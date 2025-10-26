Every decade, the food industry finds a new miracle molecule to sweeten the world without consequence. Today, that molecule is allulose. It’s the latest “rare sugar” to be crowned as healthy, natural, and metabolically harmless.

But when nature makes something rare, it usually has a reason. And when we manufacture it by the ton, that becomes, you guessed it, our problem.

Allulose is technically a sugar. It’s a close chemical cousin of fructose, but the body barely metabolizes it. That’s why food companies love it. Same taste, almost no calories, no spike in blood sugar, and an FDA label exemption from “Added Sugars.”

It’s a dream for reformulation. Breakfast cereals, energy bars, yogurt, and beverages can all claim “low sugar” while tasting just as sweet.

But that’s only half the story.

Most of the research behind allulose’s safety focuses on short-term glucose and insulin responses, not the impact on the human microbiome. Why does that matter? Well, sugar is fuel but it’s also an influential signal for microbial communication, immune tolerance, and metabolic rhythm. Introducing a rare sugar at industrial scale could impact all three in ways we don’t yet understand.

The Industrial Pattern Repeats

Allulose is made through enzymatic conversion from corn or sugarcane syrup, products of the same large-scale agriculture that drives fertilizer runoff and pesticide use.

The pattern is all too familiar. High-fructose corn syrup was once a clever answer to the sugar crisis, and artificial sweeteners promised to curb obesity. Each innovation came with costs to human metabolism, microbial health, and the environment.

Rare sugars exist in trace amounts in nature because balance depends on them staying that way. A fig produces just enough allulose to regulate ripening, but not enough to become a human dietary staple. Scaling what nature keeps scarce removes it from the checks and balances that make it safe. When we make a rare molecule common, its consequences can become common too.

Once again, food science loves to celebrate innovation. Isolate a pathway, tweak a molecule, and Voila!, here’s a sugar with no spike in blood sugar. But also once again, it’s a myopic view of the world that discounts microbial, metabolic, and ecological impact.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not here to demonize allulose. It’s just a reminder that rarity in nature often reflects wisdom, not limitation.

When we industrialize what was meant to be rare, we trade context for control, and nature keeps the score.

With gratitude,

Martha

