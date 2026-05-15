MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
5h

This information is very interesting to me. My husband suffers terribly when the barometric pressure changes drastically. He is very healthy and quite stoic most of the time, but this does him in to the point where he has to stop no matter what he is doing, lay down and cover his eyes so that he can sleep until it lets up, which usually takes around 2 hours. Afterwards he is quite weak. Nothing else affects him like this.

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Kilquor's avatar
Kilquor
4hEdited

Magnetic writing Martha- I'll never approach bodily listening the same again .

And didgeridoo makes carp jump to take a peek .

Khomus jews harp gets wild prewalski horses dancing .

THEY listen ,upwind in strong winds - up to 300yards away .Before alpha males attack at some gallop .

Shaminism is only listening in ways that tune 9 heavens ,according to yakutian khomus masters .

The instrument is untuned (therefore each 8ve divided into 51 from 3rd 8ve up) ,uses lowest carbon steel in existence and rasps the air ,even low pitch .

They call the narwhal under the ice like this .Adding glottal mask resonance clicks like the ice is cracking .

A crate arranged to 'fall' on the head of inventor of world's first 100% genetic yield per tulip bulb ( chipping) 'caused' his months later pulmonary embolism .After being brought back with a direct potassium injection to the heart >40mins into no heartbeat on his 43rd birthday ,Innsbruck .

His brothers wanted to patent it which the horticulterist had firmly refused 'too good an idea to charge for'' .

He got 15 more years after a 3 month coma ,became a stunning mentor ,as we often flew through the air on some grassy tandemn crash in Lincolnshire ,at speed .Laughing .

He was more interested in God's mistakes ,genetically' ,pointing out mutations of wild flowers- I would never have seen .

The synergy of sickness he summed up in praying never to get his sight back - he saw more 'blind' .His sight ,to his sadness, gradually returned .

I existed ,on tandemn -to beat up his brain ,fishing out his once legendary debating skills . 2 years and I watched him take apart a psychiatrist during a 'near death debate ,on stage .

''I dont think therefore I must be '' was cartesian pro orchestra esemble mores in NL .

This,in contrast, was much more dangerously fun .

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