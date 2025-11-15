In 1950, a Navy ship idled off the coast of San Francisco and sprayed a crimson mist into the fog. The officers called it Operation Sea-Spray. They wanted to know how far a biological agent could drift through an American city. The “harmless” microbe they used, Serratia marcescens, later appeared in the blood of hospital patients. One of them, Edward Nevin, died of a rare infection doctors had never seen before.

Between 1949 and 1969, the Army and Navy conducted 239 open-air biological tests across the United States. Cities became unmarked laboratories. Serratia, Bacillus globigii, Aspergillus fumigatus, and zinc-cadmium sulfide dust were dispersed over streets, schools, and ports. The goal was “defense readiness.” The outcome was involuntary exposure on a national scale.

At the time, there was no enforceable human-subjects law. The Nuremberg Code existed, but the U.S. government didn’t apply it to itself. Soldiers were ordered to “volunteer,” and civilians were never asked. It wasn’t until the Tuskegee syphilis scandal exploded in 1972 that Congress finally codified the idea that consent is not optional. By then, the open-air testing era was over, and the archives had already been sealed.

Microbiome Consequences

We tend to frame these programs as grim footnotes of our Cold War past, but in this case, the effects extend across generations. Each exposure event changed both individuals and the ecological balance of microbes in air, soil, and the human body.

Building on that disruption, decades of chemical sterilization followed, including quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, antibiotics, and pesticides. Together they eliminated much of our microbial diversity, replaced by biofilms of opportunists like Serratia and Aspergillus.

As these changes accumulated, a population whose barriers and redox defenses had been weakened by persistent cationic surfactants became an easier host. “Harmless” organisms found new footholds. What began as military simulation became part of the degradation of human microbial ecosystems.

The Cost of Secrecy

Decades after Nevin’s infection, his family sued the U.S. government in the 1980s, but the case was dismissed for lack of proof. Without collected evidence, intact samples, or available exposure maps, causation was impossible to prove.

Over time, institutional memory faded. Programs justified by national security remained, while health burdens were dismissed as coincidence. Generations lived inside the residue of tests they were never told occurred.

We inherit that legacy as weakened immunity and rising chronic illness, bound to a public distrust rooted in experience. Our microbiome still carries molecular traces of every solvent, aerosol, and so-called “harmless” experiment.

The question that remains is whether we’ve learned from it.

