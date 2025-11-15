MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucky Lime's avatar
Lucky Lime
4d

Every time when you see a plane that leaves something behind it that doesn't dissolve for half an hour or longer you should know that we have been sprayed with some particles... aluminum is rounded has been traced already... but there are many more that we don't know anything about it.

People don't learn... there is no way that we can protect ourselves from breathing🤢

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martha Carlin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture