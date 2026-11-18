In 2018, I came across a paper that sent me into the history of tuberculosis, and I have never entirely come back out of it. When I say I never entirely came back out of it, I mean that my bookshelves are filled with books about it and my Dropbox is filled with research papers throughout its history, some going back to the early 1900’s. The questions keep coming up over and over again and every time I look to the impact of tuberculosis I come up with profound connections to our health.

The short version of why: a gene that Parkinson’s researchers have spent twenty years and a great deal of money on turns out to control how well the immune system handles tuberculosis. I don’t even remember how I found the paper but it is sucked me in right away.

The gene is LRRK2. The paper, published in The EMBO Journal in 2018, studied macrophages, the immune cells that swallow bacteria whole and digest them. A macrophage engulfs an invader into a sealed pocket called a phagosome, and that pocket then has to mature: change its chemistry and fuse with another compartment that delivers the enzymes to destroy what is inside. The researchers found that LRRK2 interferes with the maturation step. Block LRRK2, and the macrophage controls tuberculosis better. Tuberculosis is well known to survive and thrive inside macrophages largely by stalling that same step.

So a Parkinson’s gene and a tuberculosis bacterium are working on the same thing from opposite sides, and the thing they are both working on is the membrane. LRRK2 binds and remodels lipid bilayers (for more on lipid bilayers read my Lipid Series)

When an immune cell engulfs a bacterium, it surrounds it with a thin, flexible membrane, creating a compartment called a phagosome. To destroy the bacterium, this compartment must undergo a series of physical and chemical changes involving water, minerals, fats, and acidity. Minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and chloride influence how water and fats behave, helping the membrane bend, change shape, and eventually merge with compartments containing digestive enzymes. These changes are not simply chemical reactions but involve shifts in how the fats and water organize themselves, much like oil and water can form different structures under different conditions. Certain bacteria, including those that cause tuberculosis, can interfere with this process, preventing the immune cell from completing its digestive work.

Scientists are investigating whether these bacteria survive partly by disrupting the delicate balance of minerals, water, and membrane structure needed for successful digestion. In other words, the immune system’s ability to destroy bacteria depends not only on its chemical weapons but also on the physics of how water, minerals, and membranes work together. I told the first part of what followed from reading of the paper in Parkinson’s and Mycobacteria: the testing we eventually did on John, and the people who helped me look. This piece is about what came before all of it, a century of tuberculosis research that has dropped out of the conversation, and about why I now think what we are missing is physics rather than another gene.

The physics came later, through the work I do with Barry Ninham, from Australian National University, and Matthew Battye. Our paper Gut, Brain and the Glycocalyx: A Portrait of Parkinson’s Disease argues that cell membranes are not the static walls that textbook diagrams show. They bend, fuse, split and reassemble constantly, and what governs that movement is physics: the forces between molecules, the behavior of the water around them, the particular salts dissolved in that water, even the gases. Biology has mapped the proteins in extraordinary detail. The physical conditions in which those proteins assemble have had far less attention.

Our paper does not mention LRRK2. The connection I am drawing here — between those physical forces and a gene that sits on both sides of this, infection control and Parkinson’s — is mine, and it has not been tested. But that has never stopped me from making connections that seem clear when visiting the existing research. If it holds, whatever links tuberculosis and Parkinson’s runs deeper than inflammation and immune signaling, which is where the field has been looking.

A Disease of Every Organ

Tuberculosis has been called the great mimic because it can turn up almost anywhere in the body. We picture it as a lung disease — the cough, the weight loss, the slow death by pulmonary infection — but it also involves the brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, kidneys, intestines, lymphatic system, skin and reproductive organs. Reading the historical literature, I found it connected to diseases that are now studied in separate specialties by people who never meet and have never given a thought to infectious bacteria as causal factors in chronic disease.

Diabetes was the one that interested me most. The association has been described for roughly a thousand years, back to Avicenna, and modern work confirms that it runs both directions: diabetes raises susceptibility to tuberculosis and worsens its course, while tuberculosis infection disturbs glucose metabolism. We currently have an epidemic of diabetes. A 2017 review in Tuberculosis Research and Treatment put the risk of active tuberculosis in people with diabetes at about three times baseline in a major meta-analysis, and described how tuberculosis impairs glucose tolerance and glycemic control.

Blood sugar dysregulation is also a significant metabolic problem in Parkinson’s. Insulin resistance, impaired glucose metabolism and type 2 diabetes are frequently reported in Parkinson’s populations, and diabetes has been linked both to Parkinson’s risk and, in some populations, to faster progression. I have data from a large hospital system confirming these co-morbidities in a Parkinson’s population of 10,000.

Lipids are the other half of it. Changes in cholesterol metabolism, sphingolipids, phospholipids and mitochondrial membrane lipids have all been examined in relation to Parkinson’s pathology. Glucose dysregulation, lipid metabolism, tuberculosis and Parkinson’s pop up together repeatedly. I started asking whether these metabolic disturbances are only comorbidities that travel together, or whether persistent infection can shape the metabolism and the physical organization of cellular membranes in ways that reach the nervous system. Specialization in medicine may have separated diseases that share a common mechanism.

The collection eventually ran to hundreds of papers, including older work from Russia, Iran and elsewhere that rarely surfaces elsewhere. I am persistent in my pursuit of the literature. I also spent a long time with The Bacteriology of Tuberculosis, a 1958 volume from the University of Minnesota Press, which I have now read several times. The older literature shows a field asking questions that contemporary summaries leave out.

Some of what I collected is more than a century old, and some of it does not match how tuberculosis is discussed today. The clearest example is intestinal involvement. In 1932 Lawrason Brown and Homer Sampson reported that intestinal tuberculosis was found in roughly 50 to 80 percent or more of autopsies of patients who died of pulmonary tuberculosis. They also noted that about 5,000 people died of pulmonary tuberculosis in New York City in 1930. Their paper, which is in my collection, reported that 8 percent of 1,801 consecutive patients at the Trudeau Sanatorium had definite intestinal tuberculosis.

Others found it in patients whose lung disease was nowhere near terminal. A 1947 paper by R. Y. Keers argued that physicians were simply missing intestinal tuberculosis in less advanced cases, citing a series of 226 pulmonary patients in which 31.4 percent had intestinal lesions identified radiographically.

That raised the questions that shaped everything I did afterward. How much of what was called tuberculosis rested on direct microbiological evidence, and how much on the appearance of diseased tissue? And before molecular methods existed, how confidently could anyone tell one mycobacterium from another? Those questions eventually took me to Johne’s disease in cattle and its possible relationship to Crohn’s disease in people. Before that, I wanted to know what had actually happened to tuberculosis.

Did Tuberculosis Really Disappear?

At the start of the twentieth century tuberculosis was among the leading causes of death in the United States. In 1900 it killed about 194 people out of every 100,000 in the area where deaths were then being counted — ten states, the District of Columbia and a list of cities, since national death registration did not arrive until 1933, so the early figures and the later ones do not quite cover the same country. By 1940 the rate was around 46. Streptomycin, the first antibiotic effective against tuberculosis, did not reach patients until the middle of that decade. By 1950 the rate was 22.5.

Antibiotics transformed treatment and saved an enormous number of lives. But most of the decline in mortality happened before there was an antibiotic to credit it to, and the conventional history still leads with the drugs.

Sanitation, nutrition, housing and public health all played a part. So did a set of approaches that absorbed a great deal of medical attention at the time and are now almost never mentioned. Sunlight was one. Sanatoriums were sited where patients could spend months or years outdoors, often in the mountains. Colorado became a destination for the tubercular, who came from across the country for the dry air and the altitude. Others went to the coast, where sunlight, sea air, rest and food were all part of the treatment. Physicians studied heliotherapy, the therapeutic use of sunlight, along with the effects of altitude and climate on the course of the disease. Even the intestinal tuberculosis literature carries accounts of ultraviolet light, nutritional intervention and calcium; the 1947 review discussed earlier work using heliotherapy and vitamin-rich diets in intestinal cases.

Those accounts cannot tell us which component of a sanatorium regimen did the work. They do show how seriously physicians once pursued the relationship between environment, metabolism and this infection. The history of tuberculosis treatment is much wider than the history of antibiotics.

The question I kept returning to was a different one. Did tuberculosis disappear, or did its most recognizable and lethal forms become less common while persistent infection stayed where it was?

The organism can live in a human body for decades without producing the symptoms of active disease. We call that latent tuberculosis infection. It may stay contained within immune structures for a lifetime, and under changing conditions it can reactivate. Tuberculosis has certainly not gone: millions still develop active disease each year, and a very large number of people carry the organism without symptoms.

A falling death rate tells us that fewer people were dying of tuberculosis. It does not tell us how many people were still carrying it. And it says nothing at all about the other mycobacteria that were never part of tuberculosis surveillance in the first place. That matters more once you look at how the infection is diagnosed.

What the Tests Measure

The tuberculin skin test has been in use for more than a century, and it does not detect tuberculosis bacteria. It measures a delayed immune response to proteins derived from mycobacteria. A positive reaction indicates that the immune system has met those antigens before. A negative reaction does not establish that the organism is absent.

In chronic infection that distinction does real work. The response can fade. People with advanced tuberculosis, immune dysfunction or other conditions affecting cellular immunity can test negative while infected. The phenomenon has a name, anergy, and it has been known for a long time.

The history of Johne’s disease shows the problem plainly. In 1895 a cow with chronic diarrhea and wasting was suspected of intestinal tuberculosis. By report the animal tested negative with tuberculin; after death, acid-fast bacteria were found in its intestinal tissue. The organism was eventually identified as Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis, or MAP, a distinct mycobacterium and the cause of Johne’s disease. The negative test had not ruled out mycobacterial infection.

Modern blood tests, QuantiFERON and T-SPOT.TB, improved specificity by using antigens associated with the tuberculosis complex, including ESAT-6 and CFP-10. They still measure the immune system’s response to those antigens rather than detecting living bacteria, and they cannot reliably separate latent infection from active disease.

So the characteristic that makes tuberculosis hard to eradicate — its ability to persist quietly inside a host — is also the characteristic that makes it hard to find. The organism can persist while the immune response we use to identify it changes profoundly. If our main method of detecting chronic infection depends on that changing response, I do not see how we can be confident about the true burden of persistent infection. That question led me to one of the most remarkable scientists I have had the privilege of knowing.

Fred Quinn

That gap is what brought me to Dr. Charles Greenblatt at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and through Chuck to Dr. Frederick Quinn at the University of Georgia. Fred had spent years on tuberculosis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before moving to Georgia. What he found when he ran an experimental ESAT-6 assay on John’s blood, and the monthly calls Fred, Dr. Tom Dow, Dr. Ed Chan and I held for years afterward, are in the earlier piece. What belongs here is the work that made that testing possible at all.

In 2010 Fred received a federal grant to develop better methods for identifying latent tuberculosis infection. The approach was to detect bacterial proteins instead of relying entirely on the host’s immune response. Measuring a bacterial product offers information about the organism; measuring an immune response offers information about the immune system’s memory of having met it. His work included ESAT-6, a protein tied to the tuberculosis bacterium’s secretion machinery and virulence, along with other proteins associated with bacterial stress and persistence.

Fred is tireless, curious, generous and deeply caring, and one of those scientists whose willingness to look at a question is not governed by whether it fits an existing program. He also helped us test for MAP in children with type 1 diabetes, by which point the relationship between mycobacterial infection and autoimmune disease had become its own line of inquiry. The connections between tuberculosis, Parkinson’s, diabetes and chronic intestinal inflammation are not evidence of a single cause. They are a set of questions nobody has taken apart.

The Wax Moth

The strangest thing I found in the historical reading involves the larvae of the greater wax moth, Galleria mellonella. The larvae live in beehives and can use beeswax as food. More than a century ago, scientists began asking whether whatever lets them digest wax might also act on the waxy outer envelope of tuberculosis bacteria.

In the early 1900s Sergei Metalnikov investigated an activity he called cerase, understood to break down wax-like material. Others followed, testing whether extracts from wax moth larvae could damage the protective lipid envelope of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and some reported striking results. By the 1940s and 1950s wax-degrading preparations were being tested against tuberculosis in laboratory animals. I found papers from Mankiewicz and from Mahmoud Kamal Muftic, whose work extended into the pharmacology of cerase and its possible antimycobacterial effects.

Muftic’s work is the most interesting of it. He described an iron-containing enzyme with peroxidase activity, isolated from a wax-utilizing fungus called Blastomyces cerolytica, and reported that cerase preparations could reduce the acid-fast staining properties of tuberculosis bacteria and interfere with their waxy envelope. Some of the animal experiments reported substantial protection against infection. These are historical findings and would need modern replication and characterization before anyone could say what they amount to.

The mechanism is what held my attention. Mycobacteria are wrapped in an envelope unlike that of most bacteria, built from unusually long fatty acids called mycolic acids. That coat is why they shrug off disinfectants and drying, why an immune cell has such trouble digesting them, and why they show up under a microscope only with a particular stain that washes out of other bacteria — the property that gives them the name acid-fast. These researchers were going after that structure itself rather than some chemical process inside the organism. Not disabling a machine, but taking apart the wall around it.

The work also raises a question it never settled: whether the relevant enzymes came from the insect, from the microbes living in the insect, or from both. Cerase was studied for decades and its biochemical identity was never resolved, nor was the relationship between the various preparations described in the literature. There is considerably more in those original papers than the few summaries suggest, which is why it deserves its own piece.

Cholesterol, Fatty Acids, and the Physics of Persistence

One of the papers in my collection is a 2018 review from Cornell titled Cholesterol and Fatty Acids Grease the Wheels of Mycobacterium tuberculosis Pathogenesis. The organism does not simply hide behind its envelope. It takes lipids from its host and metabolizes them. The authors describe how M. tuberculosis uses host cholesterol and fatty acids to support its metabolism, persistence and virulence, and these are not only fuel: their metabolism feeds into bacterial products and processes that shape the course of infection. The bacterium has dedicated machinery for the acquisition, including the Mce4 transport complex for cholesterol uptake and separate systems for fatty acids.

Cholesterol and fatty acids are also central to how human cellular membranes are organized. Cholesterol governs membrane packing and permeability. Fatty acid composition determines much of how membrane lipids behave, including what curvatures they can form. An organism that depends on host lipids is therefore tied to the physical environment it lives in, not just the chemical one.

Which brings it back to Parkinson’s. Insulin signaling, mitochondrial metabolism, cholesterol trafficking, sphingolipids and phospholipid organization have all been implicated in the disease. Alpha-synuclein, the protein that accumulates in Lewy bodies, normally interacts with lipid membranes, and its behavior depends in part on membrane composition, curvature and the physical properties of its surroundings. That same environment governs vesicle trafficking, lysosomal function and the organization of mitochondrial membranes.

In our Parkinson’s paper we give particular attention to one family of shapes that fats can take. Most people picture a membrane as a flat double sheet, and much of the time that is what it is. But the same molecules can also assemble into continuous three-dimensional lattices riddled with channels, with two separate water networks threading through each other and never meeting. Physicists call these bicontinuous cubic phases. They appear in mitochondria, the structures that produce a cell’s energy and whose failure is central to Parkinson’s, and they let a membrane rearrange itself in ways that make no sense if you think of it as a sheet.

One piece of the mycobacterial side has been examined in exactly these terms, and it is the strongest experimental foothold I know of. The waxy coat of a tuberculosis bacterium is built largely from a molecule called cord factor: a sugar, trehalose, with two long greasy tails attached to it. In 2008 Christopher Harland, David Rabuka, Carolyn Bertozzi and Raghuveer Parthasarathy built an artificial version of the bacterial surface, layered the way the real one is, and dried it out. An ordinary membrane dried and rewetted this way comes apart. The cord factor surface did not. It held together even when cord factor made up only a quarter of the molecules present, and the protection weakened as that fraction fell, failing below a certain point.

The follow-up is the more interesting result. In 2009 the same group rebuilt the molecule with the same trehalose sugar but ordinary short tails in place of the long waxy ones, and it worked just as well, down to about a fifth of the molecules. The waxy tails are not what provides the protection. The sugar is, through the way the sugar molecules interact with each other and with the water around them. The tails build the wall. The sugar coating on the outside of it is what survives drying.

Two cautions. These experiments were done on artificial surfaces, not on living bacteria, and what they measured was whether the surface stayed intact and mobile, not the water forces themselves. And the reading I find most interesting — that what matters is a connected network of sugar molecules across the surface rather than complete coverage of it, which would explain why there is a threshold rather than a gradual decline — is something the data allow, not something those experiments set out to test. It is also the cleanest target I can see for the kind of measurement this framework calls for.

The rest of the mycobacterial side has not been looked at this way. The envelope’s lipid organization may bear on how the organism meets host membranes, survives inside macrophages and resists degradation, and its use of host cholesterol and fatty acids adds a second layer to that interaction. Phagosome maturation requires coordinated changes in membrane organization, vesicle trafficking, fusion, and the ionic and chemical environment inside the compartment. LRRK2 regulates proteins involved in all of it.

So the questions I would want asked are these. Could a change in how membranes are organized, and in the physical conditions they need in order to fuse, account both for an immune cell’s failure to contain mycobacteria and for the failure of waste disposal inside neurons that is a hallmark of Parkinson’s? Could the same disturbance in how fats are arranged contribute to the blood sugar and cholesterol problems seen in Parkinson’s patients? And could an organism that helps itself to the host’s fats alter how membranes work long before anything that looks like an infection appears?

These are hypotheses. What has changed is that there is now a framework in which they can be posed precisely enough to test.

What We May Be Missing

The longer I worked on this, the more I suspected that what we know about chronic mycobacterial infection is bounded by how we defined and diagnosed the disease in the first place. Tuberculosis was recognized through its most visible forms: the cough, the wasting, the destroyed lung, the death. But these organisms persist inside cells, survive shifting metabolic conditions, and carry lipid envelopes that obstruct both immune attack and laboratory detection. They draw on host cholesterol and fatty acids. And the immune response we use to find them changes over the course of a lifetime.

The fall in tuberculosis mortality across the twentieth century was an extraordinary public health achievement. A falling death rate is not a demonstration that an organism is gone, and the decline of classical pulmonary tuberculosis says nothing about the mycobacteria that were never counted.

I cannot say that tuberculosis caused John’s Parkinson’s disease. We never established it and I am not going to claim it. But the connections I found between Parkinson’s genetics, macrophage biology, mycobacterial persistence, host lipid metabolism and John’s own test results were substantial enough that I could not put them down. Persistent mycobacterial infection deserves far more attention in chronic disease than it gets, Parkinson’s included.

The investigation brought me to scientists whose work still shapes how I think. It also brought me back to the physical foundations of biology. We have spent decades cataloguing genes, proteins, enzymes and signaling pathways, and all of that machinery operates inside membranes, structured water, ionic gradients and interfaces governed by forces that conventional biological models have not absorbed. Some of what we are missing may not be another gene or another pathway. It may be the physical organization of the systems those pathways run in.

The history of tuberculosis is a good place to start over. One of the more promising places to begin is with a wax moth, an enzyme nobody ever identified, and a century of work on the envelope that protects mycobacteria.

Sources

Next: The Wax Moth and the Forgotten Science of Tuberculosis — a century of research into wax-degrading enzymes, the scientists who pursued them, and the idea of attacking mycobacteria through the physical chemistry of their own protective envelopes.