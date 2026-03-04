Everything is Tuberculosis (Until it’s Called Parkinson’s)

In 2017, I was sitting in my lab, staring at a paper on LRRK2.

If you live in the Parkinson’s world, you know LRRK2. It is the “anchor” gene—the most funded, most studied genetic marker in the history of the disease. It became the North Star for research largely because Google’s Sergey Brin poured nearly a decade of funding into it.

But as I read this particular paper, I realized something the neurologists seemed to have missed: the paper wasn’t about Parkinson’s. It was about Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

The headline was a mouthful: LRRK2 as a negative regulator of phagosome maturation in macrophages infected with tuberculosis.

In plain English? LRRK2—the “Parkinson’s gene”—is actually a key player in how your immune cells (macrophages) swallow and destroy the TB bacillus. When LRRK2 is involved, that “swallowing” process (phagosome maturation) gets disrupted. The bacteria doesn’t die. Instead, it hitches a ride inside the very cells meant to kill it, traveling through the body like a Trojan horse.

I felt the floor shift. I had already been suspecting that chronic, low-grade infection was the engine driving Parkinson’s. Now, I had the most famous gene in the field sitting squarely in the middle of an immune pathway for a pathogen that has haunted humanity for millennia.

I started looking into the old medical literature—the pre-antibiotic stuff. What I found was a different world. Through the mid-1900s, tuberculosis was implicated in roughly 85% of mortality. It was everywhere. It was the “Great Mimicker.” It could look like a lung disease, a bone disease, or a wasting neurological disease.

Then came antibiotics. We thought we “won.” But as Albert Camus wrote in The Plague, microbes don’t just die; they bide their time in “linen-chests and bookshelves.”

We didn’t eradicate the complexity of these pathogens; we just gave them new names. We started calling things “autoimmune,” “neurodegenerative,” or “metabolic.” We put them in tidy boxes. And once a doctor has a name for a box, they stop looking for the contents.

This is the story of how I stopped looking at the boxes and started looking at the microbes—and the “Standard of Care” wall I hit when I tried to bring the truth to light.

The Flip Phone and the Phenotype

Tuberculosis is a persistent microbe. I am a persistent person.

While I was deep in the literature, I stumbled across a paper describing a subset of patients with non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) disease who shared a very specific physical profile: they were taller, leaner, and had a higher prevalence of pectus excavatum—that concave, hollowed-out chest where the rib cage meets in the center.

My heart stopped for a second. John has pectus excavatum.

I had noticed a specific “look” among many Parkinson’s patients over the years—a lanky, thin phenotype—but I’d never seen a neurologist mention it. In the world of NTM, however, it was a known signal.

The lead author was Dr. Ed Chan, a pulmonologist in Denver. I emailed him. Then I emailed him again. I had John’s neurologist, Dr. Seeberger, send an intro. I had researchers at CSU reach out. Silence. For nearly two years, I was a ghost in his inbox.

Finally, Ed surfaced. He apologized and invited me to a brewpub. When we met, I realized why it had taken two years: Ed had a flip phone. In 2018. He lived in the world of the VA Hospital and high-level research at National Jewish, not the world of rapid-fire digital networking.

Ed grew up in Colorado Springs, a place that was once a global hub for TB “sanatoriums.” He understood the history. And unlike almost every other specialist I’d met, he didn’t dismiss me. We formed a monthly study group, and the hunt began in earnest.

The Smoking Gun

We started testing. But here is the catch: Mycobacteria is a shapeshifter. Its cell wall is like armor, making it nearly impossible to “crack” and sequence using the standard protocols most labs use. If you use the “Standard of Care” test, you get a “Standard of Care” negative result.

We had to go deeper.

We used qPCR to find the signal in fecal samples. We used specialized primers to target heat shock protein 65 (Hsp65)—a protein that, crucially, mimics human Hsp60, potentially tricking the immune system into attacking itself.

The results were undeniable. In John’s stool, we found Mycobacterium lentiflavum.

Then came the blood work. Working with Fred Quinn at the University of Georgia, we ran a latent TB assay based on ESAT-6, a virulence factor that helps the microbe hide. We ran John’s blood in triplicate.

All three were positive.

I thought this was it. I had the genetic link (LRRK2), the physical phenotype, the species identification, and the positive blood assay. I brought this evidence—and I brought Dr. Ed Chan—to John’s neurology appointment.

I asked for Rapamycin, a drug known to help the body’s cells finally “clear” these persistent mycobacteria.

The neurologist’s answer? No. It wasn’t “Standard of Care.” Even with a world-class infectious disease expert sitting in the room, the system wouldn’t budge. The lane was too narrow. If it wasn’t in the textbook under “Parkinson’s,” it didn’t exist.

The “Consumption” and the Pivot

By the time COVID hit our house in 2021, the “Standard of Care” had left John defenseless. He lost twenty pounds, becoming frail and hollowed. If you look at the old TB books, they have a name for this: Consumption. The body literally consumes itself.

But where the medical system stopped, we kept going.

Through Tom Dow, a retired surgeon who had been tracking MAP (the cattle version of TB) for years, we found a potential answer in the soil: Dietzia.

Dietzia is a soil-based bacterium that does something remarkable: it outcompetes these “bad” mycobacteria for iron. Pathogens need iron to survive and thrive. By starving them of their fuel, Dietzia offers a way to shift the battlefield without the scorched-earth policy of antibiotics.

We’ve seen it work. We’ve seen a physicist grow it in his basement to “cure” his own Crohn’s when the system failed him. And now, after years of scaling and safety trials, we have clinical trials for Dietzia teed up in Bahrain and Cuba.

The Search is Devotion

A year after we moved to Kentucky, the story took a heartbreaking turn. Tom Dow emailed me: Ed Chan’s wife had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The man who helped me validate the “Mycobacteria-Parkinson’s” link was now rowing the same boat I was. He told me he never would have believed the things we discovered if he hadn’t met me.

This journey isn’t just about “research.” It’s about the fact that right now, there are millions of people being treated for “symptoms” of a box called Parkinson’s, while the underlying fire is being ignored.

As Ed wrote to me on a painting he gave me: “As long as one keeps searching, the answers come.”

I’m still searching, even though I lost John in September 2024 to a pulmonary embolism from Long Covid complication

s. And the answers are leading us back to a history we were told to forget.