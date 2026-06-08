Thursday night I attended a family member’s graduation party. I was talking to my cousin Susan about my substack and mentioned that my Death Starts in the Feet had just become my most-read post on Substack. She said that she wasn’t surprised. She had just listened to a two hour podcast about walking and that it was fascinating. She offered to send me a link to the podcast.

I spent the last several days listening to it and thinking about it.

The episode was Dr. Rangan Chatterjee’s conversation with Dr. Courtney Conley, a podiatrist whose book is called Walk: Your Life Depends on It. I thought two hours would be a long time to spend on a conversation about walking . It turned out not to be long enough.

The first thing Conley dispenses with is the 10,000 steps target, which most people treat as settled science. It originated as a marketing campaign in Japan in the 1960s, attached to a pedometer sold ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. There was no research behind it. The number was round and memorable and it stuck.

What the research actually shows is that somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 steps captures most of the longevity benefit. More interesting is what happens at the low end — for people starting from a very low baseline, adding 1,000 steps a day can reduce all-cause mortality by fifteen percent. Small increases in people who are barely moving produce outsized returns. The body is not indifferent to even modest amounts of walking. It is paying close attention.

Conley’s larger argument is that walking should be understood not as exercise but as physiological necessity — in the same category as sleeping and breathing. It is low-to-moderate intensity repetitive movement that the metabolic, musculoskeletal, nervous, circulatory, and lymphatic systems were built around. When we don’t walk, we are not simply missing a workout. We are withholding something the whole system expects.

This lands directly on what I was writing about in the first two pieces of this series.

The feet are a sensory input system. The mechanoreceptors in the arch and sole send continuous information about pressure, texture, and terrain to the vestibular system, which integrates it with visual input and signals from the proprioceptors at the base of the skull to produce a coherent sense of where the body is in space. That is the circuit. Walking activates it. Every step, when the foot can actually feel the ground, is data the whole system is listening for.

What Conley adds is that the quality of that signal depends heavily on how you walk and what you walk in. Cushioned, stiff-soled shoes muffle the mechanoreceptors. The foot hits the ground harder — there’s no sensory feedback telling it not to — and sends less information upstream. The brain receives a quieter signal. Over years, the system learns to work with less.

Her technique cues are specific: rolling through the foot from heel to big toe rather than landing flat, walking taller to open the diaphragm, nasal breathing, natural arm swing, walking softer. Each one changes what the body is doing with the ground contact. Rolling through the foot rather than slapping it down is the difference between a rich proprioceptive event and a blunt one.

The footwear question is where a lot of people get stuck, because the idea of transitioning away from cushioned shoes sounds like an extreme ask. Conley is not making an extreme argument. She’s making a graduated one — wider toe boxes, lower heel-to-toe drop, more ground feel, introduced slowly alongside foot and ankle strengthening work. Toe spacers. Exercises that most of us have never done because we’ve never needed to, until we do.

This mirrors what I noticed when I put on the Peluvas and walked the gravel road to the mailbox — the immediate difference in sensory information, the asymmetry between my two feet that I hadn’t been aware of, the way uneven terrain asks something of the foot that flat pavement never does. Conley’s clinical argument and that personal experience are describing the same thing from different directions.

Conley talked about walking with her fifteen-year-old daughter. She described how asking her daughter the usual questions — how was your day, how are your friends, how’s school — produced the usual answers. Fine. Okay. But when she invited her daughter on a ten-minute walk after dinner, something shifted. Within five minutes the daughter was talking. Really talking — about her life, her friends, what she was actually feeling.

Conley connects this to research on what she calls relationship walking. The combination of rhythmic movement, increased blood flow to the brain, the change of environment, and the absence of face-to-face eye contact — which can feel confrontational, especially for teenagers — creates conditions where conversation loosens. You are moving together, looking at the same thing, going the same direction. Something opens up that doesn’t open sitting across a table.

This isn’t a soft observation dressed up as science. Walking has deep social and cultural roots across human history — it is how people have always moved through the world together, conducted difficult conversations, made decisions, processed grief. The fact that we have largely stopped doing it together, in favor of sitting in the same room looking at separate screens, may be costing us more than steps.

This part of the conversation reminded me of our trek up Kilimanjaro in our Leap of Faith Parkinson’s and MS climb. Walking up the mountain is how each of us learned each other’s story. It was how we bonded. And after we returned, we have continued to grow deeper in our understanding of each other’s stories by walking (hiking) together in other places.

There is one piece of Conley’s framework I want to return to in a future post, and it connects to territory I’ve covered in Connected but haven’t fully brought into this series yet.

Balance depends on three inputs simultaneously: proprioception from the feet and skull base, the vestibular hair cells of the inner ear, and vision. The brain integrates all three in real time. When any one stream degrades — through disease, through footwear that muffles the foot, through the normal attrition of vestibular hair cells that begins around age thirty — the system compensates, but with diminishing precision.

Vision and spatial perception add their own complexity to this equation and deserve their own piece. What I’ll say here is that walking is not a mechanical act that either works or doesn’t. It is a conversation between the body and the ground, mediated by several overlapping systems, and the richness of that conversation determines more than we typically recognize.

This is often a challenge in Parkinson’s and with other chronic illnesses. When faced with these balance challenges, we often become fearful and want to stay put so that we are safe from falling. That can actually make problems worse. She talks in the interview about overcoming fear and taking small steps, just 5 minutes, to get started again.

Conley’s book is linked above along with podcast episode Susan pointed me toward at the graduation party. Two hours. Worth it.

Credits: The image in the photo was taken by Jeff Rennicke who you can also find on his substack Little Dipper.

More information on my work:

My Search for the Perfect Poop my book on the importance of bowel regularity

Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease

Book bonus material

www.marthasquest.com Parkinson’s Blog

www.biotiquest.com