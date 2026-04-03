We have been taught to think about biology in parts. Soil fertility is one subject. Animal nutrition is another. Blood chemistry belongs somewhere else, and chronic disease somewhere beyond that. It’s a convenient way to organize knowledge, but it is not how living systems actually work.

Life is organized around interfaces.

The most important events in biology do not happen in bulk fluids or isolated compartments. They happen at surfaces—at the root–soil boundary, along the mucosal lining of the gut, across microbial membranes, at the surface of a red blood cell, and within the glycocalyx that lines the vasculature. These are not passive borders. They are active, structured environments where water, ions, gases, and metabolites are sorted and transformed in real time. When these interfaces are intact, the system adapts. When they are disrupted, regulation begins to fail, and it does not fail in just one place.

This is the context in which glyphosate and modern nitrogen agriculture need to be understood. The issue is not simply that nitrate levels are high, or that glyphosate alters microbial communities, or that animals are deficient in a particular nutrient. Those are downstream observations. The deeper problem is that we have altered the chemistry of the interfaces that connect soil biology to plant metabolism, microbial function, blood physiology, and tissue perfusion. Once that happens, the symptoms begin to show up everywhere at once—poor mineral handling, unstable microbial activity, disordered blood formation, abnormal iron regulation, and increasing inflammatory stress.

The system begins in the soil, but it does not stay there. Soil is not an inert medium. It is a living electrochemical environment shaped by microbes, minerals, organic matter, and water structure. Within that environment, microbes perform transformations that higher organisms depend on but cannot perform themselves. They process nitrogen, mobilize minerals, and support the production of essential cofactors. When key elements such as molybdenum and cobalt are missing, those processes begin to break down. Nitrogen is no longer handled efficiently, and the downstream consequences begin to accumulate.

What is striking is how often this gets interpreted as separate problems. One group focuses on excess nitrate. Another on micronutrient deficiency. Another on microbiome disruption. But these are not independent. They are different expressions of the same system losing its ability to regulate inputs.

You see this clearly in animals. When pigs or calves appear anemic, the instinct is to assume iron deficiency. But in many cases, iron is not the limiting factor. The problem is that the system required to produce red blood cells—dependent on microbial synthesis of B12 and folate and on proper mineral coordination—is impaired. Adding more iron into that system does not restore function. It often leads to accumulation without resolution, because the organism cannot use what is already present.

This is where the role of the red blood cell has to be reconsidered. It is no longer accurate to think of red blood cells as passive carriers of oxygen. The literature now makes it clear that they function more like a distributed organ, involved in ion balance, redox buffering, ATP signaling, and systemic metabolic coordination. They respond to mechanical and oxygen conditions, release ATP to regulate local blood flow, and participate in iron and sulfur metabolism. Blood is not just a transport medium. It is an interface system.

And like all interface systems, it depends on the integrity of the structures it interacts with. Red blood cells are continuously negotiating with the endothelial glycocalyx, the hydrated, sulfated layer that lines the vasculature and determines how blood actually flows through tissue. Oxygen delivery, shear signaling, and permeability are not determined by one or the other, but by the relationship between them. When that relationship is disturbed, circulation may still occur, but regulation is lost.

This is where the nitrogen story fits, but only if it is framed correctly. Nitrate itself is not inherently toxic. Under normal conditions, it is part of a regulated cycle. But its behavior depends on microbial conversion. When microbial systems are intact, nitrate can be processed in a controlled way. When they are disrupted, it is reduced to more reactive forms, altering hemoglobin chemistry and vascular signaling. The same input leads to different outcomes depending on the state of the interface.

Glyphosate amplifies this problem because it does not act at a single point. It alters mineral availability, disrupts microbial communities, and interferes with biochemical pathways that extend beyond the plant into the broader system. When combined with heavy nitrogen fertilization, it creates a condition that is easy to miss: a system that is chemically saturated but biologically impaired. Nitrogen is abundant, but not properly processed. Iron is present, but not properly used. Microbes are present, but not performing the functions the organism depends on. Blood continues to circulate, but its regulatory capacity is diminished.

This pattern is no longer subtle. It shows up across agriculture, animal health, and human disease. Organisms are surrounded by inputs, yet increasingly unable to convert those inputs into stable function.

That is why this cannot be solved at the level of individual nutrients or isolated interventions. The problem is not simply excess or deficiency. It is the loss of regulation across the interfaces that connect the system—from soil, to plant, to microbe, to blood, to tissue.

This is a simplified version of a larger framework I will be developing in more detail in an upcoming book chapter from the ACRES Conference. The goal there is to lay out the full continuity of this system and to show, more clearly, how these pieces that are usually treated as separate actually belong to the same biological process.

Once you see biology this way, the fragmentation disappears. The problem becomes harder to ignore, but also much easier to understand.

Selected References

D’Alessandro A, Nemkov T, Reisz JA, et al. Red blood cells as an organ? Expert Rev Proteomics. 2018;15(11):855–864.

Nemkov T, Reisz JA, Xia Y, Zimring JC, D’Alessandro A. Metabolic dysfunction of red blood cells in disease. Transfus Clin Biol. 2018;25(4):249–256.

McMahon TJ, Darrow CC, Hoehn BA, Zhu H. Generation and export of red blood cell ATP in health and disease. Front Physiol. 2021;12:754264.

Lundberg JO, Weitzberg E, Gladwin MT. The nitrate–nitrite–nitric oxide pathway. Nat Rev Drug Discov. 2008;7(2):156–167.

Fewtrell L. Drinking-water nitrate and methemoglobinemia. Environ Health Perspect. 2004;112(14):1371–1374.

Galloway JN, Townsend AR, Erisman JW, et al. Transformation of the nitrogen cycle. Science. 2008;320(5878):889–892.

Huber DM. Glyphosate and plant nutrition/disease interactions.

Seneff S, Swanson NL, Li C. Glyphosate and microbiome disruption. Entropy. 2013;15(4):1416–1463.

Zobiole LH, Kremer RJ, Oliveira RS, Constantin J. Glyphosate effects on rhizosphere microbes. J Appl Microbiol.2011;110(1):118–127.

Cassat JE, Skaar EP. Iron in infection and immunity. Cell Host Microbe. 2013;13(5):509–519.