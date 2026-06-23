Apologies for this post taking longer than usual. I started working on it last week before I left for a conference. As tends to happen with me, it started raising some new questions. I promised this second post in the lipid series would explain zero mean curvature. I’m not sure anyone was waited with keen anticipation of it or not. It is probably a new concept for many people — it certainly was for me a few years ago. This post ended up being about a bit more than that original topic. It still covers the geometry. The process of writing it changed what it became.

I’ve written before about where all this started. But in case you haven’t read earlier posts about Barry Ninham, PhD. Barry is a world renowned scientist in the field of colloids and surface chemistry and the founder of the Department of Applied Mathematics at Australia National University where I was appointed Research Fellow earlier this year. I started corresponding with Barry Ninham in December 2022. What followed was a year of him sending me papers — decades of them — while I tried to build enough of a foundation to actually follow what he was saying, connecting things to my Parkinson’s knowledge along the way. Somewhere in that time, he pointed me toward a book he co-authored with several collaborators, The Language of Shape. The book has many images, which helped enormously. That’s when I started to actually understand curvature — because I could see it. I am a visual learner. If I can picture something in my mind, I can understand it much better.

Barry eventually introduced me to one of his former students, Yuru Deng, whose work has produced some of the clearest images anyone has of these structures inside real cells. Her images of mitochondria appear in the book, and she has continued expanding the work since studying with Barry. She sends him updates regularly, and he often shares them with me.

The puzzle

Picture a membrane as a sheet. The simplest way for a sheet to curve is the way a ball curves — uniformly, in one direction, like a dome. Easy to picture, easy to describe.

That’s not the shape biology keeps reaching for at the smallest scales because we arent’ made of flat paper like 2 dimensional structures. Inside cells, membranes often bend into something stranger: curved one way along one axis and the opposite way along the perpendicular axis, at the very same point. Think of a Pringle chip. Or a mountain pass — the ground rises in front of you and behind you, but drops away to the left and right. You’re simultaneously at the lowest point in one direction and the highest point in another. Up and down, at the same location, at the same time.

Why would a membrane curve that way instead of staying simple?

Zero mean curvature — the saddle, plainly

Every point on a curved surface has two curvatures running through it, one along each of two perpendicular directions. On a sphere, both curvatures bend the same way, so they add up. On a saddle, one curves up and the other curves down — and they balance each other out.

When those two opposing curvatures are equal and opposite, the surface is bent in two directions at once, but on balance, the curvature at that point is zero. That’s what zero mean curvature means — not flat, but balanced. The forces pulling the membrane in opposite directions are in equilibrium. Nothing is pushing it to collapse inward or balloon outward. It simply holds.

A soap film stretched across a curved wire frame will find this shape on its own, because it uses the least material to span the space available to it. Nature doesn’t have to be told to find it. Geometry does the work.

Zero Mean Curvature is energetically optimal

Zero mean curvature is the answer to an energy problem.