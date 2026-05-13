MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Jaroslav Boublik's avatar
Jaroslav Boublik
5h

Hi Martha, great article. This all fits with our very early observations on the importance and utility of hydration strategies in managing Parkinson's, without which you and I would never have met. Cheers, JB

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Kilquor's avatar
Kilquor
3hEdited

Exellent ,succinct ; graspable .

So the sleeping metabolite clearances by microdosing lithium orotate (<250mg pd ) recommended by Michael Nehls is related ...hipocampus calcification - or plaques- you mentioned (by proxy) can be vascularly cleared by something like this ?

Nehls was struck by the commonalities from his previous long term alzheimer studies with (long) covid .

What also is related is some mention of lyme parkinsonism reversed by various ,highly critical types of spirulina .

How that relates to the picture is heck of important to string players who see the 'warding off' of parkinsonism which eventually gets all bow skills ,in the end .

So tell me more !

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