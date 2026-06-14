MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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SteveBC
Jun 14

Wow, this looks really interesting. I see you did mention colloids at one point. I hope you will be including some information about how colloidal water impacts membranes and helps structure hold its shape.

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1 reply by Martha Carlin
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Celeste
Jun 15

Very, very interesting. I’m afraid to find out that fried eggs and hard boiled eggs are a no. But since I’m buying expensive pastured eggs, I want to get the cook right to optimize the value/benefit. Thank you for your work.

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