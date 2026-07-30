Welcome to a new series here on fermentation. Not just how, you can find that on our BiotiQuest blog. This is going deeper in to the science behind what fermentation which might answer some questions about why fermented foods are good for your health. Fermentation is one of the oldest and best technologies life has for enhancing life. Bacteria are the bridge. They take inorganic minerals out of the rock and the soil and thread them into living, organic, bioavailable compounds our bodies can actually use. One of my favorite little books about fermentation is The Life Bridge- The Way to Longevity with Probiotic Nutrients. Let’s look at the science behind these living foods. .

No one in that kitchen “Russian Kitchen 200 years ago “ in my Ai image above had heard of nitric oxide. No one back then was thinking about endothelial function, the microbiome, or the glycocalyx. Those terms hadn’t been invented yet. They ferment beets for a simpler reason.

For centuries, families across Eastern Europe fermented beets because they knew they felt better drinking it. Today we can finally begin to explain why.

That gap between what people could feel in their bodies and what the newest science is saying is what I want to cover here.

I learned about Beet Kvass from Sally Fallon’s Nourishing Traditions Cookbook. It is full of wisdom about traditional foods and nutrition. Borscht is another traditional beet recipe I love.

It turns out beet kvass sits at an interesting crossroads of traditional food wisdom, microbiology, vascular biology, and what I’ve been working on for a few years now related to the glycocalyx, vascular surface layer. So let’s look at how fermentation turns a root vegetable into a living biochemical system that is much better than a beet gummie for your health.

If you’d like to make a jar alongside this read, here’s me walking through it start to finish:

▶ Make Beet Kvass with Martha Carlin — BiotiQuest YouTube

▶ Gut Health Recipe: Make Beet Kvass with Martha Carlin — BiotiQuest Blog Recipe

What Fermentation Actually Does

Most people think fermentation just adds probiotic bacteria. That’s true, but there is so much more happening in the jar that that.

Fermentation changes the chemistry of the food itself. During lactofermentation, sugars fall, organic acids rise, and microbial enzymes go to work liberating plant compounds that were locked up in the raw beet. Polyphenols become more bioavailable. Pigments and antioxidants become more stable in the acidic environment the microbes create. And — this is the part I love the most — the microbes manufacture entirely new metabolites that never existed in the beet at all. They are superheroes of nutrition.

This is something I learned early at The BioCollective, from Raul Cano, Steve Kazemi and Luba Sichel:

Microbes don’t just digest food. They manufacture biology.

Raul was a professor of microbial ecology at CalPoly for more than 35 years before joining The BioCollective (find his substack here). Steve Kazemi is a fermentation chemist who is a wizard of fermentation and consults all over the world. And Luba ran a team of thousands of microbiologists in the former Soviet Union before coming to the US with her probiotics. They each taught me to love microbes in different ways and to understand how they manufacture biology.

A 2025 review in Trends in Food Science & Technology laid this out clearly: fermentation creates an acidic environment that stabilizes beetroot’s betalain pigments, while microbial enzymes improve the bioaccessibility of its phenolic compounds, increasing the plant’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory potential and generating new functional metabolites in the process. The transformation is real, and it’s chemical, not just a matter of adding a few friendly bugs to a drink.

Beetroot Is Already a Biochemical Factory

Before we even get to fermentation, let’s consider what a beet is. People tend to file beetroot under “nitrates” — the thing athletes take for a workout boost. But a beet is an unusually rich collection of biologically active compounds working together.

Compound Biological Role

Nitrate Precursor for Nitric Oxide

Betanin Antioxidant pigments, support endothelial health

Vulgaxanthins Antioxidant betalain pigments

Polyphenols Reduce oxidative stress

Betaine Methyl donor, supports the liver

Potassium Vascular and blood pressure regulations

Magnesium Muscle and vascular health, key for >300 enzymes

Pectin Fiber and substrate for gut microbes

Organic Acids Support digestion

People think beetroot is “about nitrates.” It isn’t. It’s an entire biochemical ecosyste. A system that researchers have argued can even be tuned through formulation to support cardiovascular health (Clifford and colleagues, reviewing beetroot’s nitrate and phytochemical content).

The Nitric Oxide Story

The pathway that produces nitric oxide is a small marvel of cooperation and it’s one of the clearest examples anywhere of your body and your microbes working as a team.

Dietary nitrate travels an elegant route:

Vegetable nitrate ↓ absorbed into the blood ↓ concentrated in saliva ↓ oral bacteria convert nitrate → nitrite ↓ nitrite is swallowed ↓ converted to nitric oxide throughout the body ↓ blood vessels relax ↓ blood pressure falls ↓ microcirculation improves ↓ oxygen delivery increases

Without the oral microbiome, this pathway barely works. Have you ever heard a cardiologist talk about the oral microbiome to a patient?

The bacteria living in deep crypts on the back of your tongue — Neisseria, Veillonella, Prevotella, Actinomyces and their neighbors — are the ones that convert nitrate into nitrite. Take them out of the equation and this critical chain breaks down. Studies have shown that antibacterial mouthwash depletes these nitrate-reducing bacteria, blunts the pathway, and is paralleled by a small rise in blood pressure in treated hypertensive adults. A systematic review in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reached the same conclusion: the nitrate–nitrite–NO pathway is a collaboration between what you eat and the microbes that process it.

So the next time someone tells you to scorch your mouth with an antiseptic rinse twice a day, remember what else lives in there. So if you get nothing else from this article - throw away the mouth wash it could extend your life.

One question I’ve been wondering about is whether timing matters as much as the beet kvass itself. Overnight, our salivary glands concentrate nitrate from the bloodstream, and the bacteria living on the back of the tongue convert that nitrate into nitrite, the essential first step in producing nitric oxide. What if a small shot of beet kvass first thing in the morning, before brushing your teeth, gives those microbes fresh nitrate to work with while this natural pathway is at its peak?

We know antiseptic mouthwashes can disrupt nitric oxide production by killing these beneficial bacteria, although the effects of routine toothbrushing are much less clear. No one has studied whether drinking beet kvass before brushing enhances nitric oxide production, but it raises an intriguing possibility: perhaps the healthiest way to begin the day is not by sterilizing our mouths, but by first nourishing one of the oldest microbial partnerships in human biology.

Fermentation Adds Magic in the Elixir

Now let’s but these concepts together in our jar— a beet full of active compounds, a microbial pathway that turns diet into action in our biology and the action of fermentation on top. This is where beet kvass becomes more than beet juice.

Fermentation doesn’t merely preserve the nitrate. It changes the food into something living. As the microbes work, they produce lactate, acetate, small bioactive peptides, vitamins, signaling molecules, and extracellular polysaccharides — a whole secondary chemistry that wasn’t in the beet when you sliced it.

Many of these compounds go on to influence the things I write about frequently here and on BiotiQuest: the gut barrier, immune signaling, oxidative stress, and endothelial biology. This is an area of active research but the emerging evidence suggests fermentation improves the stability and bioavailability of several beet phytochemicals while generating new metabolites with real biological activity (Trends in Food Science & Technology, 2025 image below). The jar, in other words, is doing work the raw vegetable can’t.

Where the Glycocalyx Comes in

Almost every conversation about nitric oxide stops at “it relaxes blood vessels.” There is more to the blood vessels than typically covered in these coversations

The inner surface of every vessel is lined with the glycocalyx: a delicate, sugar-rich gel layer that coats the endothelium and orchestrates how blood actually flows. It senses shear stress. It regulates what passes in and out. It’s where endothelial cells, red blood cells, plasma proteins, microbial metabolites, and flowing blood are in constant conversation. Nitric oxide doesn’t act in a vacuum — it acts within this exquisitely organized interface. And, I am working on a paper with Dr. Barry Ninham and others discussing nitric oxide production within the glycocalyx.

And here’s why that matters for anyone interest nitric oxide as it relates to cardiovascular health: if the glycocalyx is damaged — and in diabetes, inflammation, and aging, it very much is — then simply cranking up nitric oxide may not restore healthy vascular function. The signal last the well-organized structure of the glycocalyx to “perform” . Healthy blood flow depends on the integrity of the entire vascular ecosystem, not on flooding it with a single molecule.

So think about that when making and taking your beet kvass. Not “does it raise my nitric oxide,” but “does it support the whole living surface where nitric oxide is supposed to do its work.”

Why Russians Drank It

None of this, of course, was on anyone’s mind in the villages where beet kvass was born. It has been made for centuries across Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and neighboring regions, and it served very practical purposes: it preserved the harvest through long winters, it provided a source of vitamins (see image above) when fresh produce was scarce, it formed the sour base of traditional soups like borscht, and it was simply a refreshing everyday tonic in rural households.

The modern beet kvass most of us make is a salt-lactofermented beverage, but older traditions also included sweeter, lightly alcoholic fermented preparations, and the exact recipes varied by region and purpose. There was never one “correct” kvass — there was whatever a family’s cellar, harvest, and taste produced. What stayed constant was the observation underneath it all: people felt better with a glass of it in the day.

What the New Research Shows

The cardiovascular evidence for dietary nitrate keeps getting stronger. Across trials, researchers consistently find improvements in endothelial function, arterial stiffness, blood pressure, oxygen delivery, and exercise performance.

The most interesting recent wrinkle comes from a 2026 randomized controlled trial in Food & Function. Testing three acute doses of nitrate-rich beetroot — 200, 400, and 800 mg — the researchers found that the benefits didn’t simply scale with dose. Arterial stiffness improved at all three doses with no difference between them; macrovascular endothelial function improved only at the middle 400 mg dose; and aortic systolic blood pressure improved only at the highest 800 mg dose (Food & Function, 2026, DOI: 10.1039/D5FO05298J).

The takeaway is subtle: there appears to be an optimal range rather than a “more is always better” curve. Dietary nitrate behaves like a physiological signaling molecule, not a drug you can simply push harder. That fits everything we know about how the body handles microbial and dietary signals — with feedback, thresholds, and balance, not brute force.

A Final Thought

For hundreds of years, people fermented beets because experience told them it promoted health. Today we can name the pieces: nitrate, betanin and the betalains, polyphenols, microbial metabolites, nitric oxide. Tomorrow we may recognize something even larger — that traditional fermented foods were quietly supporting the ecology of the vascular system long before we knew the details of why.

So in this series I want to cover the newest science with the old traditions. But you don’t have to know the details if you just want to make a jar and drink it up - then do that and skip the science.

A jar of kvass isn’t delivering one active ingredient. It’s delivering a network — plant compounds and microbial metabolites that interact with a living biological ecosystem rather than a single pathway. The bacteria are the bridge to vitality.

а здоровье! (Za zdorovye!) — "To health!"

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