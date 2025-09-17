What we eat affects both our own physiology and the microbial ecosystem living in our bodies. Every bite sends signals to trillions of microbes in the gut, affecting metabolism, immunity, and mood.

A recent review in Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (Sanz et al., 2025) presents food as a form of communication, with microbes acting as translators between what’s on the plate and how the body responds. The gut microbiome functions as the central engine through which diet impacts the immune, metabolic, and nervous systems. Meals alter this ecosystem in ways that help regulate health.

How Diet Affects Microbial Communities

Nutrition advice has long focused on rules such as increasing fiber, reducing sugar, and avoiding processed foods. Current research shows these choices have their most significant impact through their effect on microbial communities. Plant-rich meals provide fibers and polyphenols that support beneficial species, while highly processed foods, excess sugar, and unhealthy fats disrupt the balance. Timing also plays a role, as fasting or aligning meals with circadian rhythms can influence microbial cycles and affect digestion, hormones, and metabolism. More on that here:

Nutrients provide benefits only when microbes can process them. Certain bacteria convert fiber into short-chain fatty acids that strengthen the gut barrier, regulate immune responses, and lower inflammation. Others transform dietary compounds like tryptophan and polyphenols into metabolites that influence neurotransmitters, the gut–brain axis, and mood. Without these microbial partners, much of food’s potential is lost.

Individual Responses and Emerging Precision Nutrition

People often respond differently to the same meal. Microbiome composition can predict metabolic responses more accurately than genetics. This understanding is advancing microbiome-informed precision nutrition, which matches food choices to an individual’s microbial profile. Within the next decade, periodic microbiome testing may become a standard part of preventive care.

The key practices remain consistent. Eat a broad range of whole, varied plant foods. Rotate fiber sources to encourage diversity. Include fermented foods for their live microbes and beneficial metabolites. Limit ultra-processed products with disruptive additives. Emphasize polyphenol-rich plants and healthy fats such as omega-3s. These habits nourish both you and the microbial community you depend on. There is also a growing body of research exploring lower-carbohydrate approaches such as Keto and Paleo, with many people reporting positive results.

My advice? Choose food that is local, seasonal, and minimally processed. Food is information and should be informed from your local environment.

Researchers have yet to determine the optimal food combinations for each person, and global standards for food–microbiome research are still developing. Even so, microbiome-focused nutrition is redefining how we understand health from the inside out.

The next meal you choose will set in motion a chain of microbial activity that can influence how your body functions in the hours and days ahead. Make the choice with that effect in mind.

With gratitude,

Martha

