I’ve been learning from Dr. Barry Ninham now for almost four years. I recently picked up a book from Springer by Ole G. Mouritsen and Luis A. Bagatelle titled Life - As a Matter of Fat: Lipids in a Membrane Biophysics Perspective which sits squarely in Barry’s body of work. It got me thinking about a lot of things so I’ve decided to cover these topics in a series over the coming months.

Most people think food becomes calories. Some think of food as nutrients, vitamins, minerals, protein, fat, carbohydrates, fiber, antioxidants, or fuel for mitochondria.

But there is a deeper layer of biology that almost nobody talks about. All food becomes structure, either structures of the body or structures of waste (ideally) removed from the body.

Structure is what allows your body to function.

You are what you eat speaks truth. But I also say from time to time that you are what your microbes eat too!

Every cell in your body is wrapped in a membrane. Surrounding the membrane is a “fuzzy layer” called the endothelial surface layer- glycocalyx. Cardiolipins key to mitochondrial health are lipid membranes. Your nervous system depends on membranes. Your gut lining, your blood vessels, your glycocalyx, your synapses, and even the microbes living inside you all depend on highly organized lipid surfaces that are constantly moving, bending, folding, fusing, and communicating.

These membranes are dynamic living interfaces. And their structure matters far more than most people realize.

Over the past several years, much of my work — including my research with Barry W. Ninham — has increasingly pointed toward a very different way of understanding health and disease. Moving away from the classical models of genes, locks and keys and the biochemistry of small molecules to the physical organization of biological systems themselves.

How membranes curve and lipids organize. How microbes shape the interfacial environment and impact membranes and the glycocalyx that surrounds them.

How oxidative stress alters membrane behavior and surfactants and environmental toxins disrupt the structure of life itself.

These ideas connect many of the topics I’ve been writing about:

What I’ve realized is that many of these seemingly separate problems are actually connected through one central theme:

The loss of coherent biological structure at surfaces and interfaces.

That may sound abstract at first, but I promise this series will be highly practical.

We are going to talk about:

eggs

seed oils

fermented foods

bacterial lipids

cholesterol

DHA

emulsifiers

surfactants

mitochondrial membranes

industrial farming

pasture-raised foods

microbial metabolites

and the hidden geometry that allows life to remain flexible, adaptive, and organized

One of the reasons I’m excited to write this series is because it bridges worlds that are usually kept separate:

nutrition

microbiology

physics

membrane biology

environmental medicine

metabolism

and systems thinking

There are some signs that biology is headed in this direction. Not toward ever more fragmented reductionism, but toward understanding how living systems organize themselves dynamically across surfaces, membranes, fluids, ions, microbes, and energy flows. Colloid and surface chemistry is some of the life’s work of Dr. Barry Ninham whom I have been privileged to learn from these past four years.

Over the next several months, I’ll be publishing a step-by-step series exploring these ideas in plain English.

We’ll start with the basics:

what membranes actually are

why membrane curvature matters

how lipids physically shape biology

and why healthy membranes must remain flexible and dynamic

Then we’ll move into:

the major membrane lipids

how microbes manufacture and modify lipids

why bacterial lipids matter

how endotoxin changes membrane behavior

and why modern industrial diets may fundamentally alter the body’s interfacial architecture

We’ll also do a full three-part series on eggs because eggs may be one of the most misunderstood and biologically sophisticated foods in nature.

And yes, we’re going to talk about:

industrial seed oils

oxidized fats

food emulsifiers

QUATs

glyphosate

surfactants

and how these compounds may destabilize the surfaces that healthy biology depends on

Finally, we’ll bring it all back to practical application:

foods that support membrane integrity

cooking methods that preserve lipid structure

how to think about microbial ecosystems differently

and simple ways to reduce the interfacial stress burden of modern life

I am introducing this as a series for paid subscribers. However, I will post some of the articles in full to all subscribers.

Here’s the planned publishing calendar for the series. I may expand the discussion of the structure of milk in this series at a later date. Barry and I had a great conversation with Dr. Bruce German from UC Davis last week and I think there is much to come from that discussion.

Upcoming Series Calendar

PART I — THE FOUNDATION: MEMBRANE CURVATURE

Your Body Is Built on Living Surfaces

Why membranes matter more than most people realize

Zero Mean Curvature Explained Simply

The hidden geometry that allows healthy membranes to move without collapsing

Why Healthy Membranes Must Stay Flexible

How membranes bend, flow, fuse, and signal throughout the body

Lipids Are the Architects of Membrane Shape

How different fats physically change membrane curvature and stability

PART II — THE MAJOR MEMBRANE LIPIDS

Phosphatidylcholine: The Membrane Stabilizer

Phosphatidylethanolamine and Dynamic Membrane Curvature

Cardiolipin and Mitochondrial Structure

Cholesterol Is a Structural Molecule

DHA and Omega-3 Fats in the Brain

Oxidized Lipids and Membrane Damage

PART III — THE MICROBIAL LIPID FACTORY

Your Microbiome Builds Lipids Too

How Bacteria Make Fats From Food and From Scratch

Beneficial Bacterial Lipids and Healthy Membranes

Endotoxin, Harmful Bacterial Lipids, and Membrane Stress

The Membrane Conversation Between Microbes and Mitochondria

Industrial Diets Create Industrial Microbiomes

Rebuilding the Microbial Lipid Ecosystem

PART IV — THE EGG SERIES

The Incredible Biological Design of the Egg

Why All Eggs Are Not the Same

The Yolk Tells the Story

PART V — MEMBRANE-DAMAGING FOODS AND CHEMICALS

Seed Oils, Oxidized Fats, and Membrane Instability

Surfactants and Emulsifiers in Modern Food

QUATs and the Collapse of Membrane Coherence

Glyphosate, Microbes, and Membrane Dysfunction

PART VI — REBUILDING MEMBRANE HEALTH

Foods That Support Healthy Membranes

Cooking for Membrane Stability

The Anti-Surfactant Kitchen

A 30-Day Membrane Restoration Framework

Restoring Coherent Biology