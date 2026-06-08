MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Callder 7.0's avatar
Callder 7.0
Jun 8

I'm looking forward to the other post. I had cataract surgery on my right eye in mid-May and later this week my left eye is scheduled for the same. I am already noticing changes in my vision that should be much more noticeable after the second surgery when my eyes will be able to synchronize more easily and hopefully better than currently. I have been noticing how much my vision and balance affect one another and recently bought new footwear for the summer that has changed how it feels to walk outdoors quite dramatically, too. As a diabetic I was told long ago not to go barefoot even in my own home, let alone outdoors, but it almost feels like walking barefoot (which I admittedly do at home whenever possible). I've also been using a grounding mat for several months for at least 20 minutes daily. Supposedly it helps reduce inflammation in the body. I don't know if it does, but I have far less joint pain when I use it daily, so even if it a placebo effect, I will continue to use it. I formally trained in reflexology several decades ago but couldn't practice it due to arthritis that had already started to affect my left thumb, but it gave me a healthy respect for the work our feet perform and the effect on other parts of the body.

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Monika Maurer's avatar
Monika Maurer
Jun 8

Thank you for another wonderful post Martha, as you know I am slightly obsessed with feet! I haven't listened to that podcast episode but I will. I'm currently waiting for hip surgery and, while I wait, along with dealing with pain, one of the frustrations is not being able to walk as much as I'd like. I used to Nordic Walk quite regularly and I'm looking forward to using that as my rehab post surgery.

One thing that I do worry about regarding wearing minimalist shoes (and walking barefoot) on our hard pavements and tiled floors is not always helpful - as I have learned to my own cost. Loss of fat pads, plantar fasciitis - both of these I have experienced, despite the strengthening work I do for my feet. There is balance to be found (no pun intended) and one that I'm still trying to navigate. I'd love to know if any one has any thoughts on the matter.

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