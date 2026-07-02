The Lipid Disruptors

The first part of this article published a few days earlier covered lipids you have probably heard about — omega-3s, seed oils, saturated fats, MCT oil, Fatty 15. Molecules that arrive through food, that your body has evolutionary context for handling, that move through known metabolic pathways. The physical chemistry was likely unfamiliar for most readers but the molecules themselves were not.

This piece covers different territory. Lipid nanoparticles, quaternary ammonium compounds, archaeal tetraether lipids, mycobacterial mycolic acids — these are not household names, and the science connecting them to membrane biology is denser than anything in Part 1. These molecules represent the outer edge of what the physical chemistry of membranes has to contend with: engineered structures that biology has no evolutionary template for, organisms that solved the membrane problem by completely different geometric means, and pathogens that weaponized lipid chemistry against the very immune cells designed to destroy them.

If Part 1 was about the membrane as something you build through diet, Part 2 is about the membrane as something that can be disrupted from the outside — by synthetic amphiphiles accumulating in tissue, by engineered colloidal particles whose long-term behavior in lymphoid tissue remains uncharacterized, by bacterial lipids shed into host cells to silence them. Barry Ninham’s physical chemistry framework runs through all of it. It continues to shed light on the importance of the geometry.

You might want to read this one slowly. I’ve had to do so myself as I have worked on it. While Barry has been teaching me about this for a while and we have a paper on one of the topics coming out later this year, I still have to stop and think about the concepts every time I try to explain them. For Barry, this is second nature because he and his collaborators discovered much of what I am covering. For me, it is not second nature. So some of this will require sitting with unfamiliar concepts — in fact you may need to read it more than once and just think about it. That is the point — the mainstream conversation about lipid health has not reached this material yet though much of it has been known for a long time. That’s precisely why I think this is an important article despite the fact that it will not be one of my more popular posts (feet seem to be much more popular).

Lipid Nanoparticles (yes those) — Engineered Geometry, Unresolved Questions

I met Barry Ninham in 2022, not long after the roll out of the Covid vaccine mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology in a mass scale. Like most people paying attention to the COVID vaccines, my concern was initially centered on the spike protein reproducing inside the body — what it did, where it went, what the immune consequences were. It was not until months after we started communicating that Barry walked me through the physical chemistry of LNPs and I began to understand these engineered particles might represent an issue of equal or greater importance than the spike. A spike protein is a biological molecule the immune system has at least some template for recognizing. A synthetic ionizable lipid (LNP) inserted into a cell membrane is something else entirely.

Lipid nanoparticles are engineered colloidal structures designed to solve a specific delivery problem: how to get fragile nucleic acid cargo into cells without it being degraded before it arrives. The solution draws on four components: an ionizable lipid that condenses and protects the mRNA; a PEGylated (polyethylene glycol attached) lipid that stabilizes the particle and extends its circulation; cholesterol that supports structural integrity; and a helper phospholipid that aids endosomal escape once the particle has entered a cell. The result is a particle roughly 60–120 nanometers in diameter — the size range of a small virus — engineered to avoid immediate immune clearance and to fuse with target cell membranes.

The biodistribution data from the Japanese study is published but some are still arguing about it. In non-human primates, substantial LNP signal was detected in draining iliac lymph node tissue at 40 hours post-injection. The lymph node tropism is a designed feature — optimized nanoparticle size, surface charge, and apolipoprotein-E-mediated interactions promote retention there. In humans, vaccine mRNA has been detected in biopsied axillary lymph nodes and in blood following vaccination. A 2026 rat study found more rapid clearance at the endpoints measured — a finding often cited to close the question. Whether rat clearance kinetics translate to human lymphoid tissue is a question that study does not answer.

Anti-PEG antibodies were boosted in humans following mRNA COVID vaccination, with the rise associated with increased systemic reactogenicity after two doses. The mechanism is pharmacologically established: anti-PEG antibodies produced at initial injection can initiate accelerated blood clearance upon subsequent injections, as well as hypersensitivity reactions referred to as complement activation-related pseudoallergy. These phenomena predate the COVID vaccines. The vaccine context brought them to population-scale exposure for the first time.

The physical chemistry question Barry raises — based on his body of knowledge and research — concerns the ionizable lipids themselves. LNP endosomal escape involves ionizable lipids inserting into and traversing the endosomal membrane: flip-flop from the inner to the outer leaflet is a documented step in cargo delivery. Barry’s argument is that this insertion does not end cleanly at the endosome. Synthetic ionizable lipids — novel amphiphiles with no evolutionary precedent in mammalian membranes — can incorporate into cell membranes and undergo the slow transbilayer flip-flop that characterizes membrane-active synthetic amphiphiles generally. This process operates on timescales of months, not hours. The studies conducted to date have not followed subjects long enough to observe it.

The proposed consequence: a cell membrane that has incorporated synthetic ionizable lipids and allowed them to flip to the outer leaflet presents an altered surface to the immune system. The asymmetry of the plasma membrane — maintained by flippases, floppases, and scramblases at considerable energetic cost — is part of how immune cells recognize self from non-self, healthy from damaged. A cell whose outer leaflet composition has been altered by incorporated synthetic lipids may be compromised in its capacity to perform those recognition functions. This is the immunosuppressive mechanism Barry proposes, parallel to what he argues for quaternary ammonium compounds by the same physical chemistry logic.

This is not in the published literature in the form described but is based on Barry’s long research history. It is a physical chemistry argument from a scientist whose framework has repeatedly identified mechanisms that mainstream biology caught up to later. It is offered here as a hypothesis the current study designs were not built to test and the observation windows were not long enough to capture.

Quats — The Membrane Disruptors Hiding in Plain Sight

Quaternary ammonium compounds — QACs — are in the disinfectant wipes on hospital surfaces, the fabric softener in laundry products, the preservatives in personal care products, the sanitizing solutions in restaurants and food processing facilities. They are ubiquitous. Prior to the COVID pandemic, 80% of individuals already had detectable ADBAC and DDAC residues in their blood. The pandemic pushed that exposure higher. QACs are, at this point, a condition of modern life.

What most people are not aware of is that QACs are amphiphilic molecules — a positively charged head group and one or more hydrophobic hydrocarbon tails. That architecture makes them structurally analogous to phospholipids, and it is not a coincidence that they interact with membranes the way they do. QACs approach the bilayer and integrate their nonpolar chains into the membrane, producing a noticeable undulation in the bilayer structure. The positively charged head group then sits at the membrane surface, competing with the calcium and magnesium ions that normally stabilize the negatively charged phospholipid bilayer. A synthetic cation displacing a divalent physiological cation from the bilayer surface is not a minor perturbation — it is precisely the ion-specificity disruption that Barry Ninham’s Hofmeister series framework describes. Don’t worry about all of the details, suffice to say that this is a problem for your membranes.

QAC insertion increases membrane disorder, alters packing geometry, and changes the physical properties of the bilayer in ways relevant to every function discussed in this series.

The downstream biological effects at chronic low-level exposure have taken time to reach the published literature — but the immune effects were not unknown. Barry Ninham identified them in the 1980s and reported his findings to Procter & Gamble. Their response, delivered at the end of a dinner meeting, was to drive him to the airport and tell him, as he was dropped off, to be careful in his travels — accidents do happen. The research did not advance through that channel, his research collaborator got the “message”. Barry was scheduled for a keynote speech at a major chemistry conference and cancelled the talk after full page ads were places in major newspapers.

Oddly enough, since writing and speaking about Barry’s QAC research, I find myself followed on LinkedIn by Procter & Gamble employees. I will leave readers to draw their own conclusions.

What has taken forty years to catch up in the published literature was already understood at the level of physical chemistry: a synthetic amphiphile that inserts into biological membranes and displaces native lipids and stabilizing ions will have immune consequences, because membrane composition is immune function.

Chronic QAC toxicity, only recently identified in mice, resulted in developmental, reproductive, and immune dysfunction. The reproductive toxicity finding has a particularly telling origin: it was accidentally discovered when unexpected infertility in a mouse colony was traced back to a vivarium cleaning product. The researchers were not looking for reproductive effects. They found them because the mice stopped reproducing.

Suspected or known adverse health outcomes from QAC exposure now include dermal and respiratory effects, developmental and reproductive toxicity, disruption of lipid homeostasis, and impairment of mitochondrial function — which connects directly to the cardiolipin discussion in Part 1. A compound that inserts into membranes and increases bilayer disorder at chronic low-level exposures is physically capable of interacting with the inner mitochondrial membrane and its precisely maintained curvature architecture.

In our Voices of Parkinson’s doc-series interviews, we spoke with a young orthopedic surgeon who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2021. During the mayhem that ensued on disinfecting during Covid, the hospital had changed was they were using to clean his operating theater. The cleaning crew would enter in full protective gear and spray the QUAT cleaner over all of the surfaces. The surgeon would return to the room filled with residues each time he performed surgery. Does it have anything to do with his Parkinson’s diagnosis? It is a question worth asking.

QACs are slow to leave the body. Daily exposure through cleaning products, fabric treatments, and personal care products is an accumulating load, not a series of discrete events that resolve between doses. Study durations used to assess QAC safety have not been designed to capture what chronic accumulation does over years rather than weeks.

Dr.Ninham, Matt Battye and I have a paper covering the topic under review and expected later this year. The citation will be added when published.

Archaeal Lipids — The Extremists

Why am I interested in archaeal lipids? When my husband John — whose Parkinson's journey runs through most of my research and through my book Connected — had his gut microbiome sequenced (100+ times) , one finding stood out: elevated Methanobrevibacter smithii, the dominant methane-producing archaeon in the human gut. Published research has since confirmed that M. smithii is significantly more abundant in Parkinson's patients than in healthy controls, appearing in six of seven archaeal genomes differentially elevated in PD microbiomes in a 2024 Scientific Reports metagenomics study. The mechanism is not mysterious once you follow the chemistry: M. smithii consumes hydrogen to produce methane, slowing gut motility — constipation being one of the earliest and most consistent prodromal features of Parkinson's. It also produces methanobactins, copper-scavenging molecules that sequester copper from the gut environment. Copper is required for tyrosinase and dopamine-beta-hydroxylase, both essential to dopamine synthesis. It is required for ceruloplasmin, which governs iron metabolism. It is required for cytochrome c oxidase in the mitochondrial respiratory chain.

An archaeon whose lipid chemistry we are about to examine is quietly stealing the mineral that dopaminergic neurons depend on. It was Barry who taught me, just a few months ago, what kind of membrane that archaeon is actually running on.

Every lipid discussed in this series so far is built on the same basic scaffold: a glycerol backbone, ester linkages connecting the backbone to fatty acid tails, and a phosphate-based head group pointing toward water. This architecture is conserved across bacteria and all eukaryotic life. Archaea — the third domain of life — rejected it entirely.

Archaeal membrane lipids differ in three fundamental ways. First, the linkage: archaea use ether bonds rather than ester bonds — harder to hydrolyze, more stable under extremes of temperature and pH. Second, the chains: branched isoprenoid chains rather than straight fatty acid chains, with methyl groups projecting off at regular intervals, increasing packing density and reducing membrane permeability to ions and protons. Third, and most radically: in many archaeal species, those isoprenoid chains extend all the way through the membrane and connect to a second glycerol head group on the opposite side. A single molecule spanning the full bilayer thickness. These are the bipolar tetraether lipids — boloforms — and they form a monolayer rather than a bilayer. It has me wondering what these lipids did to the rest of the membranes in John and others with Parkinson’s. I doubt it is something that’s been looked at before.

Archaea holding the temperature record for life — Methanopyrus kandleri, growing at 122°C — inhabit hydrothermal vents where a conventional phospholipid bilayer would dissolve. The boloform monolayer does not. Each molecule is anchored simultaneously to both membrane surfaces; there is no bilayer midplane to destabilize, no possibility of the two leaflets separating under thermal stress.

A 2025 neutron diffraction study has complicated the simple version of that story but we won’t go in to that here.

What archaeal lipids tell us: the minimum requirements for a functional membrane are more flexible than textbook biochemistry suggests. You do not need ester linkages, straight chains, or a bilayer. You need a structure that maintains an ion gradient across a hydrophobic barrier under the conditions the organism inhabits. Archaea arrived at a monolayer solution. Everything else arrived at the bilayer solution. Both work, because both solve the same physical chemistry problem by different geometric means.

Mycobacterial Lipids — Membrane Disruption as Pathogen Strategy

Mycobacterium tuberculosis kills more people annually than almost any other single infectious agent. Part of what makes it so successful is its lipids. I have spent years tracking mycobacterial species in the context of Parkinson’s disease and inflammatory bowel conditions — if you have read my posts “Everything is Tuberculosis” and “Putting MAP on the Map,” you know the territory. What I want to add here is the membrane geometry layer that makes mycobacterial pathogenicity make physical sense.

The mycobacterial cell envelope is organized in layers: plasma membrane, peptidoglycan, arabinogalactan, and an outer membrane — the mycomembrane — dominated by mycolic acids. Mycolic acids are long-chain, α-branched, β-hydroxylated fatty acids with chain lengths from roughly C60 to C90. Sixty to ninety carbons, compared to the C16 to C22 range of typical mammalian fatty acids. These are structural materials, more analogous to the waxy coating of a seed than to anything in a human cell membrane. They make the mycobacterial envelope extraordinarily impermeable — to antibiotics, to immune effectors, to almost everything the host throws at it.

What makes them relevant to this series is what they do when they encounter the host (us or an animal). Free mycolic acids shed from the bacterial surface during mycomembrane remodeling are taken up by host macrophages — the very cells whose job is to destroy the bacterium — and interact with their plasma membranes. The immune evasion mechanism runs through a host cell receptor called TREM2, which suppresses macrophage activation when it binds free mycolic acids. A pathogen inserting its own lipids into host immune cell membranes to turn down the immune response has achieved something remarkable.

A 2021 biophysical study found that mycolic acid itself did not substantially modulate host membrane properties, while phenolic glycolipid 1 softened the plasma membrane — reducing tension and rigidity, enhancing fluidity. The mechanism is geometric: phenolic glycolipid 1 possesses quadruple methyl branches that reduce host membrane lipid packing through steric hindrance, producing softer, more fluid membranes. Where a pathogen might be expected to rigidify host membranes to impair immune function, phenolic glycolipids instead fluidize them — disrupting the ordered membrane domains that immune signaling depends on by making them too disordered to sustain the organized platforms that pattern recognition requires.

The mycobacterial outer membrane achieves a rigid yet adaptive architecture — ordered inner leaflets, disordered outer leaflets — balancing global impermeability with localized plasticity that permits lipid shedding at the host interface. The bacterium maintains its own membrane integrity while using shed lipids to manipulate host membrane physics.

Whether mycobacterial lipid shedding contributes to glycocalyx disruption in disseminated disease is not well characterized in the published literature, but the physical chemistry of very-long-chain waxy lipids interacting with the glycoprotein-rich endothelial surface layer is not a negligible question — and it connects directly to the ESL work that runs through the rest of this research program.

Mycobacteria are the most extreme example in this series of lipids deployed deliberately to alter membrane geometry for functional ends. Every lipid class we have covered exploits the relationship between molecular structure and membrane physical properties. Mycobacteria have simply weaponized it.

The Membrane as a Living Archive

Everything covered across these two pieces runs through the same physical logic. Molecular geometry determines membrane structure. Membrane structure determines what the cell can do. And the modern lipid environment — dietary, synthetic, microbial — is altering that geometry in ways that accumulate over years and decades, largely outside the frame of conventional medicine. We haven’t been looking.

Homeoviscous adaptation, lipid remodeling enzymes, phospholipases and desaturases — these are continuously adjusting the bilayer palette in response to what arrives. The fatty acid composition of a membrane six months from now is not fixed by genetics. It is determined by what the organism has been eating, what synthetic amphiphiles it has been absorbing, and what microbial lipids its immune system has been managing.

In Barry Ninham’s framework, the physical state of the membrane is co-determinant of biological function at every level. Curvature-sensitive proteins do not just sense membrane geometry — they generate and stabilize it, in continuous feedback between molecular composition and physical form. The lipidome is not just a support structure for biology, rather it is key to biological function.

Synthetic amphiphiles from cleaning products are detectable in the blood of 80% of the population, accumulate faster than they clear, and have demonstrated immune and reproductive effects that nobody was looking for until the mice stopped reproducing. Engineered lipid nanoparticles have been introduced at population scale into lymphoid tissue, where they persist for timescales the standard biodistribution studies were not designed to follow. The ion-specific effects of charged synthetic structures on the electrostatic environment of the bilayer surface — displacing calcium and magnesium with positively charged synthetic head groups — remain almost entirely uncharacterized at the level of chronic cumulative exposure.

Taking membrane physical chemistry seriously as a layer of biology upstream of most of what medicine currently focuses should be a new frontier for our health. It is where the physics has been pointing for decades. Continuing to ignore this important geometry of life is not getting us anywhere.

Next up in the series Phosphatidylcholine: The Membrane Stabilizer