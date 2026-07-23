MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Burton's avatar
Beth Burton
17h

Did your husband take the Covid vaccine? My husband took 2 and then was diagnosed with PD many months later along with tinnitus and bladder cancer.

Reply
Share
Celeste's avatar
Celeste
1d

Wow, wow, wow. Great info. Thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martha Carlin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture