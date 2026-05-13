For most of my life, I thought of sleep the way most people do: recovery, rest, Something passive. More recently, I’ve learned about memory consolidation during sleep. I understood that sleep is something the body and especially the brain “needed.”

What I did not understand was that the brain appears to enter an entirely different physical state during sleep.

Over the last decade, a series of experiments from Maiken Nedergaard’s lab at the University of Rochester helped bring attention to what is now called the glymphatic system — a glia-dependent fluid clearance system in the brain. Their work showed that during sleep, the spaces between brain cells expand significantly, allowing cerebrospinal fluid to move more freely through the brain tissue and clear metabolic byproducts more efficiently than during wakefulness.

That finding alone was remarkable. But I think the implications are much larger than the current discussion around “brain waste removal.”

From the perspective of the work Barry Ninham and I have been developing around the glycocalyx, nanobubbles, interfacial water, specific ion effects, and Parkinson’s disease, what appears to happen during sleep may represent a coordinated shift in the entire fluid, structural and interfacial state of the brain.

The classical glymphatic model describes cerebrospinal fluid entering alongside arteries through perivascular spaces, moving into the interstitial space through aquaporin-4-associated astrocyte endfeet, mixing with interstitial fluid, and exiting along venous pathways. That description is useful as far as it goes. But it still tends to frame the brain like a hydraulic plumbing system.

The brain is not plumbing.

The brain is an extraordinarily complex colloidal and interfacial environment composed of charged surfaces, structured water layers, dynamic ion distributions, membrane interfaces, glycocalyx networks, oscillating pressures, proteins, lipids, gases, and electromagnetic fields all interacting simultaneously at the nanoscale.

Once you start looking at the brain through that lens, the sleep findings become much more interesting.

During wakefulness, the brain is metabolically active, electrically active, mechanically active, and continuously responding to sensory input, emotional stress, vascular pulsatility, light exposure, inflammatory signals, and autonomic tone. The interstitial environment is crowded and constrained. Proteins, metabolites, ions, inflammatory mediators, and gases are continuously being produced and redistributed.

Then during sleep, something changes profoundly.

The interstitial space expands. Fluid dynamics shift. Metabolic clearance increases. Electrical activity changes. Vascular pulsatility changes. Noradrenergic (baseline level of activity in the release of noradrenaline) tone drops. The physical spacing between cellular structures alters.

In the framework I have learned from Barry Ninham, that does not look like simple “waste removal.”

It looks like a transition into a different energetic and interfacial state.

And that matters enormously for Parkinson’s disease.

One of the biggest problems with the classical Parkinson’s narrative is that it reduces the disease to dopamine loss in the substantia nigra. But long before tremors emerge, many people develop constipation, REM sleep behavior disorder, anxiety, autonomic dysfunction, altered smell, fatigue, vascular dysregulation, and profound sleep abnormalities. The disease is already systemic by the time the motor symptoms appear.

Sleep disruption is particularly striking because it often precedes diagnosis by years. In some cases, decades.

That observation becomes much harder to ignore once you begin looking at Parkinson’s as a disorder involving fluid regulation, interfacial stability, inflammation, vascular biology, microbiome signaling, and glycocalyx dysfunction rather than simply neuronal death.

The glymphatic system has mostly been discussed in terms of clearing proteins like beta-amyloid and tau. Increasingly, researchers are also looking at alpha-synuclein, the protein associated with Parkinson’s disease. But I think the field may still be asking the wrong question.

The important question may not simply be why proteins accumulate.

The deeper question may be: what changes in the physical environment of the brain allow proteins to misbehave in the first place? We discuss this in our recent paper Gut, Brain and Glycocalyx: A Portrait of Parkinson’s Disease.

Proteins exist within highly organized fluid environments. Their folding, aggregation, binding behavior, charge interactions, and movement are all influenced by ions, water structure, membrane curvature, glycocalyx integrity, oxidative stress, and interfacial forces.

Barry Ninham’s work has spent decades demonstrating that biology cannot be separated from colloid and interface science. Water near surfaces behaves differently than bulk water. Charged biological interfaces organize ions differently. Nanobubbles can stabilize at interfaces and generate reactive species under specific conditions. Membranes are dynamic phase structures, not static barriers.

From that perspective, the glymphatic findings begin to look less like a stand-alone clearance pathway and more like part of a larger oscillating regulatory system governing the physical state of the brain itself.

And the glycocalyx may be central to it.

The endothelial glycocalyx is usually discussed in blood vessels, but glycocalyx-like structures exist throughout biology. These highly charged carbohydrate-rich interfaces regulate fluid movement, ion behavior, mechanotransduction, signaling, and surface interactions. Astrocyte endfeet, vascular interfaces, aquaporin-associated membranes, and perivascular regions all exist within this interfacial world.

If those interfaces become damaged through inflammation, endotoxin exposure, oxidative stress, altered ion balance (electrolytes), vascular stiffening, sleep disruption, chronic sympathetic activation, or microbiome-derived inflammatory signaling, then the physical dynamics of the system change.

And Parkinson’s patients often live in exactly that terrain.

Many have decades of constipation and altered gut function before diagnosis. Many have chronic inflammatory signaling, disrupted sleep architecture, autonomic dysfunction, and vascular abnormalities. Many lose the sense of restorative sleep entirely. They sleep, but the system does not appear to reset correctly.

That distinction may be critical.

Because sleep is probably not just about unconsciousness.

It may be about whether the brain successfully transitions into this alternate fluid and interfacial state that permits restoration, redistribution, recalibration, and clearance.

This is also why I believe the gut-brain connection has been framed too narrowly. The gut does not merely send “signals” to the brain through neurotransmitters or the vagus nerve. The gut continuously shapes the inflammatory and interfacial terrain of the body through endotoxin exposure, microbial metabolites, gas production, ion handling, vascular signaling, and glycocalyx interactions. Bacteria are producing and breaking down structures in our bodies all the time. We are more microbial than we are human.

The brain exists downstream of all of that.

And when that terrain becomes chronically disturbed, it is difficult to imagine that the extraordinarily delicate fluid architecture of the brain remains unaffected.

What the glymphatic discoveries may ultimately be showing us is not simply that the brain clears waste during sleep, but that biological systems operate through rhythmic changes in fluid organization, interfacial structure, and energetic state that we are only beginning to understand.

That is a very different way of thinking about sleep.

And perhaps a very different way of thinking about Parkinson’s disease itself.

References

Xie L, Kang H, Xu Q, et al. “Sleep Drives Metabolite Clearance from the Adult Brain.” Science. 2013;342(6156):373–377.

Holth JK, Fritschi SK, Wang C, et al. “The Sleep-Wake Cycle Regulates Brain Interstitial Fluid Tau in Mice and CSF Tau in Humans.” Science. 2019;363(6429):880–884.

Lundgaard I, Lu ML, Yang E, et al. “Glymphatic Clearance Controls State-Dependent Changes in Brain Lactate Concentration.” Journal of Cerebral Blood Flow & Metabolism. 2017;37(6):2112–2124.

Rasmussen MK, Mestre H, Nedergaard M. “The Glymphatic Pathway in Neurological Disorders.” Lancet Neurology.2018;17(11):1016–1024.

Reines BP, Ninham BW. “Structure and Function of the Endothelial Surface Layer: Unraveling the Nanoarchitecture of Biological Surfaces.” Quarterly Reviews of Biophysics. 2019;52:e13.

Nedergaard M, Goldman SA. “Glymphatic Failure as a Final Common Pathway to Dementia.” Science.2020;370(6512):50–56.

Ninham B, Battye M, Carlin M. Gut, brain and the Glycocalyx: A portrait of Parkinsons disease. Adv Colloid Interface Sci. 2026 Jul;353:103880. doi: 10.1016/j.cis.2026.103880. Epub 2026 Mar 18. PMID: 41895098.