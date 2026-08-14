I had a few requests to jump ahead to the egg in my lipid series. So here we are. The egg shows you, in one sealed package, what fats are actually for.

An egg is the only food nature designed to become a body.

That is really interesting to think about by itself. Almost everything else we eat is something an organism made to nourish, bank for survival, or defend itself. Milk, fruit, and floral nectar are made to nourish. Tubers, seeds, nuts, and grains contain fuel for the growing plant embryo. Chili peppers, mustard, horseradish, coffee, spinach — all make compounds to defend themselves from us!

An egg is different. An egg is a blueprint plus every raw material needed to build a whole animal from scratch, sealed inside a shell, with nothing but gases resupplied after it’s laid. No food and no nutrients ever go in again — only oxygen in and carbon dioxide out. And out of that fixed set of ingredients, in about 21 days, comes a living chick with a beating heart, a working brain, feathers, and bones. Pretty amazing.

What a piece of engineering. But for decades science, nutrition, and the media told a story about the egg that got just about all of it wrong.

For most of the late twentieth century, the egg was made to be the villain of the lipid story — the poster child for the “cholesterol scare,” the food you were not supposed to eat or it would kill you. My Dad ate a couple of sunny side up eggs every morning for breakfast when I was growing up. Later in life, after he was diagnosed with diabetes he was advised to eat cereal and skim milk. NUTS!

If you look at the egg the way nature built it, you see the opposite story of what we were told. The yolk isn’t a negative at all (skip the egg white omelette on the menu). It’s one of the most perfect lipid-delivery systems in all of biology. Fats aren’t the villains, they are the real heroes of the egg.

A closed system with no do-overs

Here’s the constraint that makes the egg so remarkable: after it’s laid, there are no material inputs. The energy and nutrients are fixed. The shell trades gases with the outside world — oxygen in, carbon dioxide and water vapor out, through thousands of microscopic pores — but not one molecule of food or building material is ever resupplied. The egg breathes; it just doesn’t eat. Whatever the developing chick is going to need for the next three weeks has to already be inside.

So the egg divides the labor. The yolk is the fuel tank and the pantry — the concentrated store of energy and building materials. The white (the albumen) is mostly water and protein, and it doubles as an antimicrobial defense system that keeps invaders away from the developing embryo. The egg white is one of the richest sources of lysozyme on the planet — one of nature’s first lines of defense against bacterial infection. The shell and membranes handle protection and gas exchange, letting oxygen in and carbon dioxide out while keeping the inner contents safe.

Now think about nature’s design like an engineer (reminds me of space travel a little). You have to run a 21-day construction project. Your goal: build an entire vertebrate on nothing but stored fuel. What do you pack? (Definitely sounds like a NASA project.) You need something dense, because space and weight are limited inside that egg shell. You need something that is both energy and structural raw material, because you don’t have room for separate supplies of each. There’s really only one class of molecule that fits the requirements → lipids, aka FATS!

You pack lipids. Remember, my whole lipid series started from reading a book with the title Life as a Matter of Fat!

Why the build runs on fat, not sugar

We’re taught to think of sugar as the body’s fuel. Glucose is an important fuel but not in a system like this. So it might surprise people to learn that the developing chick embryo runs almost entirely on fat.

Roughly 90% of the energy the embryo assimilates comes from breaking down fats — specifically the triacylglycerols (often called triglycerides, or TAGs) stored in the yolk. The embryo pulls these fats apart through a process called β-oxidation, chopping fatty acids into small energy-rich units the developing tissues can burn.

“Almost entirely on fat” doesn’t mean the embryo needs no sugar — it does, in modest amounts, for jobs fat can’t do (building the sugar coats we’ll meet shortly is one of them). Here’s the elegant part: it makes most of that sugar out of the fat itself. A triglyceride is three fatty acids attached to a backbone called glycerol. When the embryo splits a triglyceride, the fatty acids go off to be burned — and the leftover glycerol backbone gets rebuilt into glucose. (A few of the egg’s amino acids can be turned into glucose too.) So even the sugar mostly traces back to the fat.

When nature had to choose a fuel to build a brain-bearing vertebrate from nothing, it didn’t choose glucose. It chose fat. (Brains are mostly fat and water.) Fat is the densest fuel available — more than twice the energy per gram of carbohydrate — and it comes with a bonus: the same molecules that fuel the build can also become the animal.

Under the Shell: what the yolk’s fat is made of Break down the lipids in a yolk and you get roughly: ~66% triacylglycerols (TAGs) — the energy store

~28% phospholipids — the membrane machinery

~6% cholesterol — structural and hormonal raw material (plus smaller amounts of cholesterol esters and free fatty acids). See my other posts in the lipid series for deeper dives on these components. Two-thirds fuel, one-quarter building material, a sliver of cholesterol. That’s the building plan.

Phospholipids: the machinery of every cell