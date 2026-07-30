MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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VivoSage's avatar
VivoSage
5d

I have a sneaking suspicion that the beet kvass was popular not so much because of the health benefits but because beets were so abundant and easy to grow and store in challenging climate 😃they were everywhere when I was little. But on the serious side, “microbes’ manufacture biology” captures why fermentation cannot be reduced to adding a few probiotic organisms to a food. Your morning-kvass hypothesis seems unusually testable.

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Rauwolfia Serpentina's avatar
Rauwolfia Serpentina
5d

The microbiome starts in the mouth- when you interviewed Dr. Haroldo Magarinos, I thought this was confined only to the diet, toxins and medication overuse. Very profound, thank you.

I was avoiding oxalates because I've learned there is a control grid whose aim is to bounce off these calcium crystals, we naturally form and ingest, and the nano crystal structures make it that they do tune into us like a radio receiver. In recent times, I see stocking up, grocery cart filled to the brim with healthy oxalate rich foods but Sally K. Norton has warned against this, explaining that these can cause pain signals from the nano shards, like razor blades embedding vulnerable tissues, injury sites where they cluster.

Then there was the ubiquitous use of quats etc. -all out of fear.

They think we're hackable and oxalates seem a reasonable way we've contributed. Solutions are needed as to what we can do. Stay an un-hackable animal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhWuvU5EUwM&t=857s

Joel Greene, The Immunity Code, explains that we are really 3 genomes, the human, the mitochondria and the microbiome. His idea is to pulse, with diet to bring one population of species forward, suppressing the others, then cycle back the other population-for balance.

Donna Schwenk in her Living Culture Foods, explains that the oxalates that hamper kidney function can be broken down by Oxalobacter Formigenes, L. acidophilus, L. plantarum, L. brevis, S. thermophilus, and B. infantis and that these are found in kefir.

I really appreciate this, will start my ferment today.

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