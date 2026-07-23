I found Dr. Robert Yoho on Substack about two years ago, when someone mentioned that he has Parkinson’s and might be interesting to talk to. I reached out to him and we eventually had an engaging conversation. He was impressed with my depth of knowledge about Parkinson’s and I was impressed with his candor about the problems with modern medicine. He was clearly disillusioned by his chosen profession. I invited him to my Stout’s Island meeting, Stripping the Canvas Bare: A New Synthesis of Parkinson’s Disease, to speak about his research on chlorine dioxide. He came with his lovely wife, Judy, and we became friends. I appreciate his brutal honesty and his hard-earned stripes, even when they’re hard to take.

Seed oils are the demon of the day, and Robert just published one of the best things I’ve read on them. If you haven’t read it, stop and go read it first — How we know that seed oils are the worst foods in human history. Robert is a retired surgeon, a relentless researcher, and a man who is not afraid to say what he thinks. He calls industrial vegetable oil the Rosetta Stone of our rotten food supply — the single cipher that makes the whole disease picture legible. I think he’s onto something, and I want to add a layer underneath his argument that I don’t think anyone else is talking about.

This is a bonus post in my lipid series. Robert made the clinical and historical case beautifully. What I want to give you is the physics behind it — the story that turns “seed oils correlate with disease” into “of course they do, look at what they physically do to the architecture of your cells.” And I get to tell it with the help of Dr. Barry Ninham, whose work runs through this entire series, and who was quietly proving Robert’s point in a laboratory in the 1980s, decades before “seed oil” became a word anyone argued about on the internet.

Barry sent me a note after reading the post, excited that his papers from the 1980s were directly proving what Robert was saying. I was excited too. I also know the physics can complicate things, and some people just want to hear that this stuff is bad and be told what to do about it. So I’ll give you both.

Robert nailed it

I won’t re-run Robert’s whole essay — read it or listen to Robert tell you. But you need the bones of his argument to see how the physics fits underneath it.

One molecule does most of the damage: linoleic acid (LA), the omega-6 polyunsaturated fat that is the backbone of nearly every industrial vegetable oil — soybean, corn, canola, cottonseed, safflower, sunflower. It is fragile. Every double bond in it is a place where oxygen can attack, and LA has two of them. It oxidizes in the seed, in the factory, on the shelf, in the fryer, and then again inside you.

It also doesn’t leave in a hurry. The half-life of linoleic acid in human fat is roughly 680 days, so clearing it takes three to five years of vigilant clean eating. That number comes from Guyenet and Carlson’s 2015 paper in Advances in Nutrition, the same one documenting that LA in American body fat has risen 136% in half a century. We are, quite literally, built out of different fat than our grandparents were. Honestly, you can see it just looking at ten people around you on any given day. They don’t look the way people looked thirty years ago. At least not where I live.

Robert lays out the recovered-data trials — Sydney, Minnesota, the Rose corn oil trial — where people switched from animal fat to LA-rich oils and died at higher rates even as their cholesterol numbers dropped. He makes a point I keep making too: the animal foods are contaminated at the source. A grain-fed chicken or pig converts the linoleic acid in its feed straight into the linoleic acid in its meat, fat, and egg yolk. His recommendations sound like mine — cook at home in stable fats, source your animal foods from pasture, stop eating out, and be patient, because the tissue takes years to turn over. You are what you eat, and what your food eats.

It’s a terrific piece. Now let me tell you what happened when I sent it to Barry.

“So you know how to deal with it”

Barry Ninham read Robert’s essay and sent me back something most people would file under “old chemistry papers” and never open: three of his earliest microemulsion studies, from 1984 to 1986 — Chen, Evans, Ninham, Mitchell and colleagues (see links references at the bottom) . Dense, decades old, buried in the Journal of Physical Chemistry. And in Barry’s view, which has become my own, they hold the missing mechanism underneath Robert’s whole argument.

Here is what Barry understood long before I was paying attention to any of this: an oil is not just an oil. That’s one of the central points of my whole lipid series. The exact molecular shape of a fat — how long its chain is, how many double bonds it has, where they sit, whether it’s kinked or straight or ringed — physically changes the structures that fat builds. Not its chemistry. Its architecture. And that is what Barry measured in the papers he sent me.

The experiment, in plain English

To study how fats organize, Barry’s group needed a clean, simple system: oil, water, and one molecule to stand at the boundary between them. They chose a surfactant called DDAB — a soap-like molecule with a water-loving head and two oily tails, built on the same basic plan as the lipids in your own membranes. Its full name is didodecyldimethylammonium bromide, but the two tails are the point: a real membrane phospholipid has two tails too, which makes DDAB a good stand-in for one. (Hold that thought about DDAB. I’ll come back to it, because it turns out to be one of the more interesting details in this whole story.)

When you mix a two-tailed surfactant with oil and water, it spontaneously assembles into structures — the same self-assembly instinct your cell membranes follow. The shape those structures take is governed by curvature: whether the surfactant sheet wants to stay flat, curl gently, or fold into tight tubes. Regular readers of this series know that curvature is where structure drives function. It’s what I wrote about in Zero Mean Curvature Explained Simply and Lipids Are the Architects of Membrane Shape.

Curvature, Barry showed, is set by a tug of war. On one side, the surfactant’s head groups repel each other and try to spread out. On the other, oil pushes its way into the surfactant tails and swells them. Whichever side wins bends the sheet. And how much a given oil pushes in depends entirely on the molecular shape of that oil.

Three findings that connect to Robert’s post from Barry’s papers. But also from the book I have Life as a Matter of Fat.

Chain length. Short oils slip deep into the tails and swell them dramatically — up to double the volume — cranking up the curvature. Long oils barely penetrate and leave the sheet nearly flat. Same chemical family, completely different structures, just because of the length.

Double bonds. This is the finding I would underline for anyone arguing about seed oils. Barry’s group compared saturated oils (alkanes — straight chains, no double bonds) with their unsaturated cousins (alkenes — the same length, but with a double bond). The unsaturated ones penetrated the tails more and reorganized the whole system at far lower water content. The actual numbers: saturated decane needed about 12–13% water to form the structure; its double-bonded twin, decene, needed only 7–8%. Less water meant the oil had crammed itself deeper into the tails and bent them harder. Same carbon count, one kink in the chain, and the whole structure reorganized.

Subtle differences. Barry’s group could tell a cis double bond from a trans one. A double bond locks the chain at that spot so it can’t swivel freely, and it can lock in one of two ways. In a cis bond, the two halves of the chain come off the same side, so it takes a sharp bend, like a knee. In a trans bond, they come off opposite sides and the chain stays almost straight, more like a saturated fat. That’s the whole reason artificial trans fats behave like solid grease — hydrogenation straightens the natural kink out. Almost every unsaturated fat in real food is the kinked cis form, and that kink is exactly what changes how the fat packs and curves a membrane. A ringed oil like cyclohexane behaved differently again, penetrating so aggressively they called it a “highly penetrating oil.” These are distinctions most nutrition writing doesn’t touch, and probably doesn’t understand. In the physics, they’re a big deal.

The structures weren’t simple droplets, either. At high curvature the systems turned bicontinuous — interpenetrating networks of connected water tubes, a kind of nano-scale plumbing that looks strikingly like the curved membrane architectures Barry’s collaborator Yuru Deng has photographed inside real cells. Change the oil, and the tubes got wider or narrower, the network more or less curved. The fat you chose literally re-plumbed the structure, and its hydration.

Barry has a name for this: oil specificity. He explicitly compares it to the Hofmeister effect — the way different salts have specific, ranked effects on biological systems that plain textbook chemistry can’t explain. Just as not every salt is interchangeable, not every oil is interchangeable. The molecule’s shape is a variable in its own right.

Why this is the mechanism under Robert’s argument

Think about what that means for linoleic acid.

The mainstream reduces the seed-oil question to a couple of key things: the ratio of omega-3 to omega-6, and how much a fat raises or lowers your cholesterol. Robert, correctly, moves it downstream to oxidation — those fragile double bonds getting attacked and throwing off the aldehydes and lipid peroxides that inflame your tissues. That’s real, and it’s most of his case, because oxidized lipids really are bad for us.

Barry’s work adds a second mechanism that sits underneath the oxidation story. Before linoleic acid ever oxidizes, it is already a differently shaped molecule than the fats your membranes are built to run on — two double bonds, two kinks, a different penetration behavior, a different curvature contribution. Your body pulls fatty acids out of storage to build and repair membranes continuously, for your whole life. A supply dominated by linoleic acid builds membranes with different geometry, different packing, and different mechanical behavior than a supply dominated by the stable fats we evolved on. The oxidation risk rides on top of a structure that was already altered. (Barry added another twist I don’t cover - the hexane used in the processing is an even bigger issue)

And membranes aren’t a side detail. They’re your nerves firing, your mitochondria making energy, your gut lining holding the line, your arteries staying supple. Build them out of fragile, wrongly-shaped fat and every one of those jobs gets a little harder.

(This makes me wonder about rapid weight loss, which dumps stored fat into the bloodstream quickly — including all that banked linoleic acid, at the very moment it’s most exposed to oxidation. As far as I can tell, no one has looked closely.)

This is the through-line of my whole series: molecular geometry determines membrane structure, and membrane structure determines what your cells can do. Robert says one molecule tracks every chronic disease. Barry’s 40-year-old measurements show why one molecule can carry that much weight — the shape of a fat isn’t a cosmetic detail, it’s the building instruction your cells follow. Hand them a differently shaped fat and they assemble a differently shaped membrane, and a membrane’s shape is what lets it do its job. Robert and Barry are describing the same elephant from opposite ends. Robert has the disease curve and the human trials. Barry has the physics of the interface. They meet in the middle, and the middle is your cell membrane.

The detail I promised: Barry’s tool was a QUAT

Remember DDAB, the two-tailed surfactant Barry used to model a membrane lipid? Look at its full name again: didodecyldimethylammonium bromide. It is a double-chained quaternary ammonium compound — a QUAT.

If you read my Lipid Disruptors post, that word should raise the hair on your neck. QUATs are the amphiphiles in disinfectant wipes, fabric softeners, and sanitizers that insert into your membranes and shove aside the calcium and magnesium holding them together — the ones Barry has warned about for forty years, the ones now detectable in the blood of most of the population.

So here is the twist. The same thing that made a QUAT a useful laboratory stand-in for a membrane lipid — it inserts into and reorganizes lipid structures — is what lets environmental QUATs disrupt the membranes in your body. The lab tool and the toxin work by the same physics. Barry has simply been reading that physics, in both directions, longer than almost anyone alive. I can only hope to hold a tiny fraction of what he knows.

What this has cost us

Step back from the single membrane for a moment. This isn’t one meal. It’s a whole population rebuilding its tissues out of linoleic acid for seventy years — ever since the food industry swapped animal fat for cheap seed oil and sold it to us as the heart-healthy choice. And it went well past the oil bottle. They changed what the animals ate too, corn and soy in place of pasture, so linoleic acid poured into the protein supply as well — into the eggs, the chicken, the pork. You can pour out your canola and still be eating it three times a day. The fat has a two-year half-life, and it more than doubled in our body fat over that stretch. We didn’t just change a recipe. We changed the material we are made of.

Robert ties that to the disease curve better than anyone, and the recovered-data trials are grim. In the Sydney Diet-Heart Study, the men switched onto linoleic-acid-rich oil had 62% higher overall mortality. In the Minnesota Coronary Experiment, the corn-oil group had 86% more heart attacks — while their cholesterol fell, which was supposed to be the whole benefit. Lower cholesterol, more dead people. That is not a rounding error.

It fits the membrane story — though the heart also holds a genuine puzzle I’ll dig into in the next piece. Heart muscle runs on mitochondria, and the lipid that keeps those mitochondria in shape, cardiolipin, is built largely from linoleic acid by the body’s own design, sitting right beside the cell’s biggest source of oxidation (more on that in Lipids Are the Architects of Membrane Shape). The body puts it there on purpose, at controlled levels, because it needs that flexibility. The trouble comes with excess and oxidative overload, when an already-exposed lipid gets attacked and mitochondrial energy production starts to falter. Obesity fits too: in feeding studies, animals raised on seed oil gained more weight than controls eating the identical calories, because the problem was never only calories — it was what those calories did to the machinery that burns them. Insulin does its work at the cell membrane; build a disordered membrane and you put static in the signal. The same logic runs out to mood, memory, and fertility — every one a membrane-dependent system, every one trending the wrong way on the same timeline.

That is the tragedy underneath Robert’s post. This was not a fad or a personal failing. An industry replaced the fat we had eaten for all of human history with a cheaper one that quietly rebuilds us, cell by cell, into something more inflamed and less resilient — and then handed us the bill and the blame.

Tell Robert he’s right

Barry’s actual message to me, after reading Robert’s essay, was that Robert is correct — “so you know how to deal with it” — and that maybe I should tell him so, because a man of gloom and doom deserves a bit of cheer now and then. So, Robert: you’re right. Better than right. Your clinical instinct is backed by physical chemistry that was sitting in the literature, fully worked out, before the seed-oil wars ever started. You found the Rosetta Stone. Barry’s work helped carve part of it.

What this means for your kitchen

None of this changes what to do. It just tells you why it works. The practical advice lands right where Robert’s did, and where my series keeps landing: protect the geometry of your membranes by feeding them stable, well-shaped fats.

Throw out the industrial oils — soybean, corn, canola, cottonseed, sunflower, safflower, and anything labeled “vegetable oil,” which just means whichever cheap high-linoleic oil was on hand. Cook in fats that hold their shape under heat: butter, ghee, tallow, coconut oil, and a verified single-source extra-virgin olive oil. Source your eggs, chicken, and pork from pasture-raised, corn-and-soy-free farms, or lean on beef, lamb, and goat, whose four-chambered ruminant digestion cleans up much of the linoleic acid before it ever reaches the meat. And cook at home, because the restaurant supply chain runs on the cheapest oil in the catalog.

Then be patient. That two-year half-life cuts both ways — the linoleic acid already stored in your fat leaves slowly, so give your body the three to five years it needs to rebuild your membranes out of better material. You are remodeling the architecture of every cell you have. That’s worth doing slowly, and doing right.

It’s easy to stop at inflammation and cholesterol. But every fat you eat is a shape, and your body builds itself out of those shapes. Choose them well.

References and further reading

Barry Ninham’s three microemulsion papers — the ones he sent me after reading Robert’s post:

Chen, Evans & Ninham (1984), Properties and Structure of Three-Component Ionic Microemulsions. Journal of Physical Chemistry 88, 1631–1634.

Ninham, Chen & Evans (1984), Role of Oils and Other Factors in Microemulsion Design. Journal of Physical Chemistry 88, 5855–5857.

Chen, Evans, Ninham, Mitchell, Blum & Pickup (1986), Curvature as a Determinant of Microstructure and Microemulsions. Journal of Physical Chemistry 90, 842–847.

And the rest: