I am a bit behind on the series after spending nearly a month in Australia. Three weeks of that time I spent every day with Dr. Barry Ninham working on a framework with the correct underlying physics and testing it against things like diabetes to see if it holds up. We also spent a lot of time talking about membranes and lipids and the glycocalyx.

Next up in the series is DHA.

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is a type of Omega-3 fatty acid, which is a key physical material (fat) of the brains architecture, making up about 25% of the total fat in your brain. It keeps the membranes fluid, helping brain cells communicate quickly and effectively. It is also a critical to the structure of the retina and supporting vision.

DHA is also critical during pregnancy for the developing infant brain and nervous system.

The brain accumulates and holds onto DHA preferentially, even when other tissues in the body are drawing their reserves down.

What six double bonds do

Technical details you may or may not be interested in. For the technical reader, a double bond puts a fixed kink in a carbon chain. Six of them, spaced along a 22-carbon tail, make DHA nearly impossible to pack into an ordered, rigid arrangement. Where a saturated fat, one with no double bonds, like the fat in butter, sits still, DHA moves. It occupies a large, constantly shifting volume next to the membrane surface. This is why membrane regions rich in DHA are described as highly fluid and easily compressed.

The conventional explanation stops there. DHA is in the membrane because it must be flexible, and flexibility is useful in a membrane that has to fuse vesicles (small membrane-bound packets that ferry molecules), form discs (in the eye, and reshape itself constantly.

A different account of why it’s there

Barry Ninham’s framework treats the geometry of cellular structures as the result of forces, not the cause of them. In this view, DHA’s role isn’t reducible to its shape. His work is not as well known in biology as it is in chemistry and physics. What DHA actually changes is the balance of forces at the membrane surface — hydration force, dispersion force, and the ion-specific effects known as Hofmeister effects, all forces that push and pull on water molecules and neighboring surfaces. This is foundational work from over sixty years or research and discovery. That force balance is what sets curvature and structures the layer of water sitting against the membrane. The fluidity is a symptom of this changed force balance.

This is another layer of its importance. At a synapse or a photoreceptor disc, where curvature and interfacial water are working, this reframe says DHA is there for the forces it exerts, not just the space it fills. That is a new way of thinking that I have learned from Dr. Ninham.

Where DHA comes from

Because the human body cannot manufacture omega-3s from scratch, we must rely entirely on our diet to get DHA. The direct route is consuming preformed DHA, supplied readily by fish, fish roe, and algae.

The indirect route is consuming ALA—a foundational omega-3 found in flax, chia, and walnuts. In principle, the body can take this dietary ALA and convert it into DHA through a multi-step chain of enzyme reactions. But this process is also not very efficient and not everyone has the enzymes to do this conversion.

Why plant omega-3s aren’t a substitute

ALA, EPA, and DHA all run through the same conversion enzymes. EPA — eicosapentaenoic acid, a 20-carbon omega-3 — sits one step short of DHA in this chain: ALA converts to EPA first, then EPA converts to DHA. Both steps depend on enzymes called delta-6-desaturase and elongase, and that pathway is rate-limited.

In biology and chemistry, a “rate-limited” process means there is a strict, physical speed limit on a reaction. No matter how much raw material you pump into the system, the final product will only come out at a fixed, maximum pace because one specific step in the chain is acting as a bottleneck.