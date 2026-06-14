The Shape of Life: Lipids, Membranes, and the Hidden Geometry of Health
Life As a Matter of Fat
I’ve been learning from Dr. Barry Ninham now for almost four years. I recently picked up a book from Springer by Ole G. Mouritsen and Luis A. Bagatelle titled Life - As a Matter of Fat: Lipids in a Membrane Biophysics Perspective which sits squarely in Barry’s body of work. It got me thinking about a lot of things so I’ve decided to cover these topics in a series over the coming months.
Most people think food becomes calories. Some think of food as nutrients, vitamins, minerals, protein, fat, carbohydrates, fiber, antioxidants, or fuel for mitochondria.
But there is a deeper layer of biology that almost nobody talks about. All food becomes structure, either structures of the body or structures of waste (ideally) removed from the body.
Structure is what allows your body to function.
You are what you eat speaks truth. But I also say from time to time that you are what your microbes eat too!
Every cell in your body is wrapped in a membrane. Surrounding the membrane is a “fuzzy layer” called the endothelial surface layer- glycocalyx. Cardiolipins key to mitochondrial health are lipid membranes. Your nervous system depends on membranes. Your gut lining, your blood vessels, your glycocalyx, your synapses, and even the microbes living inside you all depend on highly organized lipid surfaces that are constantly moving, bending, folding, fusing, and communicating.
These membranes are dynamic living interfaces. And their structure matters far more than most people realize.
Over the past several years, much of my work — including my research with Barry W. Ninham — has increasingly pointed toward a very different way of understanding health and disease. Moving away from the classical models of genes, locks and keys and the biochemistry of small molecules to the physical organization of biological systems themselves.
How membranes curve and lipids organize. How microbes shape the interfacial environment and impact membranes and the glycocalyx that surrounds them.
How oxidative stress alters membrane behavior and surfactants and environmental toxins disrupt the structure of life itself.
These ideas connect many of the topics I’ve been writing about:
What I’ve realized is that many of these seemingly separate problems are actually connected through one central theme:
The loss of coherent biological structure at surfaces and interfaces.
That may sound abstract at first, but I promise this series will be highly practical.
We are going to talk about:
eggs
seed oils
fermented foods
bacterial lipids
cholesterol
DHA
emulsifiers
surfactants
mitochondrial membranes
industrial farming
pasture-raised foods
microbial metabolites
and the hidden geometry that allows life to remain flexible, adaptive, and organized
One of the reasons I’m excited to write this series is because it bridges worlds that are usually kept separate:
nutrition
microbiology
physics
membrane biology
environmental medicine
metabolism
and systems thinking
There are some signs that biology is headed in this direction. Not toward ever more fragmented reductionism, but toward understanding how living systems organize themselves dynamically across surfaces, membranes, fluids, ions, microbes, and energy flows. Colloid and surface chemistry is some of the life’s work of Dr. Barry Ninham whom I have been privileged to learn from these past four years.
Over the next several months, I’ll be publishing a step-by-step series exploring these ideas in plain English.
We’ll start with the basics:
what membranes actually are
why membrane curvature matters
how lipids physically shape biology
and why healthy membranes must remain flexible and dynamic
Then we’ll move into:
the major membrane lipids
how microbes manufacture and modify lipids
why bacterial lipids matter
how endotoxin changes membrane behavior
and why modern industrial diets may fundamentally alter the body’s interfacial architecture
We’ll also do a full three-part series on eggs because eggs may be one of the most misunderstood and biologically sophisticated foods in nature.
And yes, we’re going to talk about:
industrial seed oils
oxidized fats
food emulsifiers
QUATs
glyphosate
surfactants
and how these compounds may destabilize the surfaces that healthy biology depends on
Finally, we’ll bring it all back to practical application:
foods that support membrane integrity
cooking methods that preserve lipid structure
how to think about microbial ecosystems differently
and simple ways to reduce the interfacial stress burden of modern life
I am introducing this as a series for paid subscribers. However, I will post some of the articles in full to all subscribers.
Here’s the planned publishing calendar for the series. I may expand the discussion of the structure of milk in this series at a later date. Barry and I had a great conversation with Dr. Bruce German from UC Davis last week and I think there is much to come from that discussion.
Upcoming Series Calendar
PART I — THE FOUNDATION: MEMBRANE CURVATURE
Your Body Is Built on Living Surfaces
Why membranes matter more than most people realize
Zero Mean Curvature Explained Simply
The hidden geometry that allows healthy membranes to move without collapsing
Why Healthy Membranes Must Stay Flexible
How membranes bend, flow, fuse, and signal throughout the body
Lipids Are the Architects of Membrane Shape
How different fats physically change membrane curvature and stability
PART II — THE MAJOR MEMBRANE LIPIDS
Phosphatidylcholine: The Membrane Stabilizer
Phosphatidylethanolamine and Dynamic Membrane Curvature
Cardiolipin and Mitochondrial Structure
Cholesterol Is a Structural Molecule
DHA and Omega-3 Fats in the Brain
Oxidized Lipids and Membrane Damage
PART III — THE MICROBIAL LIPID FACTORY
Your Microbiome Builds Lipids Too
How Bacteria Make Fats From Food and From Scratch
Beneficial Bacterial Lipids and Healthy Membranes
Endotoxin, Harmful Bacterial Lipids, and Membrane Stress
The Membrane Conversation Between Microbes and Mitochondria
Industrial Diets Create Industrial Microbiomes
Rebuilding the Microbial Lipid Ecosystem
PART IV — THE EGG SERIES
The Incredible Biological Design of the Egg
Why All Eggs Are Not the Same
The Yolk Tells the Story
PART V — MEMBRANE-DAMAGING FOODS AND CHEMICALS
Seed Oils, Oxidized Fats, and Membrane Instability
Surfactants and Emulsifiers in Modern Food
QUATs and the Collapse of Membrane Coherence
Glyphosate, Microbes, and Membrane Dysfunction
PART VI — REBUILDING MEMBRANE HEALTH
Foods That Support Healthy Membranes
Cooking for Membrane Stability
The Anti-Surfactant Kitchen
A 30-Day Membrane Restoration Framework
Restoring Coherent Biology
Wow, this looks really interesting. I see you did mention colloids at one point. I hope you will be including some information about how colloidal water impacts membranes and helps structure hold its shape.
Very, very interesting. I’m afraid to find out that fried eggs and hard boiled eggs are a no. But since I’m buying expensive pastured eggs, I want to get the cook right to optimize the value/benefit. Thank you for your work.