The Conversation We Aren’t Having About Chronic Disease

When my husband, John, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s back in 2002 at age 44, we stepped into a medical system that is incredibly good at naming things, but remarkably poor at explaining them.

We were handed medications, a roadmap for steady decline, and zero curiosity. No one asked: “Why this body? Why now? What has been building underneath the surface for years?” After all, he was a young, “healthy” marathon-running man. It didn’t make sense that he had an old person’s disease.

I couldn’t accept the answers we were given—because they weren’t answers at all. They were just end points. They assumed inevitability. They closed the conversation just when it desperately needed to open.

So, I started asking my own questions.

From Desperation to Data

For 24 years, I searched for answers. At first, that just meant reading and listening. But soon, I started noticing patterns—across people, across data, and across disciplines that rarely, if ever, talk to each other.

Over time, that obsession grew into something formal. We built tools. I founded a company, The BioCollective, back in 2015 to solve the problems I was seeing. We collected data to formalize my intuition and test wild ideas. I learned how to think like a scientist. Eventually, I became a scientist—no letters after my name, but no doubt a hard-core scientist.

I wasn’t trying to prove anyone wrong. I just wanted to understand what was missing. And what I discovered was a more than 50-year-old dogma of science that has kept us trapped on a merry-go-round going nowhere.

John lived a fuller life because we stayed engaged. He stayed present, curious, and active in the research until the very end. He died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism after long Covid—a loss that echoed my father’s fatal heart attack in 2005, also caused by a clot.

That loss changed everything. But it didn’t invalidate what I had learned. If anything, it forced the final, most critical pieces of the puzzle into place.

Pulling the Thread

With the help of Dr. Barry Ninham, the gaps in my understanding began to fill. I started to see the invisible forces shaping chronic illness long before symptoms ever appear: inflammation, vascular vulnerability, and the endothelial glycocalyx.

John and I had always talked about writing a book together about our journey. But after he passed, I realized something vital:

Parkinson’s wasn’t the subject of the book. It was just the thread leading me into a much larger story. It is the story of our collective declining health, and how it is all connected.

When I named my company The BioCollective, our tagline was ”Join the tiny revolution”—a nod to the microbes running our world. We are all connected to this earth through our microbiomes, yet most people have no idea these connections even exist.

A New 21st-Century Science

When I finished the manuscript for Connected, I sent it to Dr. Rita Colwell—the former Director of the National Science Foundation and Professor at the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

I was introduced to Rita not long after founding The BioCollective and she became an advisor. I have tremendous respect for her work and career. I asked her to read the book and if she would give me a recommendation.

Her response blew me away, and it perfectly encapsulates why I write this Substack:

”I read your book, couldn’t put it down. It’s mesmerizing...

Very few books narrate a personal love story and an intense exploration of science that is as compelling as Connected. Martha Carlin shares her deep love story of her husband, John, and her intense search for an understanding of the Parkinson’s disease that afflicts John. Not trained as a scientist, she plunges into learning all the scientific and medical findings about the disease and, in the process, becomes knowledgeable of the discoveries and flaws of contemporary science—its singularity of focus and narrowness of scientific methods.

The critical contribution of Martha Carlin’s single-minded pursuit... is that chronic diseases are systemic diseases—that there is no silver bullet, but rather the systemic nature of such diseases must be probed, understood, and appropriately interpreted to prevent Parkinson’s. To do that will require interdisciplinary science, systems science, and a new 21st-century science. This book is indeed a love story... and in the process of the search for understanding, to learn the science of being human.”

— Dr. Rita Colwell, PhD

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Why I Wrote This Book (And Why I’m Here)

This book—and this Substack—is about chronic disease. All of it.

* It’s about why so many people feel unwell despite doing exactly what they’re told.

* It’s about why the current medical paradigm isn’t working.

* It’s about the microbial and environmental damage we have normalized.

* And it’s about what becomes possible when we stop reducing complex systems to simplistic, linear explanations.

I am not offering a cure. I am offering understanding. Because understanding changes what people can see—and if we can see it, we can change it.

I wrote this for anyone who feels stuck inside a medical story that doesn’t make sense. For the people who know there is more going on than they’re being told. For those who want clarity without hype, honesty without fear, and a way forward that respects both hard biology and lived experience.

I care deeply about getting this right. I care about telling the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable, because pretending otherwise hasn’t helped a single one of us.

Welcome to the revolution. I’m glad you’re here.

My Book Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease will be released June 23, 2026. It’s available in print presale at your favorite bookstore or on Barnes & Noble online and in Kindle pre-order on Amazon. It will be available on both Kindle and Print on Amazon, June 23.