How one book opened the door to an entirely new way of thinking about chronic disease

Twelve years after John’s diagnosis, I continued my search for answers.

He was forty-four when the neurologist said the word Parkinson’s in November of 2002. We had small children. We had a life we were still building. And we had walked into a system that, as I wrote in the book, was very good at naming things and very poor at explaining them.

I’m a fixer by trade. I had spent twenty years turning around large, complicated businesses, and when the diagnosis came, my instinct was the same one I’d brought to every collapsing P&L: this is a systems problem. If a system can be analyzed, audited, and optimized, there has to be a way through.

So I started reading. Neurology, toxicology, food, agriculture, immunology, mitochondria. I annotated everything. I asked everyone I met with Parkinson’s the same kind of questions — not diagnostic questions, but life questions. Where did you grow up? What do you remember about your childhood health? Patterns kept emerging that no one was building on.

The book that changed everything

In 2014, I picked up Missing Microbes by Dr. Martin Blaser.

By then I had spent more than a decade circling something much bigger than the classic dopamine story — tracing genes from GMO crops into bodies, asking why so many people I met with Parkinson’s had grown up on or near farms or had survived rounds and rounds of childhood antibiotics for strep, wondering why the existing framework felt so flat against the complex stories I was hearing.

Blaser wasn’t an outsider. He was an MD/PhD, a professor at NYU, an infectious disease physician whose work on Helicobacter pylori had helped transform the treatment of ulcers. But he didn’t stop where the textbook stopped. He followed the science forward, and what he found was deeply unsettling: that growing up in the age of antibiotics had fundamentally altered the human microbiome, that antibiotics are indiscriminate by design, and that some of those losses may never fully recover.

He used a word I had never heard before.

Microbiome.

Suddenly there was a system. There was ecology. There was interdependence. There was a plausible mechanism connecting modern life, antibiotics, inflammation, metabolism, immunity, and neurological disease. The vocabulary of accounting — the language I’d lived inside for two decades — finally clicked into place. The microbiome, I realized, was the body’s general ledger, an audit trail of sorts.

For weeks afterward I woke at two in the morning with ideas arriving faster than I could organize them. John bought me a flipchart and set it up in the living room. That was the rhythm for months.

What the microbiome actually is

Let me say it the way I wish someone had said it to me in 2002.

Trillions of bacteria, fungi, protists and viruses live inside and on us. We have roughly two times more microbial cells than human cells, and somewhere between one hundred and three hundred times more microbial gene functions than human ones. These organisms make vitamins. They modulate hormones and neurotransmitters. They digest our food, make minerals bioavailable, train our immune system, and stand sentinel at every interface between us and the outside world.

We are not simply machines. We are ecosystems.

When that ecosystem is in balance, health is remarkably resilient. When it’s disrupted — by antibiotics, by ultra-processed food, by glyphosate, by chronic stress, by environmental toxins we’ve collectively agreed to stop noticing — the effects cascade outward in ways medicine is only beginning to recognize.

The deeper I went, the clearer it became: nothing in the body operates in isolation. Nothing.

The leap

Most people read a book and move on. I quit my job. And it was a really good job!

I funded a microbiome study at the University of Chicago — $30,000 to look at John’s samples and mine over time, because there was no other way to get the data. In June of 2015 I founded The BioCollective, a biobank and research platform built on the conviction that the infrastructure of microbiome science — clean samples, real metadata, careful stewardship — was the bottleneck no one was willing to build. We collected stool samples. We designed our own collection kit when none on the market worked. We brought scientists together who, until then, had never been in the same room.

I wasn’t an academic. I had no letters after my name. What I had was a husband I loved and a problem I refused to stop looking at.

What it became

What began as a search for answers about Parkinson’s became something much larger. Chronic disease, I came to understand, is not a list of separate diagnoses. It is the slow unraveling of the ecosystems within us and around us — the microbiome, the food, the soil, the water, the inflammation, the invisible networks modern medicine still insists on treating as separate.

That is the story Connected is trying to tell.

A door opened in 2014, and I walked through it. Almost everything that has happened since — the research, the company, the friendships with scientists who became family, the conversations that eventually reshaped how I see physics and chemistry as well as biology — began with a single book finding me at the moment I was finally ready for it.

As I wrote in Connected about that period: when chance finally arrived — through a book, a paper, a conversation — I was ready. Because I had prepared my mind.

My Book Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease will be released June 23, 2026. It’s available in print presale at your favorite bookstore or on Barnes & Noble online and in Kindle pre-order on Amazon. It will be available on both Kindle and Print on Amazon, June 23.