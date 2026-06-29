MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀's avatar
DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀
5d

Great work! Since mitochondria are central to energy production, oxidative stress regulation, and healthy aging, investigating potential environmental influences on these organelles is an important scientific endeavor. At the same time, it’s important for us to remind ourselves to distinguish mechanistic hypotheses from established clinical evidence. While laboratory and animal studies have suggested that glyphosate or glyphosate-based formulations may affect mitochondrial pathways under certain experimental conditions, translating these findings to meaningful health effects in humans is challenging. Real-world outcomes depend on factors such as exposure level, duration, formulation, individual susceptibility, and the broader body of epidemiological evidence. Perhaps one of the most exciting developments in longevity and environmental medicine is recognizing that our environment may influence cellular health in ways we are only beginning to understand. Continuing to investigate these relationships with scientific rigor will help clarify where meaningful risks exist while ensuring that conclusions remain aligned with the strength of the evidence. Thanks for sharing this insightful overview.

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1 reply by Martha Carlin
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Jun 30

Interesting that Fluoride affects EPSPS differently than other halide ions.

Could correlate with underlying trends before Glyphosate was first used?

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