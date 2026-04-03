MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Barry Ninham
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AS President Trump said 15/10.

This one is first class Martha .

Barry Ninham

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Martha Carlin
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A community in Morrow County, Oregon has been investigating increased cases of cancer and miscarriages. Turns out there is a connection to the disrupted nitrogen cycle and the data center which was built in 2011 only makes those matters worse. Everything is Connected. What’s unfolding in eastern Oregon is not a separate story—it’s what nitrogen cycle disruption looks like when it moves beyond soil and into entire human systems.

For decades, industrial agriculture has loaded the environment with reactive nitrogen—fertilizers, manure, and waste streams that exceed the land’s microbial capacity to process them. Under healthy conditions, soil microbes regulate nitrogen—transforming it, buffering it, keeping it moving through a balanced cycle. But when that microbial layer is disrupted—by inputs like glyphosate, which interferes with key metabolic pathways and trace mineral availability—you lose that regulatory capacity. Nitrogen doesn’t disappear. It accumulates, leaks, and shifts form.

That’s exactly what we’re seeing in groundwater. Nitrates—one of the most mobile and oxidized forms of nitrogen—build up in aquifers that communities rely on for drinking water. And then a second layer gets added: large-scale data centers.

These facilities require enormous volumes of water for cooling. They pull from the same nitrate-contaminated groundwater, but the physics matters here—when water evaporates, nitrogen does not. The nitrates become more concentrated. That concentrated water is then discharged or land-applied, where it re-enters the soil and aquifer system, effectively reinforcing the cycle. Not creating the problem—but accelerating it.

This is what a broken nitrogen system looks like: not a single source, but a feedback loop. Soil can’t process nitrogen efficiently. Water becomes a storage reservoir for excess nitrates. Industrial systems concentrate and redistribute it. And human populations become the endpoint.

If you zoom out, the pattern is consistent with what we see biologically. When nitrogen handling breaks down in the body—whether through microbiome disruption, impaired urea cycling, or shifts in redox balance—you don’t eliminate nitrogen. You accumulate reactive intermediates. Ammonia, nitric oxide derivatives, peroxynitrite. The system becomes inflammatory, unstable, and ultimately damaging to tissue.

The environment is doing the same thing.

Glyphosate didn’t just introduce a toxin—it disrupted a set of microbial relationships that quietly managed nitrogen for millions of years. What we’re seeing now

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