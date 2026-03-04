MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Edie Hermes's avatar
Edie Hermes
Mar 4

Wow - can't wait for your book!

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1 reply by Martha Carlin
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GeoffPainPhD
Mar 4

Hi Martha,

Looks like I should do another "Gene of the Day" LRRK2

Interesting that Manganese compounds are in the top interacting chemicals

https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?type=gene&acc=120892

along with Endotoxin of course

https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?type=gene&acc=120892&view=ixn&chemAcc=D008070

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