I went back this week and reread Wendell Berry’s essays Farming and the Global Economy and Conserving Communitiesfrom Another Turn of the Crank. He is a Kentucky farmer and essayist who has been paying attention for a very long time. I return to his writings from time to time and am reminded how prescient he was back in 1995 when this essay was published.

Berry has been writing for decades about what happens when we apply the logic of global economics to something that is biological and local by nature. In that first essay, he makes a statement that feels even sharper now than when he first wrote it — that a system dependent on massive applications of drugs and chemicals cannot, by definition, produce “pure food.”

That connects for me on multiple levels.

He isn’t talking about purity in the sense of contamination testing. He’s talking about the structure of the system that produces the food. After World War II, we shifted agriculture from largely solar-powered, place-based fertility to fossil-fuel-dependent fertility. Farms that once generated their own nutrient cycles began importing nitrogen, phosphorus, herbicides, pesticides. Farmers became dependent on purchased inputs and distant markets. The land no longer had to sustain itself. It only had to yield.

Berry saw clearly that something fundamental changed in that shift. The farm stopped being an organism rooted in a specific place and became part of a global supply chain. The farmer became a price-taker. Fertility became something bought in bags and tanks. Cheap food became the measure of success.

What he understood, and what I think we still struggle with, is that once internal cycles are replaced by external inputs, the system changes. Its resilience changes.

And this is where it starts to connect across systems for me.

Because it’s not just about soil and food. It’s about what food carries.

We talk a lot about nutrient density, and that’s a real concern. Mineral levels have declined in many crops due to intensive farming practices. Soil microbial diversity has declined with the overuse of chemical inputs. Plants bred for shipping and storage don’t express the same complexity as plants bred for flavor or resilience. These things make a difference.

Nutrient density matters. But I don’t think that is the whole story. Food carries information.

A plant grown in Kentucky soil under Kentucky light, shaped by Kentucky rainfall and microbes, is not the same as that same plant grown in the Central Valley of California. The mineral ratios differ. The microbial companions differ. The stress signals differ. The sunlight differs. Even the secondary metabolites shift in response to environment.

When you eat food grown where you live, you are eating signals from that place. It is providing information to your body about where you are and what the local conditions are — information you may need to adapt. Your microbiome is interacting with organisms that evolved in that ecosystem. Your immune system is receiving cues from the environment you actually inhabit.

For most of human history, that was the norm. Food and place were linked. The body lived inside the same ecological field that produced its food.

Now we eat globally. Year-round availability of strawberries may feel like progress. But what does it mean biologically when the majority of what we consume reflects distant soils, distant light cycles, distant water, distant microbial ecologies?

We rarely frame it that way. We frame it as variety. As abundance. As efficiency.

But if food functions as environmental communication — and I don’t think that’s controversial — then distance changes the message.

Berry’s concern was that the global economy treats farms as factories and farmers as interchangeable operators. Scale erodes stewardship. Distance weakens responsibility. Once land is abstracted into yield-per-acre spreadsheets, it becomes easier to degrade.

The same abstraction shows up in medicine. We treat symptoms as isolated malfunctions instead of signals from a disrupted ecosystem. We try to correct outputs without restoring relationships.

The mindset is the same.

When Berry uses the phrase “pure food,” he’s not proposing a label. He’s pointing to coherence. Food emerging from a living, self-regulating system has a different integrity than food emerging from a chemically propped-up one.

That doesn’t mean every small farm is virtuous and every large farm is destructive. It means biological systems function differently when internal cycles are intact.

If soil fertility depends on purchased chemistry, something fundamental has shifted.

If human health depends on constant pharmaceutical correction, something fundamental has shifted there too.

And underneath all of it is distance.

Local systems generate faster consequences. If a farmer depletes soil, the impact is visible. If a community depends on its surrounding land, degradation shows up in real time. When supply chains stretch across continents, consequences become someone else’s problem.

In his second essay, Conserving Communities, I see design principles for healthy communities. He is talking about human communities, but the principles apply at other scales.

He begins by saying that any proposed change should be judged by a simple question: What will this do to our community? How will it affect our common wealth?

That question translates almost effortlessly into biology.

What will this do to the community?

If we introduce a new preservative, a synthetic peptide, a nano-technology, an emulsifier, an antimicrobial rinse — what does it do to the commonwealth of the gut? Not just to one strain. Not just to one pathway. To the whole ecology.

The microbiome is not a collection of independent actors. It is a living economy. There are producers, consumers, recyclers, cross-feeders. There are redundancies and fail-safes. There are keystone species that stabilize the system. When we introduce something new, we rarely ask Berry’s question at the scale that matters.

What will this do to the community?

Berry insists that local nature must be included as a member of the community — land, water, air, native creatures. He refuses to treat them as external resources.

When I think about that biologically, I think about place as information. For most of human history, the microbes we ingested reflected our immediate environment. The soil, the water, the animals, the plants — they were participants in our internal ecology.

We have stripped much of that local nature from our food. We sterilize. We standardize. We transport across continents. The gut becomes disconnected from the ecosystem it evolved inside.

And then we are surprised by dysbiosis.

Berry’s principle that local needs should be met locally when possible also resonates. In a healthy microbiome, needs are met internally through cross-feeding and cooperation. One organism’s byproduct becomes another’s substrate. Waste becomes nourishment. Stability emerges from exchange.

When diversity collapses, dependence on outside inputs increases. That is true of farms. It is true of towns. It is true of the gut.

He talks about scale. Proper scale prevents a place from becoming a colony of distant corporate interests. Biologically, when a microbial ecosystem is overtaken by a single dominant species — when scale overwhelms balance — the system becomes brittle. Overgrowth is not health.

He talks about keeping money circulating locally. I’ve written before about how big box stores drain economic vitality from small towns. The dollars leave. The ownership leaves. The decision-making leaves.

In the gut, something similar happens when we hollow out diversity. A simplified ecosystem becomes dependent on constant external correction — pharmaceuticals, suppressions, interventions. The internal economy weakens.

Berry’s concern is always about short loops. Responsibility. Accountability. You cannot hide from the consequences of your actions when you live in the place you affect.

In a body, feedback is immediate — if we are willing to see it. Symptoms are not malfunctions; they are signals. But modern medicine often stretches the loop the same way the global economy does. The intervention is distant from the cause. The underlying disruption is rarely addressed. The cost is externalized.

I don’t mean to force his list into a microbiome analogy. That would flatten what he’s doing. But there is something deeply structural in his thinking that applies at multiple scales.

Communities — whether rural towns or microbial ecologies — survive through coherence, reciprocity, proper scale, and accountability.

They fail when extraction replaces stewardship.

Berry is writing about land and people. I am just connecting it to microbes. But the pattern is the same.