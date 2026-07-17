Where does the fat in your cell membranes actually come from? Most people assume the answer is simple: you eat fat, your body uses it. For the second most abundant fat in every membrane you own, that assumption is only about a third right.

You make some of it yourself, on-site, out of an amino acid. You eat some of it, in eggs and organ meats and, whether you meant to or not, packaged food. And billions of the bacteria living in your gut are quietly making it too, as part of their own bodies. Three separate supply chains, feeding one molecule, and none of them doing quite the same job. That’s what makes phosphatidylethanolamine — PE for short — worth its own post, right after last week’s phosphatidylcholine, PC.

You make your own, some of it

Start with the supply your own body builds. Your mitochondria — the structures inside nearly every cell that turn food into usable energy — manufacture their own PE, on-site, out of the amino acid serine. They don’t wait on a delivery of ethanolamine, or PE, from your last meal. There’s a dedicated hand-off point where the outer wall of the mitochondrion presses right up against the endoplasmic reticulum, something like a loading dock, and an enzyme stationed there builds the precursor molecule and hands it across. A second enzyme inside the mitochondrion clips off one carbon and the result is PE.

That loading dock turns out to be busier than a one-lipid handoff. The same contact point where PS crosses into the mitochondrion also carries calcium signals passing between the two organelles, moves cholesterol and other lipids back and forth, and is where some of a stressed cell’s earliest decisions get made about whether to repair itself or shut down. Researchers studying it now often just call it the MAM, short for mitochondria-associated membrane, and think of it less as a border crossing and more as a hub — one of the busiest exchange points in the cell (maybe like the Strait of Hormuz). PS-to-PE conversion is one lane of traffic on a much larger interchange.

That second enzyme is a strange little machine, if you want the extra detail: it arrives inactive and switches itself on by cutting itself in half the moment it’s properly seated in the membrane, with no outside helper required. (Johns Hopkins researchers worked out the details in 2015, for anyone who wants to chase the paper.) But the detail that’s important is this: the PE your mitochondria build this way is not interchangeable with the PE your body builds elsewhere from dietary choline and ethanolamine. In mice, losing either supply line outright is lethal to the embryo — both are essential, and neither one covers for the other. The mitochondria-made pool specifically is what keeps energy production running, keeps mitochondria able to fuse into a working network instead of fragmenting, and helps new proteins get into place. You cannot eat your way to more of it. What it actually runs on is serine, which means protein intake and your body’s own amino acid metabolism matter more here than how much phosphatidylethanolamine is on your plate.

We make serine in the kidneys and liver. But if those organs are overloaded with pesticides, as they are in the modern Western diet, de novo synthesis of serine drops dramatically (see Disturbed Phospholipid Metabolism in Serine Biosynthesis Defects)

What you eat feeds a different pool

The PE and PC you eat — egg yolk and organ meats are the richest natural sources — doesn’t arrive at your cells intact. Digestive enzymes break dietary phospholipids apart into their separate pieces: the fatty acid tails, and the head group, freed as plain ethanolamine or choline. Your cells then rebuild PE and PC from those pieces on their own assembly line, mostly in the liver. Eating a phospholipid-rich food isn’t handing your body a finished part. It’s dropping off raw material at a factory that decides what to build.

So I wondered: what does it actually do when soy lecithin — an extract that’s a mix of PC, PE, and PI — gets added to a large share of packaged food as an emulsifier?