MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louis's avatar
Louis
Jun 25

Thank you very much for covering this.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Martha Carlin
Lee Pem's avatar
Lee Pem
Jun 29

I love that you are talking about feet and fascia Martha. I have been aware of the need to support foot fascia health and use some of these techniques already but. Your information is some much deeper than what I have heard before so thank you 🙏

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martha Carlin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture