MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Loretta's avatar
Loretta
13h

Wow, one of the best reads I have read all year! Great job. Some get it, some don't.

I don't know who you should be talking to, (RFKjr?) but it sure needs bigger discussion.

Thank you.

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5 replies by Martha Carlin and others
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
2h

GMO Purple Bliss tomato was bred to include genes from the Snapdragon flower, what other effects might that have on the chemicals made in the fruit? Now on sale in Oz.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/younger-australians-are-more-jab

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