones, and metabolic cofactors. And if this is the case, what are the implications to the human race?

The Farmacy of Light farmers growing food in living, microbially active soil are not imagining the difference. The flavor is different because the chemistry is different. The aromatics are there because the shikimate pathway was allowed to run. The light language they use in the film is an intuition about something physical: food grown this way carries more organized, electronically active molecular structure. Molecules whose electrons were shaped by the full aromatic biosynthetic cascade, rather than truncated by an herbicide at one of its key steps.

Barry Ninham’s framework tells us these distinctions are not insignificant. Polarizable molecules at biological interfaces are important. They participate in the electromagnetic transactions that determine how energy moves, how surfaces interact, how water organizes, how molecular recognition happens. When you deplete a food system of its aromatic complexity, you are not merely reducing flavor. You are reducing the electronic richness of the molecular information that food carries.

Lights out

The Supreme Court has decided that John Durnell cannot sue Monsanto in a Missouri state court because the EPA has approved Roundup’s label and federal law preempts state warnings. That is the legal story.

But the biological story does not end with a court decision.

Glyphosate may be doing more than blocking a warning label. It may be systematically dimming the molecular light of our food supply — disrupting the pathway that produces the electron-rich, aromatic, light-responsive compounds that plants evolved over hundreds of millions of years to make, that our gut microbiome depends on, that our neurotransmitter systems require, and that have now been quietly depleted from the agricultural landscape at a scale and duration that has no precedent in human history.

Food is not just calories. Food is organized sunlight. Aromatic molecules are how life gives that sunlight molecular form — converting photons, through photosynthesis and biosynthesis, into structured electron clouds that continue to participate in the electromagnetic life of the organisms that eat them.

The shikimate pathway is one of the primary routes by which that conversion happens.

I asked a few Ai’s “Could life on earth as we know it exist without the shikimate pathway?”

ChatGPT - “So for Earth as we know it, the shikimate pathway is not just another metabolic pathway—it is one of the biochemical foundations of the biosphere.”

Claude - No — and the answer is worth dwelling on, because the shikimate pathway is one of those quiet architectural pillars that the entire biosphere rests on.

Gemini - The short answer is no. Life on Earth as we know it would absolutely not exist without the shikimate pathway.

Perplexity - Probably yes for some organisms, but not for life on Earth as it exists today.

Grok - No, complex life on Earth as we know it could not exist without the shikimate pathway.

And we have been spraying it with a billion pounds of inhibitor every year. This practice is absolutely, mind numbingly insane!

The legal door may be closed. But the biological door is wide open. And it deserves the same rigor, the same urgency, and the same public attention that the courtroom story has received — and more. It’s time to learn some science about what drives life on our planet and make some noise about ‘the killing fields” before its too late!

Spread the word. Send this post to anyone and everyone you think needs to know about this and especially anyone you know who can and will make NOISE.

Martha Carlin is the founder and CEO of BiotiQuest Targeted Probiotics, co-founder of The Bio Collective, and author ofConnected: Love, Loss, and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease (Silversmith Press, 2026). She holds a Research Fellow appointment at the Australian National University and collaborates with physicist Barry W. Ninham on the physical chemistry of living systems.