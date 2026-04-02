If you read my article about Tuberculosis and Parkinson’s then you know my previous work with Dr. Tom Dow. This article is actually guest written by Dr. Dow connecting another dot along the path of Mycobacteria.

Let me tell you a story about modern capitalism, biology, and a blind spot hiding in plain sight

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Colorectal cancer used to be a disease of people over 60. Now it’s showing up in 30-year-olds. That’s not evolution. That’s environment. And when something shifts this fast, it’s usually not genetics — it’s something we’re doing.

Here’s the uncomfortable part: we may be looking at a slow-moving infectious contributor hiding inside our food system.

There’s a bacterium called Mycobacterium paratuberculosis — MAP. It infects dairy cattle worldwide. It’s been linked for decades to Crohn’s disease. But now, emerging research is suggesting something more provocative: MAP is showing up in precancerous colon lesions and colorectal cancers at surprisingly high rates.

If that’s true — and the early data suggests it might be — then we’re not just talking about cancer biology. We’re talking about a potentially preventable, treatable microbial contributor to one of the fastest-rising cancers in young adults.

And here’s where it gets interesting.

Instead of chemotherapy. Instead of billion-dollar biologics. Instead of another incremental drug.

We may be able to use biology against biology.

Enter Dietzia — a benign bacterium that appears to compete with MAP. Think of it as microbial market competition. Instead of trying to nuke the ecosystem, you introduce a competitor that displaces the bad actor. Or you could think about it like bringing a new Sheriff to town.

Silicon Valley disrupted taxis. Streaming disrupted cable. Dietzia may disrupt a pathogen.

If this works — and we need rigorous trials — the implications are enormous:

Lower cancer risk Lower healthcare costs Earlier intervention And a fundamentally different way of thinking about cancer prevention

Because here’s the bigger idea:

The future of medicine isn’t just drugs.

It’s ecology.

And the biggest opportunities in healthcare won’t come from inventing new molecules — they’ll come from understanding the invisible markets inside our bodies… and learning how to rebalance them.