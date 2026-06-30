Lipids(fats) are the latest trend. So much so that I’ve decided to to this series. This particular topic was supposed to be a single post but due to the complexity of the number of lipids and the complexity of the artificial lipids and some stranger natural lipids, I decided to split it into two parts. This first part will cover dietary fats.

So let’s get into it!

Fatty 15, is one of the hottest trends in supplements showing up in social media feeds and supplement stacks alongside creatine and magnesium. Seed oils have become dietary villains on a scale that would have been unimaginable fifteen years ago. Fish oil is simultaneously essential and suspect depending on which researcher you follow this week. Dave Asprey built a brand — and a coffee company (in fact two coffee companies) — around putting grass-fed butter and concentrated medium-chain triglycerides into your morning cup, and millions of people swear by it.

Everyone is arguing about fats. Little of this chatter is talking about what fats actually do.

What they do is build membranes. Every cell in your body is bounded by a lipid bilayer, and the physical properties of that boundary — how flexible it is, how curved, how stable under thermal and oxidative stress, how responsive to signals — depend directly on which lipids are present. Change the lipids and you change the membrane. Change the membrane and you change what the cell can do. Change the composition and you change the resilience of the whole system.

This is not a verdict on any of the debates above. It is my attempt to explain the physical chemistry underneath them which I have begun to learn from Dr. Barry Ninham over the last four years. And that physical chemistry turns out to be considerably more interesting than the other arguments we are hearing about lipids.

The Geometry Problem

Two things determine how a lipid behaves in a membrane: the size and charge of its head group, and the length and saturation of its tail or tails. These are distinct variables, and both matter.

Start with the tail. The omega numbers you see on supplement labels — omega-3, omega-6, omega-9 — tell you where the first double bond sits along the fatty acid chain, counted from the methyl end. That end of the molecule is called the omega end. An omega-3 fatty acid has its first double bond at the third carbon from that end. Omega-6 at the sixth. Omega-9 at the ninth.

A double bond introduces a kink. The carbon chain can no longer rotate freely at that point — it bends. Where that kink sits, and how many kinks there are, determines how the molecule packs with its neighbors and how much curvature it imposes on the surrounding membrane. A fatty acid with six double bonds — DHA, the omega-3 found concentrated in brain and retinal tissue — is kinked so extensively that it barely resembles a straight chain at all. It creates disorder wherever it sits in the bilayer. A fatty acid with one double bond, like oleic acid (omega-9), introduces a single moderate bend. A fully saturated fatty acid, no double bonds, lays flat and packs tightly with its neighbors.

The head group is the water-loving end of the phospholipid — the part that faces outward into the aqueous environment on either side of the membrane. Head groups vary considerably in size and charge: phosphatidylcholine has a large, bulky head; phosphatidylethanolamine has a smaller one; cardiolipin, which we will come back to, has a distinctive bridged structure with its own geometric consequences. The ratio of head group cross-section to tail volume determines the overall shape of the molecule — and molecular shape determines how it packs.

This is the packing parameter concept developed by Jacob Israelachvili. A molecule whose head group is wider than its tail tends toward positive curvature — cone-shaped, curving outward. A molecule whose tail volume exceeds its head group cross-section tends toward negative curvature — inverted cone, curving inward. Molecules with roughly equal head and tail cross-sections pack into flat bilayers.

Real membranes are mixtures, and that is the point. The cell is continuously adjusting its lipid composition to tune local curvature because different membrane functions require different geometries. The highly folded inner mitochondrial membrane is not an accident of space-saving. It is a curvature-dependent functional architecture, maintained by specific lipids that enforce the geometry required for the proteins embedded there to work.

Barry Ninham’s work on dispersion forces and molecular interactions makes clear that membranes are not static bilayers held together by hydrophobicity alone. The forces governing how lipids associate — including ion-specific effects that most biochemistry textbooks still ignore completely — are part of what determines membrane geometry and stability. When we talk about what specific lipids do to membranes, we are talking about physical chemistry.

Omega-3, 6, and 9 — A Geometry Lecture

The nutrition conversation about omega fatty acids tends to collapse into ratios and inflammation scores. That framing is useful in one sense, but it starts too far downstream. Before omega-3s are anti-inflammatory and omega-6s are pro-inflammatory, they are molecules with specific geometries that do specific things to membrane structure. The biology follows from the physics.

DHA — docosahexaenoic acid, 22 carbons, six double bonds — is the most structurally extreme of the common dietary fatty acids. Six kinks along a 22-carbon chain produce a molecule that is almost coiled. When DHA inserts into a phospholipid tail position, it creates local disorder in the bilayer: neighboring lipids cannot pack tightly around it, the membrane thins slightly in that region, and local negative curvature increases. DHA concentrates in tissues where membrane flexibility and rapid conformational change matter most — photoreceptor membranes in the retina ( see my previous post with mitochondria photoreceptors ), synaptic membranes in the brain, sperm cell tails. The geometry drives the distribution.

EPA — eicosapentaenoic acid, 20 carbons, five double bonds — contributes to membrane fluidity and negative curvature, though less dramatically than DHA. Most fish oil research measures EPA and DHA together, making it genuinely difficult to attribute specific effects to either one independently.

Linoleic acid — 18 carbons, two double bonds at positions 6 and 9 from the omega end — is the dominant omega-6 in the Western diet and the primary fatty acid in most seed oils. It sits in the membrane at the sn-2 position of phospholipids where phospholipase A2 can cleave it to release arachidonic acid — the precursor to eicosanoids, including prostaglandins, leukotrienes, and thromboxanes. That is the route into inflammation biology. The more immediate concern from a membrane geometry standpoint is oxidative vulnerability. Each double bond is a site where reactive oxygen species can attack the chain. Two double bonds means twice the oxidation risk of oleic acid. Six means considerably more.

Oleic acid — 18 carbons, one double bond at position 9 — is the primary fat in olive oil and a significant component of many animal fats. One double bond, one moderate kink. It contributes to membrane fluidity without the oxidative vulnerability of more polyunsaturated fatty acids and packs more consistently than linoleic acid. Enough unsaturation to maintain fluidity, not so much as to create disorder or oxidation risk.

The fish oil controversy is worth addressing directly. The question of whether supplemental fish oil oxidizes in the bottle, in the gut, or in transit before it reaches target membranes is legitimate. Oxidized DHA has different geometry, different reactivity, and different effects on the membranes it contacts than intact DHA. The research on fish oil oxidation in commercial supplements is real. This is a different question from whether DHA and EPA, delivered intact, are geometrically beneficial — and the literature has not fully resolved either.

In Barry Ninham’s view, the physical state of the membrane — its curvature, its fluidity, its ion environment — is co-determinant of what the proteins embedded in it do. A membrane increasingly dominated by linoleic acid rather than oleic acid or DHA is a physically different structure, with different self-assembly properties, different responses to ion gradients, and different mechanical behavior. The lipid composition is part of the biology, not the stage it happens on.

This is where the modern dietary pattern becomes a physical chemistry problem. We are, after all, what we eat and that in large part is an assembly of these lipids.

Seed Oils — The Slow Displacement

The seed oil debate runs hot. The cardiovascular epidemiology is genuinely contested and will not be resolved here. The membrane geometry question is different, and the data on that is less ambiguous than the arguments suggest.

Guyenet and Carlson, writing in Advances in Nutrition in 2015, documented that subcutaneous adipose tissue linoleic acid in US adults increased 136% over the last half century, tracking dietary intake from seed oils with high correlation. This is not a mechanistic claim about disease — it is a measurement of what happened to human tissue composition as soybean, corn, and cottonseed oils displaced animal fats and butter from the food supply.

The relevant number for the membrane discussion: the half-life of linoleic acid in adipose tissue is approximately 680 days. This figure is in the Guyenet and Carlson paper — it is also what Ben Azadi and others in the health influencer space cite, based on the peer-reviewed source. The implication is straightforward. Eliminate seed oils from your diet tomorrow and your tissue linoleic acid content will not return to pre-seed-oil-era levels for nearly two years, not weeks. The displacement is slow in both directions.

Adipose tissue is a reservoir from which membrane phospholipids are continuously assembled and remodeled. A reservoir dominated by linoleic acid feeds a membrane-building process increasingly weighted toward 18:2 n-6 — more oxidative vulnerability at each double bond, different curvature properties than a membrane built predominantly from oleic acid or DHA.

The oxidation point deserves more than a passing mention. When polyunsaturated fatty acids in the membrane are attacked by reactive oxygen species, the products are not inert. Oxidized lipids — lipid peroxides, aldehydes like 4-hydroxynonenal — have different molecular geometries than their intact precursors. They pack differently, interact differently with the ion environment of the bilayer, and some are reactive enough to propagate further oxidative damage. A membrane increasingly stocked with linoleic acid carries elevated susceptibility to a cascade that changes the physical structure of the bilayer in ways that are difficult to reverse quickly.

Heating seed oils high in linoleic acid generates oxidized lipid products in the pan — aldehydes, cyclic compounds, lipid peroxides — before the oil reaches the body. This is a distinct pathway from the slow adipose displacement story, but they compound each other.

Saturated Fats, Animal Fats, and Olive Oil — The Stability Argument

The vilification of saturated fat is one of the more consequential nutritional pivots of the twentieth century. Beginning in the 1960s and accelerating through the low-fat era of the 1980s and 90s, butter, lard, tallow, and ghee were displaced from American kitchens in favor of vegetable oils and margarine. The biochemical case against saturated fat centered on LDL cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. The membrane geometry case was never part of that conversation.

Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds. The chain is straight, fully extended, able to pack tightly and predictably alongside its neighbors in the bilayer. At physiological temperature, saturated fatty acids contribute to ordered membrane domains — the structures sometimes called lipid rafts — which serve as organizational platforms for certain signaling proteins and receptors. Saturation is a structural tool the cell uses deliberately.

The stability argument becomes most relevant when heat enters the picture. A double bond is not just a geometric feature — it is a chemical vulnerability. Under thermal stress, double bonds oxidize. The more double bonds a fatty acid carries, the more oxidation sites available, and the lower the temperature at which oxidative degradation begins. This is the physical chemistry behind smoke points and cooking stability.

Lard is approximately 40% oleic acid and 40% saturated fatty acids. Tallow runs higher in saturated content, around 50%. Butter and ghee are predominantly saturated. When you heat lard in a pan, you are not generating significant quantities of aldehydes, lipid peroxides, or cyclic oxidation products. When you heat soybean oil — roughly 54% linoleic acid, two double bonds per molecule — you are.

Dave Asprey’s Bulletproof/Danger Coffee framework makes physical chemistry sense here, whatever one thinks of the broader brand. Grass-fed butter in coffee delivers predominantly saturated and monounsaturated fats from a source with a favorable fatty acid profile. The grass-fed distinction is relevant because ruminant fat composition shifts with diet — pasture-raised animals produce fat with higher conjugated linoleic acid content and a better omega-3 to omega-6 ratio than grain-fed animals (they are also what they eat and grass captures more light). The membrane argument for butter is about chemical stability and geometric predictability.

Olive oil occupies a different position. Oleic acid — its primary component at roughly 55–83% depending on variety and origin — is monounsaturated: one double bond, one moderate kink. Considerably more stable under heat than seed oils, though less stable than fully saturated fats. More relevant than smoke point alone is the oxidative stability index, and olive oil performs well on that measure relative to polyunsaturated oils, partly because of its phenolic compounds, which function as endogenous antioxidants. From a membrane geometry standpoint, oleic acid’s single double bond produces moderate curvature contribution — less disordering than linoleic acid or DHA, more fluid than fully saturated chains.

The keto world’s enthusiasm for saturated fat and the Mediterranean world’s attachment to olive oil look like opposing camps. At the level of membrane physical chemistry they are making overlapping arguments: both prefer fats that are geometrically stable and oxidatively resistant over fats that are highly polyunsaturated and vulnerable to the chain reactions that alter bilayer structure. The mechanism they agree on, even if neither camp frames it that way because neither is looking at the geometry.

MCT and Coconut Oil — Chain Length, Depth, and the Mitochondrial Question

Not all medium-chain fatty acids are the same, and the marketing around coconut oil and MCT products has made this more confusing than it needs to be.

The relevant medium-chain fatty acids are caprylic acid (C8), capric acid (C10), and lauric acid (C12). Coconut oil is approximately 50% lauric acid, which is where the MCT marketing claim originates — but lauric acid occupies an awkward middle position. Chemically it falls within the medium-chain range. Metabolically and biophysically it behaves more like a long-chain fatty acid: it requires bile for emulsification ( a healthy gall bladder is key) , takes longer to process, and is less efficiently converted to ketones than C8 or C10. When you are reading coconut oil health claims, most of them are being carried by a fatty acid that the body handles differently from what the label implies.

C8 and C10 are the functionally distinct members of the group. They bypass the lymphatic system, travel directly to the liver via the portal vein, and can cross the inner mitochondrial membrane without the carnitine transport system that long-chain fatty acids require. C8 is the most rapidly ketogenic; C10 appears to support mitochondrial function through slightly different pathways, including effects on astrocyte metabolism that C8 does not replicate.

The membrane geometry question is separate from the metabolic one. Shorter chains insert less deeply into the bilayer. A C8 or C10 chain does not reach as far toward the bilayer midplane as a C16 or C18 chain would, producing a more disordered hydrophobic core with different mechanical properties. The insertion of short-chain fatty acids into phospholipid membranes can trigger spontaneous bilayer curvature, with decreasing chain length associated with increasing curvature effects. Medium-chain fatty acids are curvature-active in ways their longer counterparts are not.

The cristae of the inner mitochondrial membrane — where the respiratory chain complexes are organized — require sustained local curvature maintained by specific lipids, most notably cardiolipin. Whether medium-chain fatty acids play a direct role in cristae architecture is not established. What is established is that they enter the mitochondrial compartment without the usual transport machinery, are rapidly oxidized there, and that their geometric properties in membranes are distinct from long-chain saturated fats.

Brain Octane — Asprey’s purified C8 — paired with grass-fed butter is metabolically coherent: rapid ketogenesis from C8, stable bilayer-building material from the butter’s saturated and oleic acid content. Coconut oil as a cooking fat is a different use case entirely. Its high saturated content makes it considerably more thermally stable than seed oils — a legitimate reason to cook with it that has nothing to do with the ketone marketing.

Fatty 15 — Separating Mechanism from Market

Pentadecanoic acid — C15:0, a 15-carbon saturated fatty acid — has gone from a footnote in lipid biochemistry to a trending supplement, largely on the strength of research coming from a single investigator. That doesn’t make it wrong but understanding what the science actually shows requires knowing who is doing it, what it demonstrates, and where the gaps are.

C15:0 is an odd-chain saturated fatty acid. For most of lipid research history, odd-chain fatty acids were treated as metabolic curiosities — present in trace amounts in dairy fat and ruminant tissue, used as internal standards in mass spectrometry assays precisely because they were assumed to be biologically insignificant. That assumption has been revised. Odd-chain fatty acids have distinct metabolic fates from their even-chain counterparts, partly because they enter propionyl-CoA metabolism (pathway responsible for breaking down specific amino acids (valine, isoleucine, methionine, threonine) and odd-chain fatty acids) rather than acetyl-CoA metabolism (the central hub of cellular energy and biosynthesis through the breakdown of glucose, fats and proteins), and partly because their terminal methyl geometry integrates differently into the bilayer.

A 15-carbon saturated chain in the tail position of a membrane phospholipid is geometrically distinct from a 16-carbon palmitic acid chain in the same position. The odd carbon count affects how the chain terminus packs at the bilayer midplane, where the two leaflets meet, producing measurable differences in bilayer order parameters compared to even-chain saturated fatty acids of similar length. C15:0 incorporation has been shown to increase membrane stability relative to membranes dominated by highly polyunsaturated fatty acids — the core of its proposed biological role.

The researcher who has developed that argument most extensively is Stephanie Venn-Watson, whose papers from 2020 through 2024 make the case for C15:0 as an essential fatty acid. Her 2024 paper in Metabolites proposes the Cellular Stability Hypothesis — that ferroptosis is a form of cell death caused by peroxidation of fragile fatty acids in cell membranes, combining with iron to increase reactive oxygen species and disable mitochondria, and that C15:0 deficiency underlies an accelerated aging syndrome she terms Cellular Fragility Syndrome. The paper proposes that cell membranes optimally need between 0.4% and 0.64% C15:0, and that deficiencies at or below 0.2% of total circulating fatty acids increase susceptibility to ferroptosis and associated metabolic diseases.

The mechanistic logic is makes sense. Ferroptosis is increasingly well-characterized, and its connection to lipid peroxidation in membranes is established independently of Venn-Watson’s work. A stable, saturated odd-chain fatty acid reducing oxidative vulnerability has geometric plausibility.

Stephanie Venn-Watson is also the co-founder and CEO of Seraphina Therapeutics, which manufactures and sells the Fatty15 supplement. The papers are published in peer-reviewed journals, but the research program and the commercial product are not independent of each other. The extraordinary claims — C15:0 as essential fatty acid, Cellular Fragility Syndrome affecting one in three people — warrant independent replication before being treated as settled science. I do take the supplement, though not every day.

A 2025 analysis of the CARDIA and ARIC cohorts found that plasma C15:0 was only modestly related to cardiovascular outcomes with no evidence of causality. This does not contradict the membrane stability mechanism, but puts a check on the sweeping disease-prevention claims in the supplement market.

What the published research does support: C15:0 rescues mitochondrial function at complex II of the respiratory pathway, reduces premature cellular senescence, and lowers the risk of lipid peroxidation as a stable odd-chain fatty acid incorporated into cell membranes. Those mechanistic claims have cell-based evidence behind them and that’s what first interested me. They are not the same as the population-level deficiency narrative being used to sell supplements.

C15:0 is present in dairy fat, particularly from grass-fed ruminants, and in some fish. If you consume full-fat dairy from quality sources you are getting some C15:0. But, as you know from my article on changing structures in milk, the changes I discuss due to glyphosate in the feed may also impact this lipid. I don’t know and I don’t believe anyone is looking at this. Whether supplementation produces measurable clinical benefit beyond what the cell-based studies demonstrate is a question the current evidence does not cleanly answer. But there is ongoing research.

Cardiolipin — The Mitochondrial Signature Lipid

Cardiolipin is unlike any other phospholipid in the body. Where most phospholipids have one glycerol backbone, one head group, and two fatty acid tails, cardiolipin is a dimer: two phosphatidic acid (simplest fundamental phospholipid) units bridged by a glycerol, carrying four fatty acid tails and two phosphate groups. That architecture produces strong negative curvature — the four tails create significant bulk relative to the bridged head group — and cardiolipin concentrates precisely where strong negative curvature is needed most: the inner mitochondrial membrane, particularly at the tips of the cristae and at contact sites between the inner and outer membranes.

The cristae require sustained, stable curvature maintained continuously against the mechanical forces acting on the membrane. Cardiolipin enforces that curvature and acts as an organizational scaffold for the respiratory chain supercomplexes — the higher-order assemblies of complexes I, III, and IV that make electron transport efficient. In the healthy mammalian heart, the majority of cardiolipin acyl chains are linoleic acid (18:2n-6), and tetra-linoleoyl cardiolipin is the predominant molecular species.

Pause on that. The same fatty acid dominating modern seed oils — linoleic acid, 18:2 n-6 — is the fatty acid that cardiolipin in the heart and liver is built from, by enzymatic design. The enzyme tafazzin catalyzes the transfer of 18:2n-6 from donor phospholipids into cardiolipin, completing its maturation. The brain is different — in mouse and pig brain cardiolipin, oleic acid is a major fatty acid alongside longer-chain unsaturated fatty acids including arachidonic acid — but in cardiac and skeletal muscle, cardiolipin is almost exclusively linoleoyl.

This creates a vulnerability that connects directly to the oxidation argument. Due to its high content of unsaturated acyl chains and its proximity to the electron transport chain — a major source of reactive oxygen species — cardiolipin is highly susceptible to oxidative damage. Four linoleic acid tails means eight double bonds per molecule, all oxidation-prone, all sitting next to the primary cellular source of reactive oxygen species. When cardiolipin is oxidized, the geometry changes, supercomplex organization degrades, and the respiratory chain becomes less efficient. Disrupted cardiolipin is a feature of heart failure, aging-associated mitochondrial decline, and several neurodegenerative conditions, including Parkinson’s.

The Parkinson’s connection is specific enough to name directly. Rotenone ( a naturally occurring, broad-spectrum pesticide and piscicide that works by inhibiting cellular respiration), 6-hydroxydopamine (a synthetic neurotoxin), and other pro-mitophagy stimuli relevant to Parkinson’s disease models cause externalization of cardiolipin from the inner mitochondrial membrane to the outer mitochondrial surface in primary cortical neurons. Once there, cardiolipin is recognized by LC3, the autophagy protein that mediates cargo selection for mitophagy (destruction) — an eat-me signal for the elimination of damaged mitochondria. Neurons are post-mitotic; they cannot divide to replace damaged cells. Their mitophagy machinery is load-bearing in a way it is not in rapidly dividing tissues, and dysregulation of that process is centrally implicated in Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS.

Cardiolipin is also found in bacterial membranes, predominantly in pathogens — a reflection of the evolutionary origin of mitochondria from bacterial ancestors, and the conservation of curvature-stabilizing lipids at sites of high energetic demand across billions of years. My interest in cardiolipin first came from a research paper connecting anti-cardiolipin antibodies and Parkinson’s. I have a presentation on molecular mimicry that includes a deeper discussion of bacterial cardiolipins and the microbiome/immune connections.

The dietary lipids covered here — the omega fatty acids, the seed oils accumulating in adipose tissue over years, the saturated fats, the medium-chain shortcuts, the odd-chain outlier, and cardiolipin sitting at the center of mitochondrial architecture — all operate by the same physical logic. Molecular geometry determines membrane structure. What you eat changes that geometry, slowly and cumulatively, in ways that matter for every membrane-dependent process in the body. The next piece in this series moves into harder territory: the synthetic lipid-like molecules that have entered the modern environment uninvited, and what the physical chemistry of their membrane interactions tells us about where they are likely to cause problems. The dietary story is the foundation. What follows builds on it.