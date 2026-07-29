FEET & FASCIA — PART IV

A friend said something to me this week when I was telling her about the feet series I’ve been writing. We had been talking about the feet and the tongue — where this series began. She mentioned a podcast she had recently heard but couldn’t remember the name. The practitioner in the interview was talking about the feet and fascia connections to vision and the eyes. Since she couldn’t remember the podcast, I started digging a bit deeper to see what I could find. What I found is that the connection is real, it is anatomical, and it has been sitting in the medical literature for decades — just not in the part of the literature that eye doctors read.

If you’ve been following along, you’ll remember the thread: the body is not a stack of separate parts but a continuous fabric. Pull on one corner and the whole sheet moves. We traced that fabric from the sole of the foot up to the tongue. This piece follows it the rest of the way — to the eyes.

Pull on one corner of the fabric and the whole sheet moves.

A quick recap: from the foot to the tongue

The spine of the earlier pieces was the Deep Front Line — the body’s innermost seam of connective tissue. It runs from the deep muscles of the sole, up through the deep calf, into the pelvic floor, up the front of the spine through the diaphragm, and finally to the hyoid bone and the tongue. This is why tongue posture and foot mechanics turn out to be quietly related: they are ends of the same rope.

The point my friend made from the podcast is what happens above the tongue. It turns out there are three separate roads from the lower body to the eyes, and they use different anatomy. One is a continuous sheet of fascia over the outside of the body. One is the membrane bag that holds the brain and spinal cord. And one is a reflex — an electrical conversation between the base of the skull and the muscles that move your eyes. So let’s get into it.

Pathway one: the sheet from heel to eyebrow

Run your hand up the back of your body and you are tracing what anatomists call the Superficial Back Line. It starts under the toes at the plantar fascia, climbs the Achilles tendon, the calves, the hamstrings, the sacrotuberous ligament at the base of the pelvis, and the long erector muscles of the spine. It continues over the back of the skull, across the top of the head as the galea aponeurotica — the tough sheet of scalp fascia — and finishes precisely at the brow bone, the supraorbital ridge just above the eyes.

That is one continuous line of tissue, and it is the best-supported of the myofascial chains. In 2016 Jan Wilke and colleagues published a systematic review that combed the dissection literature for hard evidence of these connections. They found strong evidence for the continuity of the Superficial Back Line — the plantar fascia, gastrocnemius, hamstrings and erector spinae — and moderate-strength evidence for the specific force transfers within it: from plantar fascia to Achilles tendon, from hamstrings to the sacrotuberous ligament and thoracolumbar fascia.

The functional consequences show up in ordinary clinical studies. Tight calves and hamstrings are associated with plantar fasciitis — which makes sense once you see them as the same rope. Stretching the hamstrings can nudge the range of motion in the neck. Releasing the plantar fascia under the foot can measurably improve a person’s forward-bend reach. When the lower end of this line locks up, the upper end — the scalp sheet and the brow — is pulled taut along with it, loading the tissue that wraps the orbit of the eye.

The same review that confirmed the Back Line found the evidence for some other proposed chains weak or absent. “Everything is connected” is true as anatomy, but the strength of any single link varies. The heel-to-eyebrow line happens to be one of the strongest.

A note on the rope itself: fluoroquinolones

If this whole line is one rope, it is worth asking what happens when the rope itself is chemically weakened. Fluoroquinolone antibiotics — Cipro, Levaquin and their relatives — do exactly that. They degrade type I collagen, the structural protein of tendon, ligament and fascia, by dysregulating the matrix metalloproteinases that remodel it and by chelating the iron and magnesium that collagen’s cross-linking enzymes depend on. The signature injury is Achilles tendon pain or rupture, sometimes within hours of a first dose — and the Achilles sits squarely in this Superficial Back Line. The point is that this is not a local side effect: it is a systemic collagen insult. A drug that thins the rope weakens every link along it at once, which is why the same class carries warnings for the aorta and the retina, two of the most collagen-dependent structures in the body. I have told the story before of how Levaquin saved John’s life, or seemed to back in 2010 but there may have been a cost that was paid in the long run.