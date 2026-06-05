If you read my piece on Parkinson’s and mycobacteria — Everything is Tuberculosis — you already know Tom Dow. Retired surgeon, MAP researcher, the man who sent me down the Dietzia rabbit hole and helped me understand that what was happening in John’s brain might have a microbial signature hiding in plain sight. Hang with me as this one is going to be a little bit technical but it is important. You can scroll to the bottom and listen to an Ai generated podcast discussion if that makes it easier to understand. Sometimes I find the format where two “people” are discussing the topic makes it easier to grasp.

Tom and I started working together about seven years ago, initially around the Parkinson’s-autoimmune-mycobacteria connection. Clues kept popping up in the literature. From Parkinson’s to Crohn’s to type 1 diabetes to multiple sclerosis — MAP kept showing up in disease categories that medicine had classified as autoimmune and largely left there.

A few months ago I published Tom’s guest post here on the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in young adults, and the inconvenient question it raised: could MAP be a contributor?

Now Tom has taken that question into the peer-reviewed literature. His new perspective paper in Pathogens — “Mycobacterium avium Subspecies paratuberculosis and Colorectal Cancer: Putting MAP on the Map” — formalizes the case with new epidemiological data and a detailed mechanistic framework. It’s published, citable, and part of the scientific record.

What MAP Is, and Why It’s Hard to Find

Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis causes Johne’s disease in cattle — a chronic, wasting granulomatous enteritis that looks, in ways that should make gastroenterologists uncomfortable, a great deal like Crohn’s disease. The parallel has been observed and argued over for decades.

MAP is shed in milk, feces, and colostrum from infected cattle. It persists in soil and water. It survives in some pasteurized dairy products. Herd-level prevalence in US dairy operations is substantial. Human exposure, through multiple routes, is common rather than exceptional.

The detection problem is the thing that keeps this field mired in controversy. In cattle, MAP presents as a classic acid-fast bacillus — robust, stainable, culturable. In humans, it frequently converts to a cell wall-deficient spheroplast form that doesn’t stain, doesn’t grow in standard culture conditions, and doesn’t register on the tests most clinical labs run. You get a negative result not because the organism is absent, but because your detection method can’t see the form it has taken. Standard of Care testing returns Standard of Care negatives. Anyone who has spent time trying to get mycobacterial testing done properly will recognize this dynamic immediately.

This diagnostic elusiveness is not a peripheral detail. It’s central to understanding why the field has moved so slowly, and why a bacterium with this much epidemiological association to human disease remains officially controversial.

The New Data: A Gradient Across the Neoplastic Continuum

The paper that anchors Tom’s perspective is a 2026 case-control study by Tehrani et al. in BMC Gastroenterology. It looked for MAP DNA in colorectal tissue spanning the full disease spectrum — healthy controls, precancerous lesions, and carcinoma.

MAP was detected in approximately 13% of healthy controls, rising to nearly 47% in precancerous tissue, and over 57% in frank carcinoma. The upward trend was statistically significant (p < 0.001).

The gradient is the critical observation. A pathogen that simply colonizes damaged or immunocompromised tissue would cluster at the carcinoma end of the spectrum. Finding MAP in precancerous adenomas — early lesions, structurally intact tissue — argues for involvement upstream of the cancer itself. It is consistent with an organism participating in the process rather than arriving after it.

Tom notes the earlier, underappreciated contribution of pathologist Ellen Pierce, who in 2018 proposed exactly this: that MAP could function not as a bystander but as a persistent intracellular driver of mucosal inflammation and neoplastic transformation. Tehrani’s gradient is, in some ways, the data Pierce anticipated.

The Mechanistic Picture: Inflammation, Barrier Disruption, and HERVs

MAP persists inside macrophages and drives sustained NF-κB activation. Chronic NF-κB signaling means chronic epithelial stress — oxidative damage, impaired DNA repair, a permissive environment for genomic instability. This is a well-worn path from persistent infection to malignancy. It’s how inflammation-associated CRC develops in IBD, and the biology is not fundamentally different here.

But Tom has been building a second mechanistic argument for several years now, and it’s the one I find most compelling from a systems biology standpoint.

In 2024, Tom published a paper in Microorganisms with Ellen Pierce and Leonardo Sechi — “Mycobacterium paratuberculosis: A HERV Turn-On for Autoimmunity, Neurodegeneration, and Cancer?” — laying out the case that MAP is a trigger for human endogenous retrovirus (HERV) activation across a striking range of conditions: type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, glioblastoma, and colon cancer.

HERVs are ancient retroviral sequences woven into our genome over millions of years of evolutionary history — roughly 8% of the human genome by some estimates. Under normal conditions they’re transcriptionally silent. But persistent infection can wake them up. When they’re activated, they contribute to immune dysregulation, epigenetic disruption, and oncogenic signaling. The specific mechanism in type 1 diabetes is the best characterized: MAP can activate HERV-W, which has a documented role in T1D pathogenesis.

The new Pathogens paper extends this framework to CRC specifically, proposing that MAP-driven HERV activation links persistent infection to the kind of genomic instability that drives colorectal carcinogenesis. HERV expression has been observed in colorectal tumors; the question is what’s upstream of it.

What you end up with is a two-pathway model: chronic NF-κB-driven inflammation on one track, and MAP-triggered HERV-mediated genomic instability on another. Both converge on the conditions required for malignant transformation.

One Health: This Is a Food System Problem

Tom situates MAP within a One Health framework throughout the paper, and the framing is correct and necessary.

MAP doesn’t move primarily person to person. It circulates through livestock herds, agricultural runoff, watershed systems, and food production. It survives in water biofilms. It has been documented, at low levels, in some pasteurized dairy products. The organism’s environmental persistence means that whatever is happening in the colons of thirty-five-year-olds being diagnosed with cancer they were statistically too young to have is downstream of something operating at an agricultural and ecological scale.

This also connects MAP to a disease cluster Tom has been mapping for years: Crohn’s disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson’s, and now CRC. The same organism. The same intracellular persistence. The same immune evasion strategy. Different organs, different disease names in the medical system’s classification scheme, one very old and very stubborn pathogen operating across all of them.

Where the Research Goes Next

Tom proposes an immediate preclinical path: IL-10-deficient mice, which spontaneously develop colitis, as a model for testing whether MAP infection accelerates progression to dysplasia and cancer. The protocol is tractable with existing tools. Alongside that, there are large archives of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded colorectal tissue in pathology departments around the world — well-characterized specimens from precancerous and cancerous lesions that could be tested for MAP right now, with standardized methodology.

The Dietzia thread also continues. Dietzia is a soil-based organism that competes with MAP for iron, effectively starving the pathogen of a critical resource. Tom introduced me to this work years ago, and we’ve tracked it through individual cases — including the physicist who grew it in his basement and cleared his Crohn’s when the system failed him — toward clinical trials that are now in development in Bahrain and Cuba. If MAP has a role in CRC, Dietzia as a preventive or adjunct intervention becomes a more interesting question.

The Longer Arc

When Tom first started publishing on MAP and human disease, the response from mainstream medicine was largely the same as it has always been: interesting hypothesis, insufficient evidence, where are Koch’s postulates? That’s a reasonable scientific response to an extraordinary claim. But it becomes less reasonable when the “insufficient evidence” finding is partly an artifact of diagnostic methodology that can’t detect the form the organism takes in human tissue.

Tom has been at this for decades, with a small group of researchers who’ve kept pulling the thread — John Hermon-Taylor, Ellen Pierce, Leonardo Sechi, Saleh Naser, and others — against persistent institutional resistance. The 2017 international MAP conference produced a consensus statement affirming MAP as a viable human pathogen detectable by multiple independent methods. It didn’t move the needle as much as it should have.

The Tehrani study is different in one respect: it provides a statistically significant biological gradient across a defined disease continuum, in a peer-reviewed journal, in 2026, at a moment when early-onset CRC is attracting serious scientific and public attention. That convergence creates a window.

Tom ends his paper with the observation that colorectal cancer may help put MAP on the map. After seven years of following this thread together, I think he’s right — and I think the audience for that map is finally getting larger.

🎧 I’ve included a NotebookLM audio walkthrough of Tom’s paper for those who prefer to listen.

📄 Dow CT. Mycobacterium avium Subspecies paratuberculosis and Colorectal Cancer: Putting MAP on the Map. Pathogens 2026, 15, 604.

📄 Dow CT, Pierce ES, Sechi LA. Mycobacterium paratuberculosis: A HERV Turn-On for Autoimmunity, Neurodegeneration, and Cancer? Microorganisms 2024, 12, 1890.

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