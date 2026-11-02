Nov 2, 2026 · Today is the twenty four year anniversary of the day that John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. As I write this I think about how many of the factors I discuss in this article were likely factors in John’s Parkinson’s. It’s complicated and becomes increasingly so the more we add new chemicals to our environment that our bodies must figure out how to handle.

A word from 1950

I am nearing the end of this lipid series, and I want to bring together four topics that have interested me for a while: seed oils, food emulsifiers, quaternary ammonium disinfectants (quats) and glyphosate herbicides. They reach us by different routes. They are connected through the chemistry of biological surfaces. Throughout this series we have looked at how the fats in our membranes shape how our cells organize and function. This post looks at how some of the chemicals we have added to our food, homes and fields interact with those same structures.

The word surfactant is only 76 years old. It is younger than my mentor, Barry Ninham. Merriam-Webster dates its first known use to 1950, as a contraction of surface-active agent. It covered a growing family of industrial products: detergents, wetting agents, foaming agents and emulsifiers.

A surfactant is a molecule with two ends. One end is attracted to water. The other avoids water and prefers oil or air. Scientists call such molecules amphiphiles, from the Greek for “loving both.” Surfactants collect at boundaries, where oil meets water or air meets water, and they lower surface tension, the pull that makes water bead up. That is how soap lifts grease from a pan, and how a herbicide spreads across a waxy leaf instead of rolling off.

The same word is used to describe a substance in your lungs. In the 1950s, researchers studying the effects of chemical weapons on the lungs found that the tiny air sacs are lined with a mixture of lipids and proteins that lowers surface tension and keeps them from collapsing each time you breathe out. This is pulmonary surfactant. Premature babies who cannot yet make enough of it develop respiratory distress syndrome. I return to that history in the postscript, because it connects to a book I just finished, The Fire Agent.

The detergent under your sink and the film that keeps your lungs open share a name because they share a physics. The same physics shapes the membrane around every cell in your body.

Your membranes are built from surface-active molecules

Every cell is wrapped in a membrane built mostly of lipids and proteins. The main lipids are phospholipids, which we have met throughout this series, including phosphatidylcholine and cardiolipin, the signature phospholipid of mitochondria. Each has a water-loving head and, usually, two oily tails. In water they line up tail to tail into a sheet two molecules thick, called a bilayer, with heads facing the water on each side and tails tucked in the middle.

A cell membrane is more than that sheet. It holds proteins and cholesterol, and its outer surface carries a coating of sugar chains and proteins called the glycocalyx. In blood vessels, the glycocalyx helps form the barrier between the blood and the vessel wall. Similar coatings, with different compositions, cover cells throughout the body. Barry, Matt Battye and I treat the membrane, the glycocalyx and the water around them as one physical system.

These structures are never still. Membrane lipids move sideways, change how tightly they pack and shape the membrane’s curvature. Lipids and proteins are constantly remodeled and replaced. In our work we describe this with a framework called dynamic supra-self-assembly. Self-assembly means molecules organize themselves through the forces between them. Supra means assemblies of assemblies: lipids, proteins, sugars, salts and water all shape one another. Dynamic means the structure keeps responding to its environment.

This framework is our proposed model. It builds on decades of Barry’s work in colloid and interface science, including his research on specific ion effects: the finding that salts do not behave as interchangeable charged particles. An ion’s size, how it holds water and how it interacts with nearby molecules matters. So does the shape of an amphiphile: how its head holds water and how its tails pack beside its neighbors. The bilayer and its constant turnover are textbook science. However, textbooks depict the membrane in ways that are misleading and these models have not kept up with the research findings in colloid science, in large part because of the specialization and segmentation of the different fields of science.

Chemicals are usually judged by whether they kill cells (LD50), damage DNA or block a particular enzyme or receptor. A membrane can stay intact while its organization, curvature, permeability or contact with the glycocalyx changes. The four sections below look at substances that reach our membranes by four different routes.

Seed oils and oxidized fats: changing the building material

I covered the dietary arguments about seed oils in an earlier post. Here the subject is their chemistry. Soybean, corn and conventional sunflower oil are rich in linoleic acid, an omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid. Canola and high-oleic sunflower oil have different profiles, so these oils should not all be lumped together. Linoleic acid is essential: the body needs it and cannot make it. The questions are how much we eat, where it accumulates and what its chemistry does to the structures we build from it.

In 2015, Stephan Guyenet and Susan Carlson reviewed 37 US studies that measured linoleic acid in body fat. The trend line rose from about 9% in 1959 to about 21.5% in 2008, tracking the food supply. The studies used different groups of people and different sampling methods, so the numbers are approximate. The direction is consistent. Body fat turns over slowly, so it records long-term intake.

Polyunsaturated means the fatty acid chain has several double bonds, places where hydrogen is missing and the chain kinks. The carbon sitting between two double bonds gives up a hydrogen atom easily. When it does, oxygen moves in and forms a lipid peroxide, a reactive fat that damages the fat next to it, which damages the next. This chain reaction is lipid peroxidation. Heat, light, oxygen and certain metals speed it up, which is why oil reused in a fryer matters. The end products include reactive fragments such as 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE) and malondialdehyde, which attach to proteins and change how they work.

A healthy fatty tail sits inside the oily middle of the bilayer. An oxidized tail picks up oxygen and becomes partly water-loving. In model membranes, oxidized tails bend back toward the water at the surface, and their neighbors pack differently around them. Depending on the damage, the membrane becomes leakier, thinner or less stable. The molecule’s shape has changed, and so have the structures it can form.

The body regulates membrane composition and repairs and replaces damaged lipids, so eating linoleic acid does not mean damaged fat goes straight into your membranes. The chemistry of oxidation is solid. Much of the dietary research linking seed oils to disease rests on food questionnaires, short study periods, several diet changes at once or animal diets unlike human ones. I am not resting this argument on those studies.

Emulsifiers: surface-active ingredients we eat on purpose