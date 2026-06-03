I came across an old paper again this week while on a call with some customers asking how I first became interested in microbiome sequencing, genetics, and computational biology.

We were talking about the early years of The BioCollective, the courses I took trying to understand microbial systems, and the work we eventually did with our bioinformatician Dr. Naseer Sangwan to build our BioFlux model for modeling how microbes work together in systems. While searching through old files in Dropbox, I pulled up a paper I had saved almost a decade ago: Advances in Selectable Marker Genes for Plant Transformation, in the Journal of Plant Physiology, 2008.

At the time I first read it, I remember thinking: this is one of the first things I’ve seen that might help connect genetic engineering in agriculture to human health through the microbiome. Because the paper was essentially a catalog of microbial and metabolic pathways scientists had been manipulating for decades in order to make cells survive chemical stress.

I had read a lot about genetic engineering long before I started The BioCollective because I started looking at GMO soy back in 2002 when John was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He had been drinking a soy protein shake every morning for about two years prior to his diagnosis. So I had a keen interest in soy and the genes that were used in modification of the seeds.

As I reread the paper now, what stands out is how many of these same pathways are deeply connected to the chronic health issues we are seeing today.

The paper reviews selectable marker systems involving:

antibiotic resistance

aromatic amino acid synthesis

folate metabolism

tryptophan pathways

sugar metabolism

ammonia handling

oxidative stress systems

cytochrome P450 detoxification

heavy metal tolerance

hormone signaling

These are not obscure pathways sitting on the fringe of biology. They are central organizing systems in microbes, plants, and humans. And we are not that different.

One section that immediately caught my attention when I first read the paper involved DHFR — dihydrofolate reductase. DHFR sits at the center of folate metabolism, nucleotide synthesis, methylation, and cellular replication. It is also closely tied to microbial growth dynamics and immune regulation. Folate metabolism has been researched related to autism and one-carbon metabolism was a focus of my friend, John Slattery, who has been involved in autism research for a long time. Microbial and human one-carbon metabolism are tightly intertwined, and they are highly vulnerable to environmental pressure. Looking back, it was hard not to notice parallels between these engineered selection systems and the growing rates of folate dysregulation, immune dysfunction, inflammatory disorders, and microbial imbalance appearing in human populations.

At the time of first reading I hadn’t come up with the idea for our Sugar Shift probiotic. But this time the glucose and sugar metabolism sections were equally interesting. The paper discusses phosphomannose isomerase systems, xylose metabolism, arabitol dehydrogenase, trehalose pathways, and glucuronidase-related systems.

At the time, glycobiology was still largely ignored outside specialized research circles. Today we know the glycocalyx — the carbohydrate-rich layer coating every cell — plays a major role in immune signaling, vascular integrity, microbial communication, and barrier function.

Even the glucuronidase systems deserve more attention than they typically receive. Beta-glucuronidase is involved in the breakdown of glucuronides, which are compounds the liver creates during detoxification. The body often neutralizes hormones, toxins, pharmaceuticals, bile acids, and microbial metabolites by attaching glucuronic acid to them so they can be excreted through bile or urine. Microbial beta-glucuronidase enzymes can reverse that process by cleaving those compounds back apart inside the gut. I often see elevated beta-glucuronidase enzymes in reports that people send me of their dysbiotic microbiome samples.

In the right balance, this recycling system is normal physiology. But shifts in microbial ecology can dramatically alter the process. Increased beta-glucuronidase activity has been associated with altered estrogen metabolism, toxin recirculation, inflammation, colon disease risk, and changes in bile acid signaling. These are microbiome functions, not simply “human genetics.”

The aromatic amino acid section of the paper may be even more important today than when I first read it. I was focused on the shikimate pathway then but not as intimately familiar with it is then as I am now.

The paper discusses engineering systems around EPSP synthase and the shikimate pathway — the pathway targeted by glyphosate. This pathway is responsible for production of the aromatic amino acids tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylalanine.

These amino acids sit upstream from many of the most important signaling molecules in biology, including dopamine, which is a primary issue in Parkinson’s.

Tryptophan is not simply a building block for protein. It feeds into serotonin, melatonin, kynurenine metabolism, microbial indole production, immune tolerance pathways, gut barrier regulation, and circadian signaling. Tyrosine contributes to dopamine, norepinephrine, thyroid hormone pathways, and catecholamine regulation. Phenylalanine feeds numerous polyphenol and neurotransmitter-related systems.

What became increasingly interesting to me over the years was how many neurological and inflammatory disorders show disruption in these same pathways. Parkinson’s disease, in particular, increasingly appears connected to disturbances in nitrogen handling, nitrosative stress, microbial metabolism, aromatic amino acid pathways, and altered redox signaling.

In my recent Parkinson’s publication with Dr. Barry Ninham, we discussed microbiome wars, microbial metabolites, glycocalyx disruption, and nitrogen-related stress systems may all interact together as part of a larger systems-level disturbance rather than a single isolated mechanism.

Ten more years of study and observation always brings more insight when I return to something I read a decade ago.

Instead of seeing isolated selectable markers used in plant engineering, I start seeing decades of intentional pressure being applied to microbial ecosystems surrounding pathways that are deeply intertwined with neurotransmitter production, immune regulation, detoxification, redox biology, and cellular communication. All of the areas where we are struggling today.

Another part of the paper discusses glutamine synthetase inhibition and ammonia accumulation. That connects back to my earlier Substack post on nitrogen metabolism and the growing evidence connecting ammonia dysregulation, urease-producing microbes, nitrosative stress, and neurodegenerative disease. I feel a bit like Sherlock Holmes.

Many bacteria use urease to liberate ammonia from urea. Excess ammonia alters pH, disrupts potassium handling, affects mitochondrial function, and contributes to inflammatory stress. In the brain, nitrogen imbalance and nitric oxide-related signaling disturbances have long been implicated in Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Again, the overlap with pathways being manipulated in agricultural biotechnology is difficult to ignore if you are looking. Of course, I don’t know of anyone else who has looked at this. Maybe Jeffrey Smith at the Institute for Responsible Technology or Vandana Shiva. But I’ve not heard them discuss this. Most people would never even know to look because it wouldn’t occur to them that our food has been manipulated in these ways.

None of this proves a single direct causal chain from genetically engineered crops to chronic disease. Biology is never that simple. But it sure does raise the eyebrows! I mean WTF.

And it does raise larger questions.

One of the more unsettling papers I came across after first reading the selectable marker review was a short commentary titled A Cautionary Tale: Tn903 aph, Kanamycin Resistance Redux in the Environment. Researchers identified a synthetic kanamycin-resistance transposon used in genetic engineering associated with environmental bacteria from dairy cow manure. The inserted sequence contained the aph resistance gene commonly used in molecular biology laboratories and plant transformation systems.

What makes this important is not simply antibiotic resistance itself, but the reminder that microbial ecosystems continuously exchange genetic material. Once resistance elements enter bacterial populations, they can persist, recombine, and potentially become mobile again if neighboring microbes supply missing functions. The paper directly warned that even stripped-down laboratory constructs may contribute to the environmental resistome.

For years, many discussions around genetic engineering focused primarily on whether the inserted crop trait itself was “safe.” Much less attention was given to the broader ecological consequences of introducing large-scale selection pressure into microbial systems that are already highly adaptive and genetically interconnected. For decades we engineered agricultural systems around chemical survival pressures acting on microbial genes and metabolic pathways long before we understood the microbiome as a systems-level regulator of human health.

We altered microbial ecologies in soil, animals, plants, and food systems while simultaneously increasing herbicide exposure, antibiotic pressure, industrial nitrogen use, and environmental chemical load.

At the same time, we have watched chronic inflammatory disease, metabolic dysfunction, sleep disorders, neurodegeneration, autoimmune disease, and microbiome disruption rise across human populations.

The microbiome may ultimately be the bridge connecting these worlds.