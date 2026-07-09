A simple fact that I’ve never heard much talk about, half of the material in your cell membranes is a single molecule. Its name is phosphatidylcholine, and for the rest of this piece I’ll call it PC (but don’t mistake it for politically correct.). It is the most common building block of the thin, oily sheets that wrap every one of your cells and every compartment (organelles) inside them. It is more than 50% of the outer layer but sphingomyelin. If a membrane is a wall, PC is most of the bricks. I made the mistake of using Gemini to create a “pretty” image and it was off its rocker when I ran it by Barry. The image above is more accurate now but maybe not as easy to understand. But if the image you understand isn’t correct, then what’s the point? I’ve looked at so many of these images in the Life As a Matter of Fat book that started me down this series. So my apologies for the earlier image.

Calling it the stabilizer makes sense because it is the part that lies flat and holds still (sort of). Other fats in the membrane bend and curve and pull the sheet into shapes; PC is the calm background they work against. But that steadiness is not a fixed trait. It is a result (of forces), and a result (forces can change) can be undone. While this piece is primarily about PC. It is also necessary to include some long known research about things, one in particular, that can disrupt these very essential structures. The molecule most able to undo it wears the same chemical “head” that PC does — and that molecule is the active ingredient in a great many disinfectants, detergents, hair conditioners and fabric softeners. By the end of this piece I want that overlap to make plain sense to you.

I also want to answer the question the whole thing raises: if PC is this important, where do we get it, and how do we keep it healthy? That is more important than any of the chemistry.

The shape of a fat (not to be mistaken for the Lady Gaga Song)

Most of the fats that build a membrane share a basic design: a head that likes water, and oily tails that don’t. Many of these fats carry two tails. Some carry only one — and that difference in the number of tails turns out to be part of what sets a molecule’s shape.

Drop a crowd of these molecules into water and they solve their problem by lining up — heads out toward the water, tails tucked inward away from it, two rows back to back. That double row is the membrane. It is why a membrane forms at all, and why it heals itself when torn. The tails will not sit in water, so any gap closes on its own.

What decides the shape of the sheet is how much room the head takes up compared with the tails. Picture the molecule as a solid. If the head and the tails are about the same width, the molecule is a cylinder, and cylinders stack neatly into a flat sheet. If the head is narrow and the tails are wide, the molecule is a cone, and cones packed together force the sheet to curve. And if a molecule has a wide head but only a single skinny tail, it is a wedge — narrow at the bottom, broad at the top — and wedges do not lie flat at all. They ball up into little spheres. That single-tailed wedge is the shape to watch.

PC is a cylinder. Two tails, a modest head, close enough in width that the molecules pack side by side into an even sheet with no built-in urge to curl or clump. That is the whole reason it lies flat, and the whole reason it is the stabilizer.

Shape is not fixed

Here is the part most people get backwards, because they don’t know Barry Ninham’s body of research and it is the key to everything that follows. A molecule’s shape is not stamped into it like the shape of a brick. The “width” of the head is not a fixed measurement. It depends on the head’s electric charge and on what is dissolved in the water right around it (hydration).

Two things push the heads apart or let them draw close. One is the ordinary pull and shove between electric charges — like charges repel, opposite charges attract. The other is a faint stickiness that exists between all molecules, even uncharged ones, pulling neighbors together. The room a head actually claims is the balance between those two. Crowd the heads with salt, change which salts are present, shift the water around them, and the same molecule effectively becomes a little wider or a little narrower — which means it becomes, in effect, a slightly different shape.

So the flat, stable sheet PC builds is not carved in stone. It is a balance the molecule strikes with its surroundings. Change the surroundings enough and the balance tips. This is the framework I am learning from Dr. Barry Ninham, who has spent a career on the physics of these surfaces: the shape follows from the forces, and the forces follow from the whole watery, salty world the membrane sits in. He is the master here; I am merely an apprentice. But the lesson is simple enough to carry away: shape is an outcome. That is exactly what the disinfectant molecule exploits.

The head that matters

PC’s head is the hinge of the story.

The head carries two opposite electric charges at once: a negative charge on a group called phosphate, and a positive charge on a group called choline. A molecule that carries both a plus and a minus at the same time, and so is balanced overall, is called a zwitterion — the word just means “double ion.” PC’s head is one of these. The plus and the minus sit right next to each other and cancel out, so the head is compact and electrically neutral as a whole.

The positive half of that pair — the choline — is built around a nitrogen atom carrying a permanent positive charge, ringed by small carbon groups. Chemists call that arrangement a quaternary ammonium. The head of the most abundant, most stabilizing fat in your body is a permanently positive quaternary ammonium, and the only reason it behaves itself is that a negative phosphate is bolted right beside it, holding the whole head in balance.

PC faces outward

Membranes have two sides, and they are not the same. PC sits mostly on the outer face of the membrane — the side that meets the outside world — while other fats sit mostly on the inner face.

The consequence is simple. The surface your membranes present to everything around them is a field of these balanced, positively headed PC molecules. Anything arriving from outside — a nutrient, a drug, a cleaning chemical — meets that choline-covered face first. If you wanted to sneak into a membrane, the front door is built from quaternary ammonium.

The disinfectant that wears PC’s head

Walk down any cleaning aisle and you are surrounded by a family of chemicals called quaternary ammonium compounds — “quats,” for short. They are the germ-killing ingredient in a great many disinfectant sprays and wipes, the softening agent in most fabric softeners, the conditioning agent in a lot of hair conditioners, and the active ingredient in some toothpastes and mouthwashes. KILLS 99.9% OF GERMS is the slogan. Benzalkonium chloride is the one you’ll see most often on a disinfectant label. 3M even has one that is called QUAT.