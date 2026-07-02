MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀's avatar
DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀
Jul 2

Such a thought-provoking perspective. As our understanding of endocrine-disrupting chemicals expands, it’s increasingly important to investigate how chronic, low-level exposures might interact with biological pathways involved in metabolism and disease. At the same time, it’s important for us to distinguish mechanistic findings from established clinical evidence. Many environmental compounds have demonstrated effects on lipid metabolism in cell and animal models, but translating these findings into human health outcomes is complex. Genetics, diet, physical activity, overall environmental exposures, and individual susceptibility all influence cardiometabolic risk, making it essential to interpret new studies within the broader body of evidence. Perhaps one of the most exciting developments in preventive medicine is the growing recognition that our metabolic health is shaped not only by our genes and lifestyle, but also by the environments we live in. Continuing to study these interactions with scientific rigor will help us better understand how to reduce risk while avoiding conclusions that outpace the evidence. Thanks for sharing this insightful overview.

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Heike's avatar
Heike
Jul 2

Love it

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