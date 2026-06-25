(new image has 5 toes!) For my readers who love the posts about feet - this one is for you. I actually really enjoy looking in to this topic. Because it also helps me. I am learning a lot through putting this information together for you!

Most of us don’t think about our feet until something hurts. And by the time something hurts, the compensation patterns have usually been in place for a long time.

In the first two posts in this series I wrote about feet as sensory organs, circulatory pumps, and the base of a continuous fascial conversation that runs from the arch of your foot to the base of your skull and on up to your tongue, your inner ear, and your brainstem. A lot of the signals we associate with aging — instability, shuffling, difficulty swallowing, loss of balance — have roots in our feet.

But there are things you can do about releasing the fascia in the feet to help.

What compressed fascia actually feels like

Before you can release something, it helps to know what you’re working with.

Fascia is a continuous web of connective tissue that surrounds every muscle, organ, nerve, and bone in the body. When it’s healthy it’s hydrated, pliable, and able to slide. When it’s compressed — from years of rigid footwear, repetitive movement, injury, or simply not moving enough — it adheres and stiffens. The layers that are supposed to glide stick together. Circulation through those layers decreases. The tissue becomes denser, less responsive, and eventually painful or numb depending on what’s been compressed.

I get a lot of questions about neuropathy, some of that ties in to the fact that I’m trained in the Root Cause Protocol as an RCPC, though I don’t practice.

Peripheral neuropathy — the numbness, tingling, and loss of sensation that often starts in the feet — is usually explained as a consequence of diabetes, or aging, or nerve compression. There is a piece of the puzzle that rarely gets much attention: the role of copper.

Copper is a cofactor for lysyl oxidase, the enzyme responsible for crosslinking collagen and elastin — the structural proteins that give connective tissue its tensile strength and resilience. Without adequate copper-dependent activity, that crosslinking is impaired. The fascia, the tendons, the ligaments — all of which are connective tissue — become less structurally sound. At the same time, copper is essential for the enzymes involved in maintaining the myelin sheath, the protective coating around peripheral nerves. Degrade the myelin and you degrade the nerve signal. The foot loses not just structural integrity but sensory precision, simultaneously, through the same underlying deficiency.

Morley Robbins, who has spent years researching copper metabolism, makes the case that what we call neuropathy is often a copper deficiency problem — and that standard serum copper tests miss it, because copper in the blood doesn’t tell you whether copper is actually being delivered to tissues. That depends on ceruloplasmin, the primary copper transport protein. Low ceruloplasmin means the copper isn’t getting where it needs to go, regardless of what a blood panel shows. For a deeper dive on the RCP take a look here

https://therootcauseprotocol.com

What this means practically is that the foot can be failing on two fronts at once: the fascial architecture weakening from inadequate collagen crosslinking, and the sensory nerves going quiet from inadequate myelination. Both driven by the same upstream gap in mineral metabolism. Both showing up as what we tend to call “aging feet.”

In the foot, the plantar fascia under the arch is usually the first place to show this. Press your thumb firmly into the arch of your foot right now. If it’s surprisingly tender for what seems like benign pressure, that’s adhesion. If one foot is noticeably different from the other, that asymmetry is telling you something about how your body has been compensating, possibly for years.

My right foot, as I wrote in the first post, turned out to be slightly more compromised than my left — something I only discovered walking a gravel road in five-toe shoes. The car accident in my twenties had reorganized my right side in ways my nervous system had long since incorporated into normal. Normal, it turned out, was not the same as functional.

Three places to start

You don’t need equipment to begin. What you need is a few minutes, something to focus attention, and a willingness to go slowly.

The arch

Sit in a chair with both feet flat on the floor. Place a tennis ball, lacrosse ball, or dense rubber ball under the arch of one foot. Apply enough weight to feel genuine pressure — not pain, but significant contact. Hold it there. Don’t roll yet.

This is where most people make the first mistake: they immediately start rolling. Rolling moves pressure through an area before it has a chance to do anything. What you want instead is sustained, still pressure. Hold for sixty to ninety seconds in one spot. The tissue will begin to soften under that pressure as the fascia starts to respond to the sustained load. You’ll often feel a dull, spreading sensation, sometimes a slight twitch or release.

Then breathe.

This is the part that might not make sense to you at first. A slow exhale, with the belly softening rather than the chest rising, drops intra-abdominal pressure and allows the diaphragm to descend fully. When the diaphragm descends, it creates a wave of pressure change that travels through the fascial system. That diaphragmatic movement is part of how fascial tension releases — the body’s internal pump doing work that no amount of external pressure can fully substitute for.

So: pressure on the arch, hold, exhale slowly, wait. After ninety seconds, shift the ball a centimeter and repeat.

Work the full length of the arch. Find the spots that are most resistant. Those are where to spend the most time.

The heel and the Achilles insertion

The plantar fascia doesn’t end at the arch. It terminates at the heel, where it connects to the Achilles tendon, which connects to the calf, which is the next link in the posterior chain running up your back.

Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Wrap both hands around one calf and compress it gently — you’re feeling for density and tightness rather than looking for a knot to dig into. Then hook your fingers into the soft tissue just above the heel on either side of the Achilles tendon. Apply gentle lateral pressure outward, as if you’re trying to broaden the tissue rather than push into it. Hold.

Then point and flex the foot slowly while maintaining that lateral pressure. You’re giving the tissue something to move against, which is different from passive stretching. Movement with resistance encourages the fascial layers to realign rather than simply lengthen.

This is particularly useful if you have chronic heel tightness, morning stiffness, or any history of plantar fasciitis. The heel and Achilles region accumulates restriction that rarely gets direct attention.

The toes

The toes have been discussed in this series before — the compression from modern footwear, the loss of individual movement, the narrowing that forces the big toe inward over years. My left big toe turns in more than the right one and I wonder what caused the difference. Here’s a specific practice worth making daily.

Take each toe individually and pull it gently away from the others, then rotate it slowly in both directions. This is not about cracking knuckles. It’s about restoring individual movement to joints that have been compressed together for so long they’ve partially lost it.

Then spread all five toes as wide as you can and hold for ten seconds. For many people this is genuinely difficult at first — the muscles between the toes that should drive that spreading have been dormant for years. You may feel the effort reaching up into the arch and even the calf. That’s the posterior chain waking up from the bottom.

Do this standing if you can , because the sensory feedback from ground contact while the toes are actively spreading is part of the practice. You’re not just stretching tissue. You’re sending a signal to the brainstem about what your feet are capable of.

We do something like slightly different in yoga class while seated, threading our fingers between the toes and spreading them wide. It can be really difficult for some people but it gets easier the more you do it.

The breath piece, taken seriously

Deanna Hansen, founder of Block Therapy, who Helen Brunner (from my first to posts on feet) has worked with, makes a point that most people initially dismiss: the breath may be doing more work in fascial release than the pressure is.

Intuitively, we understand that a slow exhale helps us relax. The diaphragm, contracting and descending with each breath, generates pressure changes that travel through the abdominal cavity and into the fascial network. Shallow chest breathing — which is most people’s default, especially under stress — keeps the diaphragm in a partial, high position and removes this pumping action from the system. The fascia in the lower body, including the feet, loses one of its primary mechanisms for fluid exchange and renewal.

Diaphragmatic breathing is simply breathing where the belly expands on the inhale and falls back on the exhale. The chest stays relatively quiet. The lower ribs widen slightly. If you put one hand on your chest and one on your belly and the chest hand moves more, you’re chest breathing.

Ten slow diaphragmatic breaths, done while you’re working on the arch or the heel, changes what the tissue can do.

A word about frequency

Fascia changes slowly. It’s a viscoelastic tissue, which means it deforms gradually under sustained load and recovers gradually when the load is removed. Rolling briskly over the foot for thirty seconds once a week accomplishes very little. Five to ten minutes of sustained pressure work, daily, over several weeks, begins to change tissue quality in ways that show up in how you move and balance. I am re-engaging my commitment to the daily foot fascial release work.

Helen Brunner’s patients who do the Block Therapy foot work consistently report changes not just in the foot but in how they carry their entire body — hip position, shoulder height, neck tension. That’s not surprising once you understand the posterior chain. You’re not just working on the foot. You’re introducing change at the base of a system that runs the length of you.

Here is the link to Block Therapy I was very fortunate to meet Deanna Hansen earlier this year at a retreat and to do some work with her. You don’t have to have a block to do the work. You can do it with a rolled up towel.

Start with the foot that’s more uncomfortable. That discomfort is information. Give it attention rather than protection. Then move to the other side.

The feet are the foundation of a conversation the whole body is having. The practices above are a way of getting into that conversation rather than letting it happen without you.