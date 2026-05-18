MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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The Mineral Moment's avatar
The Mineral Moment
8h

I'm Looking forward to reading your book Martha. I appreciate all of your passion, hard work and most of all sharing your story. God Bless!

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1 reply by Martha Carlin
Michael Thomas Clark's avatar
Michael Thomas Clark
10h

Looking forward to getting our hands on this treasure. Dr Rita Colwell's "blurb" captures beautifully, and in our judgment completely, the awesome, inviting and inevitable challenge of fixing what fixes us. -- Dana and Michael T. Clark

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