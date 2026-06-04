MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Dawn Fieldhake's avatar
Dawn Fieldhake
Jun 5

I was diagnosed with Parkinson disease in 2018, I had tremors and severe muscle weakness, I also had stiffness and balance issues. In 2022, I was introduced to PD-5 Ayurveda treatment program from Limitless Natural Wellness (Go to Limitlessnaturalwellness .com). I read some studies and immediately started on the PD-5 protocol; I noticed changes within months. I noticed the tremors stopped and my mobility improved; the body weakness and balance/gait issues also improved significantly. After completing the treatment, I am happy to report that my Parkinson disease is well under control. I feel very good and energetic these days!

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Doreen Tetz's avatar
Doreen Tetz
Jun 4

I too am fascinated by the intersection of microbial populations and health...specifically the research regarding the microbiome of children with autism. It has been interesting to see that autism and Parkinson's often get mentioned in the same research papers. Wth some luck and adequate funding the researchers under Dr. James Adams at the University of Arizona will meet the FDA criteria to offer Microbial Transplant Therapy to children/adults with autism.

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