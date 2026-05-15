I hesitated for about a week before posting this one thinking that the finance connection I make to risk mitigation might not make sense to some readers. But I decided to go ahead with it anyway.

I had never heard of the Nucleus Tractus Solitarius until this past week. I came up when I was listening to a book while on a long drive home a few weeks ago. I made a mental note to look it up when I arrived safely at my destination. Luckily on the way back, my friend Morley Robbins of the Root Cause Protocol did some searching for me because, interestingly, he had never heard of it either. Morley and I share research articles all the time and we both look at the brain a lot for very personal reasons related to our loved ones. Interestingly, when I looked for images of this part of the brain, most of what I found on the internet didn’t show it.

In Parkinson’s there is lots of discussion about the brain and specific parts of the brain. I knew the amygdala, the cerebellum, the locus coeruleus, and the substantia nigra, to name a few. But after 25 years of living with John’s Parkinson’s, studying Parkinson’s intensely, building a microbiome company because of Parkinson’s, and writing a book about the unseen forces behind chronic disease, I thought I had at least heard of most of the important brain regions. Not so.

Somehow, this NTS had escaped me.

I was listening to Emeran Mayer’s book, Mind, Gut, Immune Connection, when I heard the term for the first time. Almost immediately I realized its importance even though it wasn’t the major subject of the particular chapter I was listening to.

The Nucleus Tractus Solitarius (NTS) sits in the brainstem. It is one of the first places where signals from the body enter the brain. The vagus nerve brings information from the gut, heart, lungs, immune system, blood pressure, blood sugar, inflammatory state, and internal organs, and much of that information lands first in the NTS. This should make it central in a number of ways to Parkinson’s Disease.

In plain English, the NTS is one of the body’s great listening stations. ( I talk about static in the system in my upcoming book (Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease)

It is where the brain hears the body.

That alone should make it central to conversations about chronic disease. But in Parkinson’s, it becomes even more important because Parkinson’s is not just a dopamine disorder. It never was despite what we’ve been led to believe. Things like constipation, swallowing difficulty, blood pressure dysregulation, sleep disruption, anxiety, loss of smell, gut dysfunction, and autonomic collapse are not merely side issues. They are not “non-motor symptoms” tacked onto a movement disorder. They are a major part of the core story. The more I talk to people with Parkinson’s the stronger I feel about this. It is clear in their stories. We are coming out with a Docu-series called Voices of Parkinson’s where I think you will be able to see this too.

The NTS helps explain why.

My recent paper with Dr. Barry Ninham, Gut, Brain and the Glycocalyx: A Portrait of Parkinson’s Disease, argues that the glycocalyx may be the missing physical interface in the gut-brain connection. The glycocalyx is the delicate, sugar-rich, highly charged layer that coats every cell in the body, forms the blood-brain barrier, the gut lining and lines our blood vessels. It is not just a coating or a passive decoration. It is a sensor, a shield, a filter, and a communication surface. And that’s not even a complete description.

The glycocalyx is how the body feels flow (sheer stress from blood flow). It is how cells sense pressure, charge, ions, gases, inflammation, and mechanical force. It is where biology and physics come together in the body.

And if the NTS is where the brain hears the body, the glycocalyx may be part of the receiver system that determines whether the signal is clear or distorted.

That is the piece that suddenly clicked for me when I went deep down the NTS rabbit hole.

A healthy glycocalyx helps maintain signal-to-noise ratio. It allows the body to distinguish meaningful biological information from static. It has a rhythm. I’ve thought about like the lungs in terms of how it handles the intact of gases and other nutritions and the removal of waste. When the glycocalyx is damaged—by inflammation, endotoxins or other cellular debris (spike protein for example), mineral depletion, oxidative stress, chemical exposures, artificial signals, or drugs—the receiver becomes noisy (static). The body may still be sending signals, but the brain is no longer hearing them cleanly.

This is where Parkinson’s and glycocalyx damage starts to look more like a biological risk-management systems failure.

My old Arthur Andersen brain went back to the Black-Scholes model best known in the finance arena.

Black-Scholes is a math formula that prices stock options by treating the stock price like a random, wiggly path (the “noise” in the system) rather than trying to predict its overall direction.

The genius is that it shows you can cancel out most of the danger from those random wiggles by constantly tweaking a hedge—letting you set a fair price based purely on how wild the wiggling is, time left, and interest rates, without guessing whether the stock will rise or fall.

This “focus on the measurable noise while ignoring the fuzzy signal” idea won Scholes and Merton the Nobel Prize and is why people connect it to signal-to-noise concepts in other fields. Just think about how much noise in the system we have today with the constant flow of information.

Most people know Black-Scholes as a financial model, if they know it all. But underneath the math is a deeper idea: value depends on time, volatility, and sensitivity to change. When volatility rises, everything becomes harder to price. The system becomes more unstable. Small changes can create outsized consequences.

That is exactly what I saw with John’s Parkinson’s, after he had Covid in 2021.

After the glycocalyx damage of Covid, his sensitivity to the environment became extreme. Small changes had outsized effects. A bad night of sleep, too much blue light (Costco), a shift in weather, an electrolyte drink with the wrong “specific ions” , the wrong food, or some stressor that another person might barely notice—any one of these could ripple through his entire system and create a mini-crash.

In Black-Scholes language, his delta was rising. His sensitivity to small changes was no longer normal. His biological buffering capacity was disappearing.

And then, in September 2024, there was a major storm sitting stationary along the east coast. The largest barometric pressure drop in recorded history occurred on September 21st.

John died from a pulmonary embolism during a period of extraordinary atmospheric instability around Hurricane Helene. I am not saying the storm “caused” his death in the simplistic way medicine likes to demand. I am saying that for a system already stripped of its buffering capacity, the external world matters. We are swimming gin air - gasses. But they are pretty much ignored in most of biology. Pressure is a key trigger and we rarely think about external air pressure. Gases are essential to understanding our physiology. This is a big point of Barry Ninham’s body of work. And gases come together in flow at the interfaces, another focus of Barry’s work. Interestingly, 19 years earlier, my father who had diabetes (a systemic weakness) also had a clot that caused a heart attack the day before Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

This is the part medicine still does not understand well.

A fragile biological system does not fail because of one thing. It fails because the volatility becomes too high and the buffering bandwidth becomes too narrow.

The glycocalyx is, perhaps, the major sensor or controller of this buffering capacity and its healthy state is essential to maintaining that capacity.

And the NTS may be one of the places where the loss of buffering becomes visible as disease.

This is also why the current obsession with GLP-1 drugs is so interesting, and frankly, so concerning. GLP-1 signaling is deeply connected to the NTS. These drugs are being explored in Parkinson’s, and there is early evidence that they may have neuroprotective effects. But here is the paradox: GLP-1 drugs also slow the gut.

And Parkinson’s patients already have slowed guts.

Constipation is not a nuisance. Waste sitting in the gut increases endotoxin burden. Endotoxin drives inflammation. Inflammation damages the glycocalyx and the brain more specifically. A damaged glycocalyx creates more noise. More noise makes it harder for the NTS to hear the body clearly.

So yes, a GLP-1 drug may be doing something interesting in the brain. But if it worsens the physical engine of gut motility and increases inflammatory burden over time, we need to ask harder questions. Something I’ve become pretty good at.

Are we tuning the signal while damaging the receiver?

That question also applies to the biohacking world.

Much of modern biohacking is focused on pushing signals: peptides, hormones, cold plunges, fasting, stimulants, trackers, isolated compounds, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, artificial scents, constant data, constant inputs, constant optimization. Driving hermetic stress, which may help “train” the glycocalyx, if it is healthy.

But what if the problem is not that the body needs louder signals?

What if the problem is that the interface is damaged?

What if the receiver is exhausted or confused by too much noise or artificial signals?

What do I mean by artificial signals. Really everything synthetic is an artificial signals. But here’s a specific example. Artificial flavors (in a lot of electrolyte powders and supplements) and scents (in shampoos and deodorants) may be one of the most overlooked parts of this story. They are not just “fragrances” or “flavors.” They are information, a signal. They tell the body something is coming. They stimulate sensory pathways that connect into the brainstem. They create anticipation, preparation, and response.

But if the signal is fake, the body is being lied to and it ultimately realizes it.

A strawberry smell without a strawberry. A vanilla signal without a vanilla bean. A sweet taste without nourishment. A laundry scent that never existed in nature but now surrounds the body all day long.

This is biological noise.

And the NTS is sitting there, trying to make sense of it.

That is why I keep coming back to the same conclusion: the path forward is not more hacking. It is restoration.

Rebalance the microbiome. Restore motility. Reduce noise by removing anything sending an artificial signal. Provide mineral raw materials needed to support enzyme systems. Feed the glycocalyx with the materials it actually needs: hyaluronic acid, sulfate-rich polymers from seaweed, polyphenols, real food. And remove the “fake news” that is being sent to the NTS all day long.